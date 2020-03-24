DBO: The Safest Play Is To Stand On The Sidelines

Crude markets have taken a very strong hit as a demand destruction storm has been met with a price war between OPEC and Russia.

For holders of the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO), it’s been a turbulent year as seen in the following momentum table from Seeking Alpha.

While returns have been challenged this year for DBO, I believe the fundamentals suggest that we will likely see a turning point in the short term. Specifically, while I am neutral DBO at this point, I believe the fundamentals are setting up for a strong rally in the instrument when the current oversupply situation is resolved.

Crude Markets

We are currently seeing a very unusual development in the crude markets. On the one hand, we have incredible demand destruction as seen by quarantines and shelter-in-place orders around the world. And on the other hand, we have OPEC and Russia engaged in a price war for market share. These two variables in and of themselves would be very bearish for crude oil. However, there are developments afoot in the production space which are indicative of supply adjusting downwards in the near future. Let’s walk through these various components.

Over the next few weeks, we will see demand destruction in the form of reduced crude runs across the United States due to the coronavirus.

Due to the lagged nature of the EIA’s dataset, we have not yet seen a collapse in crude runs, but in tomorrow’s release (which goes through last Friday), we will almost certainly see a noteworthy decline in crude demand.

The basic story here is very straightforward: transportation is the primary demand for crude oil so when the nation enters quarantine, fewer cars are on the road and less demand for crude oil will be seen. This results in bearish pressure upon the balance because when refining runs are cut, crude stocks build and prices tend to rise. All else equal, this story will continue as long as the coronavirus continues to weigh on demand.

And the other bearish factor to the balance is OPEC. For some months now, OPEC and Russia have been in a partnership to help balance the crude markets. This partnership resulted in a series of cuts which led to an extreme drop in imports into the United States.

It is safe to say that if the coronavirus did not emerge, the simple math of the balances would indicate that the OPEC cuts would have carried through into tighter inventories and diminishing stocks this year. However, disaster struck a few weeks ago when Saudi Arabia and Russia were unable to reach an agreement which led to one of the largest daily price movements in the history of crude oil.

At present, nothing really has changed in this story. Saudi Arabia and Russia remain in gridlock and Saudi Arabia is flooding the world with oil. This is a complete reversal of the agreement and partnership of the last few quarters, and again is a very bearish weight upon the balance.

However, on the bullish side, we have a trend of declining production growth which is almost certainly going to accelerate in the short term.

The basic story here is that even before the recent drop in crude prices, production was in decline. The reason this decline was occurring was that even with prices in the $50 per barrel range, producers were still going bankrupt. Given that we have seen prices drop 50% from these levels, we are almost certainly going to see a continued trend of slashed CAPEX which will lead to fewer barrels produced and a strong decline in production within the United States.

On the one side, we have very bearish fundamentals like demand slowing while imports will be surging. But on the other side, we have production growth which has been vulnerable for some time and will likely be dramatically impacted in the next few weeks and months.

Due to these conflicting variables, I am currently neutral crude oil. However, this is just a short-term bias. In the longer term (3-6 months), we will likely see a dramatic cutback in crude production as well as a recovery in refining demand after the virus runs its course. This will almost certainly result in a surge in crude prices as inventories tighten. For this reason, I believe that investors should not jump in crude oil at this point, but look for buying opportunities over the next few months.

Understanding DBO

Prior to moving on, we need to say a quick word about DBO’s methodology. I’ve mentioned this before when discussing DBO, but it remains one of my favorite ETFs due to its ability to actively manage roll yield.

The basic story here is that when it comes to crude oil ETPs, you have a general problem which is losses from roll yield. In general, the futures curve is in contango (front contract priced less than back contract) in the front of the curve, as can be seen in the following chart.

What this means for ETPs which give constant exposure to the futures curve is that if your methodology only allows for the holding of the front two contracts, you will generally see losses from roll yield. The underlying concept here is that futures converge towards the spot price, so a market in contango will see the second month futures contracts generally contracting in value towards the front as a month progresses.

DBO is adaptive here in that its methodology allows it to shift exposure across the curve so as to maximize the benefits of positive roll yield (when we’re in backwardation) or minimize the detriments of negative roll yield (when we’re in contango). This tangibly means that it is shifting exposure across the curve to later months depending on the shape of the futures curve.

At present, the whole curve is in strong contango which unfortunately means that no matter what DBO does, roll yield is taking a strong toll on holdings. However, as the market recovers, contango will likely weaken and shareholders will benefit from DBO’s methodology once again.

Conclusion

Crude markets have taken a very strong hit as a demand destruction storm has been met with a price war between OPEC and Russia. Until we see production strongly decline, a neutral bias is the most logical reading of the fundamental data. DBO has the ability to actively manage roll yield which will benefit shareholders when the market normalizes.

