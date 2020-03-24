Tradeweb Markets Faces Challenging 2020

TW has grown revenue for the last 20 years but will be challenged to repeat that in bruised financial markets in 2020, so my bias on the stock is Neutral.

The firm provides a range of platform trading technologies for financial markets.

Tradeweb Markets went public in April 2019 and raised $1 billion in its IPO.

Short Take

Tradeweb Markets (TW) went public on April 4, 2019, raising over $1 billion in the transaction.

The firm provides a range of trading platform technologies for debt, equity and other financial instrument markets.

TW will be challenged to continue its 20 consecutive years of revenue growth in a global marketplace hammered by the fastest selloffs in history, so my 2020 bias on the stock is Neutral.

Company

New York-based Tradeweb Markets was founded in 1996 to develop and operate electronic marketplaces for credit, rates, money markets as well as equities.

TW provides institutional, wholesale and retail industry players with access to markets, data and analytics, reporting, electronic trading, and straight-through-processing for over 40 products.

The company’s technology-enhanced price discovery, more efficient order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and reduced risks in client trading operations, allowing the firm to tailor its offerings to specific client needs.

Below is a brief overview video of the company:

Source: Tradeweb

TW has a customer base that includes banks and dealers, regional dealers, central banks, hedge funds, global asset managers, insurance companies, proprietary trading firms as well as retail brokerage and financial advisory organizations, spread across 62 countries.

According to a 2018 market research report by IBIS World, the global eTrading software developers market has grown by 4.2% to $10.9 billion in 2018, representing a CAGR of 2.2% between 2013 and 2018.

During the same period, the number of businesses in the industry has grown by 3% to 515 and employees by 3.2%.

Major competitors that provide or are developing eTrading software solutions include:

Interactive Brokers (IBKR)

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Bloomberg

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE)

CME Group (CME)

Numerous other niche systems

Recent Performance

TW’s topline revenue by quarter has generally been trending upward, however its most recent quarter (Q4 2019) resulted in a slight sequential decline, although an increase of 10.5% over the same period in 2018, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating income by quarter has been uneven since its IPO, as shown here:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Normalized earnings per share (Diluted) have been similarly variable but rising to a four-quarter high of $.23 per share in Q4 2019:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its IPO, TW’s stock price has risen 6.9 percent from its initial opening price ($34.26) vs. the U.S. Capital Market’s decline of 25.3 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 21.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Commentary

In its last earnings call for full-year 2019’s results, management highlighted its 20th consecutive year of record revenues along with the achievement of ‘500 basis points of EBITDA margin expansion and 22% earnings growth.’

In its favor, the march toward electronification in all financial markets will continue, perhaps with added urgency in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Also, as the savvy piece on Tradeweb by Hide Not Slide asserts, TW’s connection to major banks through their ongoing shareholdings in the company may present a bulwark against much downside.

Management will likely continue its focus on its 4 main areas of global interest rate swaps, U.S. treasuries, U.S. credit and global ETFs, which should present opportunities for growth in a highly uncertain trading environment.

However, I suspect that the growth picture may attenuate in 1H 2020 and beyond with the fallout from the major market selloffs in Q1.

Although the firm may have a Q1 activity bump due to volatility, the ongoing damage to trading sentiment may be longer lived and increasingly felt by TW as 2020 wears on.

Management will be challenged to grow its business after a sharp economic contraction as a result of the global shutdowns from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Hide Not Slide sees the possibility that TW will outperform the S&P 500 over the next 12 months, and generate ‘an 8-10% premium to March 20’s price.’

Given that the firm is near its opening trade price for its IPO, perhaps that upside estimate is reasonable.

However, I’m more cautious as I believe the fallout from the stock market carnage will be more long-lasting and will impact TW’s results throughout 2020, so my bias is Neutral.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.