Apple's $200Bn+ Cash Position Makes The Difference

I feel comfortable buying at today's levels, even though the worst may not be behind us. Be disciplined as there is no playbook for the current situation. Spread your buys over time.

I have to admit that I am not a fan of Apple's rising long-term debt, proceeds of which have been used to fund buybacks. That said, I feel good about Apple's strong brand and earnings power going forward.

Apple (AAPL) is starting to look attractive and most likely will get cheaper until the coronavirus situation gets resolved. During yesterday's selloff, AAPL's market cap fell below the $1 trillion market. The Dow remained on pace for its worst month since 1931. The S&P 500 closed 34% below the record set last month, sinking further into bear territory. Today, for a change, the market is expected to open significantly higher (U.S. stock index futures climbed 5% to hit 'limit up' levels) on hopes an agreement on a $2 trillion stimulus bill to rescue the economy from the coronavirus was close. Negotiations on the bill were set to continue today (Tuesday 24 March) morning. Markets are also getting support from the Fed, which will embark on an open-ended asset purchase program, which will run in the "amounts needed to support smooth market functioning and effective transmission of monetary policy to broader financial conditions and the economy."

The pressure is growing. The coronavirus is causing massive disruption to life and business, and critical industries are facing incredible strain. AAPL has not been spared from the global market selloff. This unprecedented situation requires lots of cash to survive, something which Apple has (lots of it). The same can be said for companies like Google (GOOGL), Microsoft (MSFT), and Facebook (FB). Apple's cash balance (including marketable securities) is above the $200Bn mark (~$207Bn).

AAPL Total Cash & ST Investments (Marketable Securities):

Source: Seeking Alpha

AAPL Long-term Investments (Marketable Securities):

Source: Seeking Alpha

To put things into perspective, AAPL's cash balance, including marketable securities, represents around 20% of its current market cap. Unfortunately, AAPL has taken on substantial debt over the past few years. Long-term debt now exceeds $90Bn.

AAPL long-term debt:

Debt proceeds have been used, to a large extent, to fund share repurchases. I am OK with this (as it boosts per share metrics) as long as it is done within reason and doesn't put excessive strain on the balance sheet.

In addition, total liabilities, including accounts payable, commercial paper, deferred revenue, etc., exceed $250Bn.

AAPL Balance Sheet:

Source: AAPL First Quarter Results

Even though AAPL's balance sheet is remarkably strong, it's not as strong as GOOGL, which is an interesting benchmark. GOOGL's cash balance exceeds 15% of its current market cap, but GOOGL is essentially debt free. In fact, GOOGL's cash balance of ~$119Bn is more than its total liabilities of ~$74.5Bn, as illustrated below:

GOOGL Balance Sheet:

On a comparative basis, in terms of balance sheet strength, it is fair to say that GOOGL is better positioned. In any case, being cash-rich is a really nice position to be in, something that many struggling companies are envious of. Many criticize the concept of 'cash hoarding'. I view it as a net positive, especially in today's environment. Cash is cash; there is no ambiguity.

It is also important to note that AAPL is a cash machine, generating in excess of $70Bn per annum in cash from operations.

AAPL Cash from Operations:

Source: Seeking Alpha

I expect AAPL to continue generating substantial operating cash flow over time, net of maintenance capex, holding all else constant. However, the coronavirus will cause disruptions. Apple has closed all stores around the world outside China due to Covid-19, until March 27. Its online store will remain open as well as its "Apple Store" app. This will undoubtedly impact APPL's cash flow. On the other hand, companies like GOOGL and MSFT seem to better positioned. For example, most of GOOGL's revenue is derived from 'digital' services/products. As the coronavirus situation unfolds, I expect consumers and businesses will continue using GOOGL's products like YouTube, Chrome, Gmail, G Suite for Business, etc. MSFT also has some direct exposure via retail stores and it's closing them, though its online store remains open. However, I don't expect this to have a big impact on MSFT's financial position, as most revenue is also derived 'digitally'; consumers and businesses will continue using MSFT's products like Skype, Office, Linkedin, Azure, etc. (some products like Skype will be used even more in a work-from-home environment). In any case, all three names are down YTD, with MSFT proving to be the most resilient so far.

Data by YCharts

Should the market turmoil persist (most likely it will for a while), AAPL will most likely continue being under pressure. As I write this article, worldwide coronavirus cases top 390,000. The number of active global coronavirus cases is on the rise, exponentially, mainly due to escalation in Europe (Italy followed by Spain, Germany, and France) and the USA.

Source: Worldometers

Source: Worldometers

This means more pain ahead. What the market is looking for is a roadmap of what to expect, in order to better assess the economic damage and establish a time frame for 'restoring normality'. Ultimately, what is required is a medical solution, as this is a medical problem. It is important to remain disciplined as the worst might not be behind us. The real impact of the coronavirus is still a big question mark. I don't expect AAPL to be spared if the market keeps on falling. That said, I am putting some money to work now, but with caution. I am spreading my purchases over time, as there is no playbook for the current situation. The 'end game' is to establish a full-size, long-term, position in AAPL at an attractive average price. I will continue adding, especially after large sell offs. We have to remind ourselves that we are buying one of the world's best companies at very sensible valuations. It is virtually impossible to time the ideal entry point, hence my approach to buy in phases. Again, what is required is a clear path towards medicine and vaccine. I feel comfortable buying here, even though the worst may not be behind us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long MSFT and GOOGL.