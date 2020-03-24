HUYA: A Light In The Darkness

However, investors need to watch for execution issues in the domestic or international markets.

Despite strong growth of over 50% currently and a large international TAM, it is trading at a PE of just 19x.

HUYA will benefit from increased viewership during the COVID-19 outbreak as more people stay at home.

Like the rest of the market, HUYA's (HUYA) stock has had an absolutely terrible year, with its share price plunging from over $20 to around $13 currently. Meanwhile, fundamentals have been incredibly strong, with management surpassing expectations substantially in Q4. It helps that the company would likely benefit from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Source: google images

COVID-19

While COVID-19 started in China and spread very quickly throughout the country, a fast response by the government, along with a drastic lockdown of the whole country, helped to drastically slow down the spread of the virus. Currently, COVID-19 is essentially over in China. While new cases are still being reported occasionally, the country is going back to normal.

During the outbreak, which lasted for around a month, as everyone was forced to stay at home, millions of Chinese watched many hours of video on services like HUYA, driving MAUs to new highs.

"In quarter one, 2020, our mobile MAUs are expected to reach historical high of over 17 million, due to the winter vacation seasonality and the recent lockdown policies during the coronavirus outbreak." Source: Q4 2019 call

While some of these MAUs will have less time to spend on the platform after the quarantine is lifted, many of them will continue to remain on the platform, providing a long-term benefit to HUYA.

As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the world, we believe HUYA's overseas subsidiary, Nimo TV, should benefit from quarantine measures imposed around the world.

Q4

HUYA continues to post very impressive results despite the volatile economy. Once again, HUYA beat its own revenue expectations in Q4, showing growth of 64% vs. 60% at the high end of their guidance range.

Source: WY Capital, Press releases

Live streaming growth continued to decelerate, as expected, with HUYA's large size hindering its growth. HUYA continued to maintain its grip on esports, growing its esports viewership by 30% to 530 million and broadcasting 117 tournaments in Q4.

"During the fourth quarter, we broadcasted 117 third-party e-sports tournaments, including world’s 2019 PGC, PEL, HoK Winter and KPL Fall. In Q4, our e-sports viewership exceeded 530 million, representing more than a 30% year-over-year increase. For the full-year of 2019, we broadcasted over 400 third-party e-sports tournament with total viewership of over 2 billion, representing a 25% year-over-year increase." Source: Q4 2019 call

Interestingly, non-gaming content now makes up 45% of gross streaming revenues and 55% of users watch non-gaming content. This brings HUYA into competition with most other streaming players, including its parent company YY. HUYA also hit its target of 20 million MAUs for Nimo TV in 2019.

Source: WY Capital, Press releases

Advertising revenues continued to show impressive growth, growing near 100% for the 3rd quarter in a row. Considering the weakness in the Chinese economy, it is amazing how HUYA has been able to grow this revenue stream at such rapid rates. For comparison, other Chinese companies like Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) have shown flat revenue growth for Q4. Nevertheless, we expect ad revenue growth to decline in Q1 due to the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

Source: WY Capital, Press releases

Gross margin continued its long-term trend of improvement, growing to 18.9%. We continue to believe there is substantial upside for gross margins as the gross margins of mature streaming services like YY are much higher.

Source: WY Capital, Press releases

Profitability has also improved substantially, with operating profit margins (excluding other income) improving to around 3%, up from 2.3% last quarter mainly due to the improvements in gross margins.

The company continues to have a strong balance sheet, with RMB10.1 billion in cash and short-term deposits, which should help fund its rapid international growth in the future.

Valuation

Despite the strong fundamental improvements, HUYA trades at a 19x forward PE multiple, which is incredibly low considering it is growing revenues at over 50% and growing operating profits much faster. While there are concerns regarding competition from Kuaishou and a slowdown in domestic growth, it is still not enough to account for the incredibly low valuation that HUYA sports at the moment. We believe there is strong upside for the stock once coronavirus fears subside.

There are certainly risks, though. Investors should carefully watch the expansion of Nimo TV in overseas markets. If management cannot capture share from Twitch or YouTube, the TAM will be reduced substantially.

Takeaway

Overall, HUYA is not impacted by the coronavirus and actually benefits from more people staying at home, yet the stock has taken a beating. Results have been much better than expected and growth remains strong, so we expect the stock to re-rate to higher multiples over the long run.

Disclosure: I am/we are long YY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Long HUYA through YY