Best Time To Buy 5.5% Tax-Free Yield Is When Everyone Else Is Selling

In this article, we compare three different municipal bond funds, two of which yield 5.5%, and some of the unique risks buyers at these levels should be aware of.

For many US investors in high income tax brackets, tax-exempt municipal bonds often serve as an important source of income in otherwise taxable accounts. In most normal times, the exemption of municipal bond interest from income tax makes many of these bonds trade at lower yields than similar maturity US treasuries until the after-tax yield / taxable equivalent yields are only slightly higher than treasury yields. In the market crash we have seen so far in 2020, municipal bond funds have seen significant declines in their values, so that even high grade munis have been trading at taxable equivalent yields 4x US treasury levels. In this article, I will compare and contrast three very different tax-exempt municipal bond funds, and explain why I am buying what seems to be the "highest risk" one on this dip. These three funds are:

The iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB), yielding around 2.5%

The VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (HYD), yielding around 5.5%, and

The Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (VGM), also yielding around 5.5%

For an investor in the 37% federal income tax bracket (most of whom would have a taxable income over $500,000/year), these would correspond to "taxable equivalent yields" (TEYs) of almost 4%, 8.7%, and 8.7% respectively. Investors in the 22% federal income tax bracket (for example, married filing jointly making around $80-160k/year) would find these TEYs to be the still attractive levels of 3.2%, 7% and 7% respectively. By contrast, the iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF), which holds US treasuries with a weighted average duration of 7.6 years, currently yields less than 1%. Yields reached these relatively extreme levels because of how MUB, HYD, and VGM prices declined by around 10%, 17%, and 27% over just the past month, while IEF prices rose slightly.

Data by YCharts

Of the three tax-free funds, MUB is the largest and most liquid benchmark exchange traded fund (ETF) covering this sector, with $14 billion in assets. MUB's holdings include large municipal issuers like the State of California, the New York Metropolitan Transit Authority, and the Texas Turnpike System Revenue Bonds. Roughly 50% of MUB's issuers are from three states (New York, California, and Texas), while 10 other states make up the next 30% of the portfolio. MUB's maturities are fairly evenly distributed among maturity buckets out to 25+ years, with a weighted average effective duration of just over 6 years, and the distribution of credit ratings is around 22% AAA, 56% AA, 15% A, and less than 8% BBB or lower. This relative quality and liquidity explains why MUB declined less than HYD and VGM, and how remarkable it is that MUB even declined as far as it has. We will explain the relative declines of MUB versus the other funds after the two paragraphs explaining HYD and VGM, respectively.

HYD aims to earn a higher yield than MUB by investing in, not surprisingly, higher yielding and lower credit grade municipal bonds. As of this writing, HYD has about 30% allocated to BBB rated securities, a little less than 30% in securities rated BB, B, or CCC, and almost 40% in securities without a credit rating. HYD also reaches for longer maturities, with a weighted average portfolio maturity of over 21 years. Like MUB, HYD is an ETF with a create / redeem mechanism meant to keep fund shares close to portfolio NAV, so it is usually only these two factors (lower credit grade and longer duration) that drive the higher yield. Part of the appeal of accepting lower-rated municipal credits is that municipal defaults are relatively rare when compared with corporate defaults of the same rating, as the following "old but still good" table from Moody's shows:

Source: Moody's

In contrast with HYD, VGM attains a higher yield not by reaching for lower-rated issues, but rather by applying leverage to an investment grade portfolio, and by being a closed-end fund, not an open-ended ETF, that more often trades at significant discounts to net asset value (NAV). As of this writing, VGM's portfolio is roughly 8% AAA, 28% AA, 27% A, and 19% BBB, with most of the remaining ~19% being in unrated rather than junk-rated issues. VGM then applies about a 40% leverage ratio to this portfolio, and spends about $11 million in interest expense versus about $52 million of gross portfolio interest income (Source: VGM 2019 annual report, page 28). The way I often describe portfolios like this is:

Invesco raises $100 from investors in a one time IPO, and then borrows another $65 at relatively low floating interest rates, and invests this $165 into a portfolio of high quality municipal bonds paying a relatively high fixed rate. I then wait in the secondary market until I can buy my share of a portfolio like this for $90 or less, allowing me to earn the interest on the $165, minus the interest on the $65 borrowed, on my discounted investment of $90. While it would be a bonus if the discount to NAV were to narrow, I buy these sorts of closed-end funds with the expectation that the discount will remain or may even widen, and take the higher yield as my compensation for this risk.

While I often use a ~10% discount to NAV as a good rule of thumb, and always take NAVs on illiquid portfolios with a grain of salt anyway, we can see from the chart below that VGM's discount to NAV had fluctuated between around -10% to -6% during most of the past year, while IEF, MUB, and HYD all tightly hugged their NAVs. It was only in this very recent crash where we see these significant divergences from NAV as we do, with HYD's discount even breaking through VGM's, but MUB's and IEF's deviance from NAV still being impressive relative to their assumed liquidity. The main explanation for why even the ETFs are trading so far from NAV is "forced selling" from margin call liquidations. For example, an investor with a leveraged position in HYD may be forced to sell HYD "at any price" to meet a margin call, and this tests the creation/redemption limits of HYD versus its less-than-liquid portfolio, as well as likely delays in HYD revising down its NAV.

Data by YCharts

Part of the challenge with NAV is getting good prices even on the most liquid of bonds, especially in market conditions as stressed as the ones we've seen this month. Below is a snapshot of one of the State of California's benchmark general obligation bonds, going from a very stable price around 131 (yield around 1.15%) to a traded range of 103.4-112.56 (yield 4.515%-3.297%, respectively) over the past month.

Source: MSRB EMMA

Risks and Conclusion

Whichever of these funds you own, I hope I have at least made clear the importance of knowing what you own. Investors willing to accept some short-term volatility in exchange for a 5.5% tax-free yield now have at least two very clear choices in HYD and VGM.

Of these two, HYD's discount to NAV is more likely to disappear when (hopefully not if) market conditions and liquidity return to normal and the forced selling stops. That return to NAV could, of course, be compounded or offset by a recovery in the NAV itself, which depends on how likely a significant increase in defaults by this segment of the market is perceived to be.

VGM's discount to NAV, on the other hand, is not as likely a change as significantly from current levels, and so VGM's medium-term returns will depend more on the actual recovery of that NAV of higher-grade bonds, and just as importantly, on interest rate. Over multi-year periods of time, the total return of leveraged closed end funds mostly depends on the gross interest earned by the portfolio minus the interest paid for the leverage, and that cost of leverage is likely to fall and stay low given recent Fed cuts. Investors who don't see a significant wave of defaults or downgrades in muni bonds rated A or better, or significant rises in interest rates over the next few years, may find VGM a safer source of income to diversify against HYD, and acceptable to sell a few years later even at a 10% discount to NAV.

One risk specific to tax-exempt municipal bonds which must also be mentioned, especially in an election year, is the risk of a major change in tax law that may reduce or eliminate the tax exemption of interest paid by municipal bonds. If tax-exempt munis were to become taxable tomorrow, their interest would suddenly become about 22-37% less valuable to the high tax bracket investors that typically buy them, so would likely drive a significant decline in their value, especially of longer-dated munis. The shock would likely be somewhat similar to that on the Canadian income trust market in 2006 when Canada started a surprise tax on those. Given that such a change would also put severe stress on many already-stressed state and local governments' abilities to raise money, many analysts might consider such a change remote, and rather look at a revival of something like the Build America Bonds program.

One of my recent updates shared with members of Long Run Income is the list of 10 closed-end muni bond funds, in addition to VGM, that I have been buying late last week and plan to buy more of this week. Hopefully this article gave you a better understanding of these three major types of tax-exempt bond funds, and how now might be one of the best times to use them in combination to increase your after-tax portfolio income.

Source: BlackRock iShares

Disclosure: I am/we are long MUB, HYD, VGM, IEF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.