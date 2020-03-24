Guess? Inc. And G-III Apparel: Current Market Creates Fashion Forward Opportunity

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Damien Robbins as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

As much of the retail and apparel industry suffers at the hands of the coronavirus outbreak, Guess? Inc. (GES) and G-III Apparel (GIII) look fit to ride out this storm, and come out on the other side seemingly with relatively little damage done to their core financials and businesses. Guess has tumbled 67% the past month, although the stock was up 79.59% to end last week following Wednesday's low after posting solid earnings. G-III has dropped 77% in the past month, and has gained 34.67% on the same two-day period following their earnings beat. Guess is currently trading at $6.30 as of Monday's close and G-III at $6.00.

The current market conditions for retailers include store closures and liquidity crunches as sales drop yet debts and payables remain. With sales in stores paused for the extended time period, and online shopping and shipping not able to float revenues as high as previously reported, the sector looks to be in trouble.

Guess and G-III, although sometimes compared to Gap (GPS), American Eagle (AEO), and Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), seem to fall more in line with Express (EXPR) in terms of clothing quality and prices. This detailed analysis will compare Guess and G-III to Express, in light of the aforementioned point.

Management's View of the Earnings Reports

Guess posted a mixed report on Wednesday, with an EPS beat but a sales miss; however, the stock soared 124%. CEO Carlos Alberini was pleased with the company "exceeding our guidance for earnings per share and delivering operating profit at the high end of our expectations [and ending] the year with strong liquidity and a solid balance sheet, which positions us well to navigate through the current coronavirus crisis." However, due to the uncertain nature of the outbreak, he was unable to provide any outlook for FY 2021, yet he did cite potential supply chain disruptions and significant impacts to results.

G-III's Chairman and CEO Morris Goldfarb did not comment specifically on the earnings numbers, but he did state that G-III has "approximately $800 million of cash and availability under our bank facilities…[and w]e remain confident in our ability to adjust and adapt to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead" as the outbreak shakes the industry.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Guess G-III Express all data as of Feb. 1 2020 4Q FY 4Q FY 4Q FY Sales 815.9M 2,592.2M 754.6M 3,160.5M 606.7M 2,019.2M Operating Expenses 232.2M 865M 187.3M 832.2M 353.8M 768.4M Operating Income 96.5M 140.7M 32.3M 227.7M (189.9M) (217.9M) Op. Inc per $1 of Op. Exp. $0.41 $0.16 $0.17 $0.27 ($0.54) ($0.28) Net Income 82.0M 102.2M 25.3M 143.8M (141.6M) (164.4M) Net Income per $1 of Op. Exp. $0.35 $0.12 $0.14 $0.17 ($0.40) ($0.21) EPS 1.18 1.33 0.52 2.94 -2.21 -2.49 P/E 5.34 4.74 11.54 2.04 n/a n/a

Data from companies' 8-K, linked above

The first assessment of the earnings releases paints a good picture of the three in terms of operating income efficiency, as well as comparisons within earnings per share. Sales for G-III for the quarter lagged in regards to Guess, as G-III posted a higher fiscal year sales figure, but a lower 4Q number. Guess had the best operating efficiency, generating $0.41 of operating income ($0.35 of net income) per $1 of operating expenses. G-III's quarterly efficiency slumped below its norm, as its quarterly EPS dropped. Express' operating efficiency for the quarter is quite frankly terrible, losing $.40 of net income per $1 of expenses.

On P/E valuations, G-III is trading at a measly 2.04 times earnings, while Guess trades at 4.74. If G-III traded at Guess' multiple, that would price them at $15.55. However, G-III had earned a higher net income from its higher yearly sales, hence giving them a higher EPS and lower P/E. Looking at historical trailing P/E, G-III's trailing average of 9 would value them at $26.46, at a level before the outbreak slammed the industry. Guess' historical trailing P/E is not of much reference, as the company recently turned a profit in the past few years, and would therefore overvalue the share price.

An Uncertain Forecast

All three retailers declined to comment on fiscal year 2021 guidance as the uncertain hit to revenue streams from quarantines around the globe still linger. But, from the previous calculations of net income efficiency per dollar, and calculating operating expenses as a percentage to net sales (using an average of FY20 and FY19), we can effectively stress-test the hit to EPS and P/E of the three companies using different scenarios of FY sales declines.

Here's a brief snapshot of the prior calculations that will be used during the stress test to forecast how certain sales decline percentages can affect EPS and P/E. Operating expenses will be calculated using rounded versions of these calculations (32%, 26%, and 38%) as they more accurately reflect expenses from each of FY20 and FY19. Average net income per dollar was estimated based on average net income per dollar of operating expenses for FY20 and FY19 but rounded down to the next lowest $0.05 increment to allow for a generalized estimation during stress testing. Therefore, data given in the stress test should show a low end (conservative) estimate for EPS.

numbers from FY20 Guess G-III Express Sales 2,592.2M 3,160.5M 2,019.2M Operating Exp. 865M 832.2M 768.4M as % of Sales 32.20% 26.33% 38.05% Avg. NI per $1 $0.10 $0.10 ($0.20)

Data from companies' 8-K

Now, stress testing for the three companies was calculated using sales from the full fiscal year, as reported in the earnings releases. Sales declines were estimated using increments of 5%, from -10% to -30%, giving broader ranges in possible declines for the yearly revenues. Values were chosen based on overall market outlook for retailer's sales decline forecasts (i.e. Under Armour citing a possible 21% decline) and -30% was used as the worst-case scenario - it nearly reflects a full fiscal year sales equal to the current 4Q sales for each company.

The model was tested using FY20 revenue numbers as a baseline, with the sales declines percentages of -10% to -30% representing the hypothetical YoY change to sales as a result of the coronavirus outbreak. Since we are creating hypothetical forecasts of sales for FY21, we cannot truly calculate net income, but using an average net income generated per $1 of expenses can help us quantify how efficient Guess and G-III have been at generating net income; however, we must note that using $0.10 as an average net income is below the current FY numbers of $0.12 and $0.17 respectively, so all estimates will be conservative, in efforts to replicate the retailers' income generating abilities decreasing for FY21.

Guess: A Fair Outlook

With a FY20 EPS of 1.33, a conservative estimate with just a 5% decline in sales for the year would give Guess a 17.3% YoY decline in EPS. At the far end, a 30% decline in sales would give an estimated 39% YoY decline in EPS, which provides room for EPS to grow following the outbreak. However, P/E was calculated using the current share price of $6.30, so it will not be representative of the P/E at the end of the fiscal year. Assuming that Guess would trade about equal to the S&P for P/E (since they have traded previously at 28x and 104x), you can estimate a share price using a 14x multiple - giving you a share price of $15.40 to $11.34 using the estimated EPS amounts. This would still point to a 84.8% to 144.4% increase in share price according to the model and the 14x multiple.

Sales 2,592.20M 2,592.20M 2,592.20M 2,592.20M 2,592.20M 2,592.20M Sales Growth -5% -10% -15% -20% -25% -30% Projected Sales 2,462.59M 2,332.98M 2,203.37M 2,073.76M 1,944.15M 1,814.54M Operating Exp. 788.03M 746.55M 705.08M 663.60M 622.13M 580.65M Predicted Net Inc. 78.80M 74.66M 70.51M 66.36M 62.21M 58.07M EPS 1.1 1.04 0.98 0.93 0.87 0.81 P/E 5.72 6.06 6.43 6.77 7.24 7.78 calculated using 71.7M diluted shares outstanding; P/E assumed using current share price

G-III: Completely Undervalued?

G-III posted an annual EPS of 2.94, giving it a P/E of 2.04, which is under a quarter of its trailing historical P/E. With a sales decline of 5%, and a very conservative $0.10 estimated net income per dollar of expenses, G-III's EPS figures could decline by 33.3% YoY. Now, this is only a model forecast using conservative estimates, but any outcome could still be possible; at the worst case by the model, a 50.2% YoY decline in EPS could be possible. Assuming G-III's price of $6.06 at close, the P/E, based on these estimated EPS amounts, sits about .3-.4 of historical levels. Calculating price based on a historical 9x P/E multiple for G-III, a possible price target could be $13.05 to $17.64; this implies a 117.5% to 194% gain from the current price.

Sales 3,160.50M 3,160.50M 3,160.50M 3,160.50M 3,160.50M 3,160.50M Sales Growth -5% -10% -15% -20% -25% -30% Projected Sales 3,002.48M 2,844.45M 2,686.43M 2,528.40M 2,370.38M 2,212.35M Operating Exp. 960.79M 910.22M 859.66M 809.09M 758.52M 707.95M Predicted Net Inc. 96.08M 91.02M 85.97M 80.91M 75.85M 70.80M EPS 1.96 1.86 1.76 1.65 1.55 1.45 P/E 3.06 3.23 3.41 3.64 3.87 4.14 calculated using 48.9M diluted shares outstanding; P/E assumed using current share price

Express: Trading in Distress

Express is by far the worst performer of the trio, as its average net loss is $0.20 per dollar of expenses. Any sort of sales decline would not bode well for Express, as the company is already struggling to produce a profitable year. Not much needs to be said about the model's predictions for EPS, other than it providing an EPS that is less negative than the current of -2.49. This can be attributed to lower sales, and as a result, lower expenses, therefore giving Express a smaller net loss than it reported.

Sales 2,019.20M 2,019.20M 2,019.20M 2,019.20M 2,019.20M 2,019.20M Sales Growth -5% -10% -15% -20% -25% -30% Projected Sales 1,918.24M 1,817.28M 1,716.32M 1,615.36M 1,514.40M 1,413.44M Operating Exp. 613.84M 581.53M 549.22M 516.92M 484.61M 452.30M Predicted Net Inc. -122.77M -116.31M -109.84M -103.38M -96.92M -90.46M EPS -1.86 -1.76 -1.66 -1.56 -1.47 -1.37 P/E n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a calculated using 66.1M diluted shares outstanding; P/E assumed using current share price

Another Source of Potential Value

The prior discussion and model attempts to show the type of effect a sales decline can have on the trio's EPS, P/E and therefore valuations; however, due to the nature of the model, uncertainty of sales forecasts, and lack of knowledge of future prices, one model cannot do the job of judging future potential opportunities.

In order to see whether a true opportunity lies in Guess and G-III, a comparison of book value per share to current share prices would show whether one or more of the trio are undervalued based on their balance sheet. Below is a table providing a quick snapshot of the balance sheet: cash and cash equivalents for immediate liquidity needs, total assets and liabilities, book value per share, and P/B. In addition, a book value of 1 as the theoretical price (which is typically used as fair value for a company) was used to assess potential returns to that price from the current price.

all data as of Feb. 1 2020/ FY Guess G-III Express Cash/Cash Equivalents 284.6M 197.4M 207.1M Total Assets 2,428.9M 2,565.1M 1,790.7M Total Liabilities 1,789.2M 1,274.4M 1,384.4M Book Value per Share 9.59 26.67 6.33 P/B 0.66 0.23 0.27 Market Cap 462.1M 289.8M 109.9M Theoretical Price (P/B =1) 9.59 26.67 6.33 Upside Potential at P/B =1 52.22% 344.5% 274.56% Historical P/B 1.9-2.2 1.05-1.4 0.4-0.6 Price at Historical P/B 18.22-21.1 28.00-37.34 2.53-3.80 Upside Potential to Historical P/B 189.2-234.9% 366.7-522.3% 49.7-124.9%

Data from companies' 8-K

Of the three, G-III has the highest potential return to fair value, with a book value of $26.67, an implied 340% gain is needed to return to that book value. Guess has the lowest upside potential of the three, but Express should be held with caution since it has proven to be in a cyclical downtrend and has been trading similar to a distressed company (see historical P/B of 0.4-0.6). Since Express has continually traded at a P/B below one, it is very unlikely that a 268% return will occur, especially with the expected negative shock to sales and EPS.

For Guess and G-III, a P/B equal to one is not justified currently, due to the steep decline in share price - but even historically, has not been justified. Using a historical P/B range for Guess and G-III, we can estimate what the share price could look like should a return to that historical P/B occur in the next few years. These P/B values coincide with a share price in both companies similar to the levels that were seen before the sell-off, and a full rebound could very well be likely as the long-term effect of the quarantine on consumerist behavior should be small. Once the quarantine and lock-downs end around the world, consumer activity should pick up quickly, yet it could take multiple quarters, or even a year to three for EPS to return to levels similar to FY20 and grow again. Assuming this, Guess shares could see a 189 to 235% gain, and G-III an even more resounding 367 to 522% gain.

Conclusion

In the short-term, retailers will continue to struggle to cope with less demand and temporary/indefinite store closures due to lock-downs. Guess has just reported an outstanding 4Q, with their earnings beating expectations; a similar earnings beat next quarter is unlikely, but Guess stands in good territory with their strong balance sheet, and management's positive outlook on the company's ability to withstand this demand shock. However, Guess could have more downside risk, as next-quarter sales could fall short, and competitors are trading at much lower P/B ratios than Guess. Should Guess fall to a similar P/B ratio, it could be exposed to a possible 60% downside - but that level of downside to ~$3/share would present a very attractive entry price.

G-III, on other hand, posted a solid quarter, and sales figures topped $3 billion for the fiscal year. Full year EPS estimates using the model and predicted sales declines still show G-III generating just under 1.50 per share for the fiscal year in an estimated worst-case scenario. With a historical P/E multiple of 9x, G-III's potential valuation even with an EPS of 1.45 gives over 100% from the current share price. G-III has over $800m in cash, equivalents, and credit and should have no issue coping with a decline in sales as they can cover their liabilities. Unlike Guess, G-III is trading currently at a P/B of 0.23, which is near liquidation level; at P/B equal to 1, G-III would trade about 340% higher than current prices, and at a P/B of 0.7 (similar to Guess), G-III would trade at $18.67, an almost 200% upside.

Note that, although these two retailers are trading at unusually low P/B ratios than their historical P/B while still posting strong earnings and showing strong balance sheets, there is still a high level of uncertainty with how sales will be affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Using the model of net income generated per dollar of operating expenses as an efficiency ratio, we can estimate how net income, and therefore EPS and P/E could potentially be affected by sales declines. Keep in mind that this is merely a model and all estimates derived from it are simply estimates, and are not a true representation of future occurrences, yet the model does prove that Guess could potentially be quite undervalued and G-III possibly severely undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GIII over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.