Edwards Lifesciences: Riding The TAVR Wave

Based on the company being undervalued today and growing in value at 14.3% annually, I expect the stock to double in value over the next 4-5 years.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Inverse Research as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

During times like today where economic uncertainty is very high, I like to invest in companies where I know the underlying business fundamentals won't materially change. This leads me to one of my favorite healthcare stocks: Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW). Even at 8x revenue and 34x earnings, Edwards is now undervalued and will be a decade-long winning stock due to its industry tailwinds and product innovation.

Why I Would Even Pay 10x Revenue for EW

Edwards Lifesciences is in the business of trying to solve the number cause of death in the world: cardiovascular disease. They look to solve the problem by offering medical technology that foregoes open-heart surgery to replace or support one of the four valves pumping blood through the heart. The benefits of a less invasive way to repair or replace heart valves include:

less potential risk with minimally invasive surgery;

less pain for the patient afterward;

less cost for the insurance provider; and

less time in the hospital to recover.

Edwards Lifesciences' golden goose is the Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (or TAVR), designed to treat heart valve disease for patients whose traditional open-heart surgery isn't optimal. For most patients above the age of 65, utilizing TAVR is the way to go. TAVR products produce over 60% of Edward's revenue.

And the population of senior citizens around the globe will continue to grow at a rapid pace, as this age range is expected to grow from 617 million in 2015 to nearly 1 billion in 2030 and possibly even 1.5 billion in 2050. Given that approximately 1 in 3 elderly people have some form of heart disease in the U.S., extending this statistic globally would lead to over 300 million people with heart issues by 2030. Now not all of these cases will be for heart valve disease, but I'm willing to bet a significant amount of them will need heart valve replacement or repair surgery. And at this moment, around 325,000 heart valve procedures are done annually, which is not enough to keep up with those who may need a heart valve replacement or repair. And even with today's coronavirus scare, I do not expect the demand for heart valve procedures to dropoff since the elasticity of demand is not dependent on economic activity.

This is why the TAVR market is expected to grow by nearly 23% for the next five years and could continue to experience double-digit growth long into the future. Even amid the coronavirus scare, I don't expect demand for heart valve therapy by senior citizens across the world will drop off.

Source: Grand View Research

Edwards Lifesciences became the market leader in this space by educating physicians of the benefits of TAVR and even having their healthcare professionals (called the Heart Team) collaborate with physicians and surgeons on individual patients. This has led to a tremendous reach in the U.S., as well as growing reach in Europe and Japan.

Over time, Edwards expects to shift their attention from the big 3 developed regions (US, EU, and Japan) to other regions that remain significantly underpenetrated. But at the moment, growth for the company will primarily come from Europe and Japan.

Source: 2019 Edwards Lifesciences Investor Day TARV Presentation

To stay ahead of the curve, Edwards continues to invest in making marginal improvements to their TAVR offerings through increased R&D spend. These marginal improvements include minimizing blood leakage from the valve (SAPIEN 3 Ultra), simplifying pre-procedural planning (SAPIEN 4), and introducing other products that can help treat other heart conditions (Alterra Adaptive Prestent). The focus on R&D spending has led to over 4,000 domestic and foreign patents, which has led to the moat that allows Edwards to achieve nearly 80% gross margins. With that high of a gross margin, it's hard for the company not to achieve 25% net margins, which is more than twice the net margin of the average public company (10%).

So given the long growth runway of the TAVR industry and Edwards' market leadership leading to double-digit percentage growth and 20%+ net margins and ROIC, you can see why I would gladly pay 10x revenue for the company and consider it to be a bargain at 8x. But how much of a bargain?

My Valuation Methodology

As a forward-looking investor, I want to own companies that can compound in value over time. This is why I look at what I believe the valuation will be today and how that valuation will grow over time. A lot of times, I will pass up on an "undervalued" company today because there isn't enough growth in value over the next few years to hit my target return (ability to double in value over the next 3-5 years).

So with this in mind, Let me show you how Edwards Lifesciences is the perfect company for my type of investing.

Valuation Today

Using Yahoo Finance's average EPS estimate for next year, Morningstar's average annual PEG ratio over the past 5 years, and Zack.com's long-term expected growth rate for EPS, I utilized the PEG ratio to find the right P/E ratio to assess Edwards Lifescience's valuation today given expected future growth. The average PEG ratio is 1.7x, which is above the S&P 500's long-term average of 1.3x. I would expect this to be the case because Edwards is considered to be safer than the average public company due to its industry (healthcare ex-biotech is considered to be a defensive sector) and superior has financial results (25% net margins vs. 10% for the average S&P 500 company).

I estimate the value of Edwards' stock to be $190/share today. As of March 20, 2020, Edwards' stock price is at $166, finding the stock to be undervalued by 13%.

Growth in Valuation Tomorrow

To get a sense of how a company will compound shareholder value over time, I look at the three sources of total returns for a stock: shareholder yield (share buybacks and dividends), profit growth, and changes in valuation multiple. I will estimate how they will change over the next 3-5 years.

Shareholder Yield - 0.3%

Edward's shares outstanding have slightly decreased over the past few years due to their buyback program. I expect this to continue, but at a much slower pace since company management has flexibility as to when they want to buy back shares, and I know the current market environment may warrant them sitting on cash instead. This means I don't expect EPS dilution from new shares being offered by the company. Edwards Lifesciences also does not pay dividends.

Profit Growth - 14%

Given the industry growth happening in the TAVR market, I expect Edwards to continue to grow revenue in their TAVR business by 20%+ over the next few years. Combine this with 5-10% revenue growth in their 3 other business lines that make up the other 35-40% of Edwards' revenue, and I arrive at overall revenue growth of 12-14%. This, combined with some operating leverage due to a slight increase in gross margins (which may be offset by increases in R&D spend), will lead to profit growth around 14%. This estimate is also slightly lower than what Zacks expects from the company.

Change in Multiple - 100% of Today's multiple

Given the recent fall in price, the stock's valuation multiples are lower than their 5-year averages. There is a good chance of mean reversion here, but I don't like to count on this playing out. So I'll just say that Edward's valuation multiples will not dip lower than today's levels in the future. This means I will not have to decrease my expected growth in value over time.

Putting It All Together

The combination of being undervalued today and growing its value in the low teens tomorrow, I see Edwards Lifesciences reaching my annualized return target, expecting the stock to double in value in the next 4-5 years.

So What Can Go Wrong?

The biggest threat to my thesis is the growth of the TAVR market. I expect the market's demand to be minimally impacted by the slowdown in economic activity because of the coronavirus. If demand slows down more than expected, then I would have to revise down my growth estimates.

Another consideration is how competitors will entrench the TAVR market, notably Medtronics (NYSE:MDT), which is aggressively moving into this market. This could also lead to slower revenue growth since the TAVR business unit is Edwards' fastest-growing unit, lower margins due to increased sales and educational personnel, and even higher reinvestment due to more R&D spend to further enhance their TAVR offerings.

Conclusion

Based on my analysis, I am looking to buy as much Edwards Lifesciences stock that I can handle. In fact, I will look to add more until the stock reaches $200, which at that point the return potential may not as compelling relative to other opportunities in the market.

Based on how the market shakes out, I may continue to add beyond $200, ultimately stopping at $215. I will be eyeing the dynamics of the TAVR market, paying attention to how company management discusses the number of procedures and how competitors are affecting Edwards' opportunity set. If they are not growing this business by 20%, then I will need to re-evaluate my thesis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.