FNB: Earnings To Suffer From Margin Compression

Earnings of FNB Corporation (FNB) are likely to plunge this year mostly due to the Fed funds rate cut. The company’s net interest margin will suffer as assets will reprice faster than liabilities following the interest rate decline. FNB’s assets are quite sensitive to interest rates because the company has a high proportion of floating-rate loans in total loans. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to drive up provisions charge which will further pressurize the bottom-line. Furthermore, non-interest expenses are likely to modestly increase on the back of investment plans. Consequently, I’m expecting FNB’s earnings per share to decline by 15% in 2020 to $0.99. The December 2020 target price suggests significant potential for capital appreciation; hence, I believe FNB is a good investment for a holding period of more than nine months. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased risks in the shorter-term of four to five months. In my opinion, FNB’s market price will remain depressed until the pandemic is eliminated; therefore, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FNB.

Earnings to Suffer from Faster Repricing of Assets Compared to Liabilities

Floating-rate loans constitute a large proportion of FNB’s total loans, which makes the company’s average yield quite sensitive to interest rates. As mentioned in the fourth-quarter conference call, around 34% of total loans were tied to LIBOR and 12% of total loans were linked to the Prime rate at the end of 2019. The floating nature of these loans will make the average yield react quickly to the 150bps Fed funds rate cut in March.

A significant proportion of high-cost, promotional certificates of deposits are scheduled to mature this year. According to the latest 10-K filing, around 64% of total certificates of deposits will mature in 2020, representing 12% of total deposits. The repricing of these high-cost deposits will offset some of the pressure on the net interest margin from falling yields. Overall, I’m expecting average net interest margin, NIM, in 2020 to be 24bps lower than the 2019 NIM. The following table presents my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

The adverse effect of NIM compression on net interest income will likely be partially offset by loan growth. In the last conference call, which was held before the COVID-19 outbreak turned into a pandemic, the management mentioned that they expected loans to grow at a mid-single-digit rate in 2020. Due to the pandemic and resultant slowdown of several industries, actual loan growth will most probably miss management’s target given in the conference call. Consequently, I’m expecting FNB’s net loans to increase by 3% year-over-year in 2020, as shown in the table below.

Pandemic to Increase Provisions Charge Under CECL

According to management’s guidance, provisions charge should range between $55 million to $65 million in 2020, including the impact of the new accounting standard for credit losses, called CECL. This guidance excluded the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. I’m expecting the pandemic to lead to higher provisions charge because provisions rely on economic outlook under CECL. Consequently, I’m expecting the company to report provisions charge of around $68 million in 2020, up from $44 million in 2019.

Expecting Double-Digit Decline in Earnings

I’m expecting continued investments to drive non-interest expense this year, which will further pressurize earnings. As mentioned in the conference call, the management plans to continue to invest in different initiatives, including new branch teller platforms and de novo expansion. This expense growth will be partially offset by initiatives to curtail costs, including vendor renegotiations and facility optimization. Overall, I’m expecting FNB’s non-interest expense to increase by 2% this year, leading to an efficiency ratio of 60.5% as opposed to a ratio of 57.5% in 2019.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, I’m expecting earnings to decrease by 16.6% year-over-year in 2020. On a per-share basis, I’m expecting FNB’s earnings to decline by 15.1% to $0.99. The table below shows my estimates for key income statement items.

To arrive at my earnings estimates, I have assumed that the COVID-19 pandemic will end by August 2020. If the pandemic lasts beyond August, then actual loan growth may miss my estimate and actual provisions may exceed my expectations. Moreover, if the prolonging of the pandemic encourages the Federal Reserve to cut rates to a level below zero, then NIM could miss my estimate. Consequently, COVID-19 poses a substantial risk to my earnings thesis.

Offering Attractive Dividend Yield of 7%

FNB has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.12 per share since 2009, and it is very unlikely that the company will cut its dividend now despite the expected decline in earnings. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49%, which is sustainable. Moreover, FNB’s capital ratios are at a comfortable level, which reduces the threat to dividend payout from regulatory requirements. The tier I capital ratio was recorded at 9.79% at the end of December 2019, which is above the regulatory requirement of 8.5%. The dividend estimate suggests an attractive dividend yield of 7.1%.

Targeting Price of $12.2 by the End of 2020

FNB has traded at an average price-to-book ratio, P/B, of 0.8 in 2019. Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15.3 gives a target price of $12.2 for December 2020. This target price implies an upside of 80.3% from FNB's March 22, 2020 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

The high price upside and dividend yield make FNB an attractive investment for a minimum holding period of nine months. The high level of COVID-19 related risks in the near-term of four to five months are likely to keep FNB’s market price low. Consequently, I’m adopting a neutral rating on FNB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.