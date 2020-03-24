Leggett & Platt: COVID-19 Creates Yet Another Buying Opportunity

It is the above reasons that led me to recently add to my position in Leggett & Platt.

When I take into consideration the 6.7% yield, 4.5-5.5% annual earnings growth, and 4.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Leggett & Platt are positioned to deliver 15.3-16.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Leggett & Platt is the fact that shares of the company are trading at a 33% discount to fair value.

In addition to the company's strong dividend history, Leggett & Platt's operating fundamentals remain mostly intact, though 2020 is going to be a road bump for the company.

Given that there are hundreds of viable dividend growth stocks in the stock universe, it can be difficult to know which ones to choose.

While I intend to eventually be invested in about 100 dividend stocks across virtually every sector of the economy, this doesn't even begin to approximate the number of dividend growth stocks available to invest in, which raises the question of how I select my investments.

Based upon my individual investment goals, I am looking for investments that have a high probability of delivering 10% annual total returns over the long-term that also preferably have a long track record of increasing their dividends.

Using I Prefer Income's filter, I specified for yields of greater than 6%, with a 3 year dividend growth rate of greater than 4%, and a dividend increase streak of greater than 40 years.

This helped me to narrow down the list of Dividend Diamonds 25+ (companies that have increased their dividends at least 25 years) from 138 to just Leggett & Platt (LEG) and Altria Group (MO).

Since I revisited Altria Group last month, I will be reexamining Leggett & Platt's dividend safety and growth potential for the first time since I initiated coverage of the company in May 2019, Leggett & Platt's operating fundamentals, the risks facing Leggett & Platt, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Leggett & Platt at the current price.

The Dividend Remains Safe With Mid-Single Digit Growth Potential

As a dividend growth investor, I believe that it is always prudent to examine the safety of an underlying dividend, especially when a stock's yield is nearly 3 times that of the S&P 500's as is the case with Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt generated $2.57 in adjusted EPS in FY 2019 against $1.58 in dividends per share during that time, for an adjusted EPS payout ratio of 61.5%.

Moving to FCF, Leggett & Platt generated $668.0 million in operating cash flow against $143.1 million in capital expenditures in FY 2019, which works out to $524.9 million in total FCF (based on data on page 71 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K).

Against the $204.6 million in dividends paid during FY 2019, this works out to a 39.0% FCF payout ratio.

Given that Leggett & Platt's business relies on consumer spending and is cyclical, dividend coverage is likely to deteriorate in FY 2020 as COVID-19 weighs on consumer confidence and spending.

Even though the current economic situation is dire and Leggett & Platt's adjusted EPS guidance of $2.40-$2.60 will probably take a significant hit this year, the company's dividend was very well covered in 2019 and maintains an adequate margin of safety of my view to withstand the economic impact of COVID-19.

With that in mind, the next question becomes what will Leggett & Platt be able to deliver in terms of long-term dividend growth.

When I take into consideration that Leggett & Platt's payout ratios are in the sweet spot that strikes a good balance between both rewarding shareholders in the present and retaining enough capital to fuel future dividend growth, I believe that long-term dividend growth is likely to track whatever earnings growth the company is able to deliver.

Given that Yahoo Finance analysts are forecasting 5.2% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe that a 5-6% long-term dividend growth rate is a reasonable expectation.

The Operating Fundamentals Are Relatively Intact

Leggett & Platt announced decent operating and financial results for FY 2019, which is evidenced by the above slide.

Leggett & Platt managed to grow its sales by 11% to just over $4.75 billion, which was primarily a result of the company's ECS acquisition completed in January 2019.

Organic sales decreased 3%, although that was due to the planned exit of business in Fashion Bed & Home Furniture. U.S. Spring, Automotive, Work Furniture, and Aerospace all benefited from volume growth as per page 32 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K.

As indicated on page 34 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K, the company managed to expand its total EBIT margins by 60 basis points from 10.2% in 2018 to 10.8% in 2019.

Along with the increase in revenue, this allowed Leggett & Platt to achieve an 11.8% YOY increase in adjusted EBIT from the $473 million in FY 2018 to $529 million in FY 2019.

Leggett & Platt managed to generate strong operating cash flow of $668 million in FY 2019, which was an astonishing 51.7% YOY growth rate compared to the $440.3 million generated in FY 2018.

These robust financial results enabled Leggett & Platt to end 2019 with a leverage ratio of 2.9, which will help the company's efforts in 2020 to reduce leverage to its 2.5 target.

While 2019 was a very strong year for Leggett & Platt, like most companies, Leggett & Platt is expecting this year to be one fraught with challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although interest rates are zero and that is a net positive, consumer confidence, total housing turnover, employment levels, and consumer discretionary spending are all likely to experience unfavorable headwinds this year as many businesses are temporarily shutting down operations and consumer discretionary spending is positioned to decline as well.

These macroeconomic trends don't bode well for Leggett & Platt in the short-term because the company is dependent upon favorable macroeconomic trends to deliver optimal business results as a consumer cyclical stock, which leads me into my next point.

Using the midpoint adjusted EPS figure of $2.50, Leggett & Platt is expecting a slight contraction in its adjusted EPS from last year to this year as a result of investments to support future growth and a less favorable operating environment because of the macroeconomic headwinds likely to manifest themselves this year.

Conservatively, sales are expected to slightly decline while EBIT margin is anticipated to remain roughly the same as last year.

Leggett & Platt is expecting a reduction in operating cash flow to $550 million and an increase in capital expenditures to $160 million for 2020, which would result in FCF of $390 million against dividend obligations of $226 million (assuming $1.66 in dividends per share paid in 2020).

Although this will be a significant increase in the company's FCF payout ratio in 2020, Leggett & Platt's payout ratio is still positioned to be less than 60%.

I would anticipate that once COVID-19 dissipates, the economy rebounds from the looming recession, and life returns mostly to normal throughout the world, Leggett & Platt will be able to return to mid-single digit earnings growth over the long-term.

Despite the fact that Leggett & Platt's debt load has gradually increased over the past few years from 1.6 in 2016 to 2.9 to end 2019, I remain mostly comfortable with where the company is heading from a balance sheet standpoint.

Leggett & Platt's $2.1 billion in debt at the end of 2019 was financed at an average rate of 3.6% with an average maturity of 6.0 years, which is relatively attractive terms for the company due to the investment-grade credit rating that Leggett & Platt boasts, as well as the low rate environment.

Leggett & Platt is positioned to deleverage to its target leverage ratio of 2.5 by the end of this year, which reverts the company back to the high end of a comfortable debt range in my opinion.

Furthermore, Leggett & Platt faces no long-term debt maturities until 2022 and 2024, when $300 million come due in each respective year (page 56 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K). This gives the company adequate flexibility to continue investing for the future, rewarding shareholders in the present, and managing its maturities.

When I take into consideration Leggett & Platt's stable long-term operating fundamentals and balance sheet positioning, I believe the company is capable of being a great long-term investment if acquired at the right price.

Risks To Consider

While Leggett & Platt has delivered decades of dividend increases and has earned its status as a blue-chip, that doesn't shield it from risk because even the highest quality equities face their fair share of risks that both future and current shareholders must occasionally monitor.

The first risk to Leggett & Platt is that although the company has managed to successfully integrate numerous acquisitions into its operations in the past, it may be unable to do so with the ECS acquisition (page 16 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K).

The $1.25 billion acquisition of ECS was a relatively large acquisition for a mid-cap company such as Leggett & Platt and if the company is unable to incorporate its acquisition of ECS into its operations and achieve its anticipated revenue synergies, this could adversely impact the company's ability to meet its long-term growth targets.

An inability on the part of Leggett & Platt to meet its long-term growth targets could further result in reduced dividend growth prospects, which could disappoint investors and lead to the company's stock price being punished.

It is also worth noting that Leggett & Platt entered into a credit agreement, which contains specific covenants that may limit the company's operational flexibility (pages 16-17 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K).

Part of Leggett & Platt's covenant as a result of this credit agreement is that the company must maintain a leverage ratio of consolidated funded indebtedness to consolidated EBITDA of 4.25 until March 31, 2020. After this point, Leggett & Platt must maintain a leverage ratio of 3.50 or less.

While Leggett & Platt's debt to adjusted EBITDA in 2019 was 2.9 and that positions the company well going into this year, it is also likely that the company will face macroeconomic challenges this year, which leads me into my next point.

As detailed on pages 18 and 20 of the company's most recent 10-K, the outbreak of COVID-19 is a multi-pronged threat that could test Leggett & Platt's 3.50 or less leverage ratio covenant in the near future and result in reduced consumer confidence and spending that drives Leggett & Platt's operating and financial results.

Because most of China has begun to ease lockdowns and manufacturing capacity is coming back online (including in and around Hubei Province, where Leggett & Platt has operations), I believe that a large part of the acute supply chain risk previously facing Leggett & Platt has passed at this time.

The more pressing threat facing Leggett & Platt is the possibility of reduced consumer confidence and reduced consumer spending, especially if the U.S. government is unable to reassure its citizens and take the appropriate health and economic measures to stem the impact of COVID-19. This could result in less operational flexibility for Leggett & Platt to abide by its covenant and impact financial results in the short-term through weaker operating results in FY 2020, and in the long-term by limiting the acquisitions that Leggett & Platt is able to complete.

Another threat to Leggett & Platt comes due to its international presence, which is evidenced by the fact that the company generated 34% of its 2019 sales as a result of international operations (page 21 of Leggett & Platt's most recent 10-K).

Although unfavorable currency translations typically are neutralized over the long-term, it is worth noting that this international presence subjects Leggett & Platt to additional geographic, political, and economic risks.

If any natural disasters or military conflicts occur in any of the company's key markets, this could result in disruptions to the company's operations that would have an adverse impact on the company's operating and financial results. The implementation of additional regulations governing Leggett & Platt's operations or the occurrence of a recession in key markets could also lead to unfavorable developments in the company's operating and financial results.

The final risk to Leggett & Platt is that as a relatively small diversified manufacturer (up from 609 Fortune 1000 ranking in May 2018 to 599 in May 2019), the company faces pressure to obtain raw materials at a price similar to its larger competitors in order to remain competitive.

Should the price of key raw materials in Leggett & Platt's manufacturing process such as steel significantly increase for whatever reason, Leggett & Platt's financial results depend in large part on its ability to pass price increases on to its customers without jeopardizing its positioning in the markets relative to its competitors.

If Leggett & Platt isn't able to pass price increases on to its customers, this could weigh on the company's profitability at any given time.

Although I have discussed what I believe are several key risks associated with an investment in Leggett & Platt, I would like to emphasize that the above is not to be interpreted as an exhaustive discussion of the risks facing Leggett & Platt. For a more complete discussion of the risks that could materially impact Leggett & Platt's operating and financial results, I would refer interested readers to pages 16-22 of the company's most recent 10-K and my previous article on the company.

Dividend Aristocrats Like Leggett & Platt Rarely Trade At A Deep Discount

Although Leggett & Platt is a Dividend Aristocrat (and soon to be Dividend King) that has delivered dividend increases through recessions, military conflicts, and political partisanship, investors can't expect to pay any price for ownership in this excellent company and expect to do well over the long-term. It's for this very reason that I will be using a couple valuation metrics and a valuation model to determine the fair value of shares of Leggett & Platt relative to the current share price.

The first valuation metric that I'll be using to determine the fair value of Leggett & Platt's shares is the current yield to historical yield.

As illustrated above, Leggett & Platt's current yield of 6.71% is 80.9% higher than its historical yield of 3.71%.

Even assuming a fair value yield of 4.25% and a fair value of $37.65 a share (to adjust for Leggett & Platt's anticipated difficulty in continuing to grow at the rate it has been due to its increase in size and scale over the years), shares of Leggett & Platt are trading at a 36.7% discount to fair value and offer 57.9% upside from the current share price of $23.84 (as of March 22, 2020).

The second valuation metric that I will be utilizing to arrive at a fair value for shares of Leggett & Platt is the PE to historical PE ratio.

As shown above, Leggett & Platt's PE ratio is significantly lower than its historical PE ratio.

Assuming a PE ratio a bit below the historical PE ratio to once again account for slightly reduced growth prospects as size and scale increases and a fair value of $33.38 a share, Leggett & Platt is priced at a 28.6% discount to fair value and offers 40.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

The valuation method that I'll be using to assign a fair value to shares of Leggett & Platt is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is another term for the annualized dividend per share. In the case of Leggett & Platt, that amount is currently $1.60 (and likely to increase in May).

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply the rate of return that an investor requires on their investments. While this often varies significantly from one investor to the next, I require a 10% rate of return on my investments because I believe this adequately rewards me for the time and effort that I dedicate to researching and monitoring my investments.

The third and final input into the DDM is the long-term dividend growth rate or DGR.

Unlike the first two inputs into the DDM that require nothing more than quick data retrieval to find the annualized dividend per share and subjectivity to set a required rate of return, accurately predicting the long-term DGR requires investors to take numerous variables into consideration, such as a stock's payout ratios (and whether those payout ratios are positioned to expand, contract, or remain the same over the long run), future earnings growth, industry fundamentals, and the strength of a company's balance sheet.

Because Leggett & Platt's dividend payout ratios are in a position to remain about the same over the long-term and mid-single digit earnings growth appears to be the base case, I believe that a status quo 5.5% long-term DGR is a realistic expectation for the future.

Upon plugging these inputs into the DDM, I am left with a fair value of $35.56 a share.

This implies that shares of Leggett & Platt are trading at a 33.0% discount to fair value and offer 49.2% upside from the current price.

When I average the three fair values above, I arrive at a fair value of $35.53 a share, which indicates that shares of Leggett & Platt are priced at a 32.9% discount to fair value and offer 49.0% of capital appreciation from the current price.

Summary: Leggett & Platt Offers An Attractive Risk/Reward Ratio

Leggett & Platt is positioned to join the exclusive Dividend King club next year. This serves as a testament to the company's ability to deliver ever increasing dividends in spite of economic recessions, military conflicts, and a bitter political environment.

Fortunately for future and current shareholders of Leggett & Platt, the company's dividend increase streak appears to have many years left in the tank.

Despite the risks of a recession in the near future as a result of the fear surrounding the spread of COVID-19 and a balance sheet that falls a bit short of what I'd like to see, Leggett & Platt maintains relatively decent dividend coverage to handle the anticipated challenges in 2020 and just about any obstacle beyond that point as well.

Adding to the case for an investment in Leggett & Platt, is the fact that the company is trading at a 33% discount to fair value.

While it's entirely possible that Leggett & Platt could fall perhaps 20% further once the United States and the global economy inevitably enter a recession, I believe now is an opportune time to initiate a position or add to an existing position with the intent of gradually adding more in the months ahead.

When I take into consideration the 6.7% yield, 4.5-5.5% annual earnings growth, and 4.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, shares of Leggett & Platt are positioned to deliver 15.3-16.3% annual total returns over the next decade.

The risk/reward ratio is skewed in favor of gradual investment in Leggett & Platt in the months ahead, which is precisely why I added to my position in Leggett & Platt among about two dozen other stocks this month.

