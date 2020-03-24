IBM's Main Asset Is That It Can Sell Red Hat's Offerings

International Business Machines (IBM) is a pariah among the tech names. Despite its substantial cash generation and its soon-to-be acquired dividend aristocrat status, it has always traded at a substantial discount to tech peers. Given its total under-performance of the market and its lackluster top-line development, this is not a surprise. The main reason they continue to stagnate is that they somewhat botched the cloud opportunity. It was entirely up for grabs, and they were completely beaten to the punch by Amazon and now Azure which is growing at leading rates. IBM has a cloud, but it cannot compete for market share making the cloud opportunity a moot point for a IBM bull thesis.

Although what can constitute a bull thesis is the acquisition of Red Hat. Yes it was expensive, but as the market rightfully acknowledged with the rise in share price on the 19th of July, it would come with synergies. Red Hat's open-source demand-side economics would find new sources of iteration data, and the suite of middleware products that go with the Red Hat Linux OS would be an easy sell through IBM's mega-cap consultancy business. But before it's clear how synergies may come about, and why Red Hat can help staunch decline for IBM, we need to understand the exposure that Red Hat gives IBM to the cloud opportunity.

Clouds

Back when Red Hat was nothing more than one of IBM's vendors, it was still a leader in a niche of the massive cloud opportunity that IBM was mostly busy missing. Broadly speaking, clouds are environments where applications run, and can be classified as either public clouds, private clouds, hybrid clouds and multiclouds. It used to be much easier to define the differences between them before, referencing location and ownership, but advances in the technologies have made their differences more abstract, since public cloud services can be run on end-user premises and private clouds might run on rented datacenters.

Public Clouds – environment created from resources not owned by the end user that can be redistributed to other tenants. An example here is the cloud that AWS provides.

Private Cloud – cloud environment dedicated solely to the end user. Run within the end-users firewalls, powered either by rented datacenters or servers on premises. The end-user will have isolated access, and the computing resources are pooled through virtualization technologies. User owns the environment.

Hybrid Clouds – an IT architecture that moves, manages and orchestrates processes across two or more cloud environments, a public and private cloud. Hybrid clouds are more modular and scalable, and can provision resources in a price efficient manner on-demand by a mechanism called cloud bursting. They work either on a LAN, WAN, VPN or API, connecting multiple computers together. They can be managed from a single tool, and are at the foundation of edge computing, which is instrumental for transferring computing resources to the “edge” of a network like in IoT.

Multicloud – to understand multicloud, consider and example of an enterprise that’s invested in cloud infrastructure using virtualization technologies. The enterprise is now evaluating public cloud solutions like AWS, Azure etc to support a specific customer facing application with variable usage. Suppose that customers start asking for features only possible with a different vendor’s cloud. Integrating the hosting of your app across multiple vendors’ clouds constitutes a multicloud. A use case for multicloud is running a GDPR compliant website in European proximity on a separate cloud than what you host a website on in the US.

What Red Hat does is they provide a full suite of tools to both develop apps, containerize them, and manage them in both hybrid cloud and multicloud settings, providing infrastructure, platforms and software as a service for cloud computing. These tools are all managed through the Red Hat Enterprise Linux, a Linux based operating system developed by Red Hat. Linux is by quite a margin the industry standard in datacenter as seen below, and of the Linux OS’s being employed, Red Hat commands the majority and more of the market share.

(Source: IDC, 2018, 2019)

This is consistent with the venerable list of customers that they disclosed in their 2019 10-K, including Nvidia (NVDA), Dell (DVMT), Microsoft (MSFT), Cisco (CSCO), SAP (SAP), Amazon (AMZN) and IBM. The Reason they have so much market share is primarily due to the fact that their RHEL is open-source. At first glance, open source may seem like a disadvantage for a company to monetize its product, as it means that there is no IP protection, but Red Hat have taken advantage of the massive demand-side economics that open-source provides. They have cultivated a network of developers with which they share their codebase in order to collect as much data as possible on how to iterate the Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all the ancillary services in a way that delivers customer value and anticipates changes in customer needs. Using this data, they reiterate their code and redistribute it for further iteration. The more valuable the network, the more it grows, and the engine of growth continues to be fed in a virtuous cycle. The impact of this network cannot be underestimated, and it has allowed Red Hat to maintain an iteration cycle that mitigates the security concerns around open-source as well.

Integration

Red Hat’s infrastructure business was already well established before the acquisition, and what the synergy opportunity really is focused on is emerging technologies and middleware, accounting for 24% of subscription revenue in 2019 for Red Hat as a standalone. While infrastructure related revenue is still growing at double digit rates, the 24% YoY revenue growth is actually being buffed by a 50% increase in the application development and emerging technologies segment, showing clearly that the GBS unit is cross-selling Red Hat OpenShift containing IBM’s Cloud Paks of software very well.

Red Hat increases the optionality of IBM’s services, allowing them to be sold for users of any cloud infrastructure, including competitors like Microsoft Azure, AWS and Google Cloud among others. This is critical given that people don't prefer IBM’s public cloud, and being able to sell IBM’s product portfolio to customers working with superior competitors is a massive mitigant to IBM Cloud losing more market share. It also increases the value of using IBM’s Watson Machine Learning platform which will become more useful as data is managed better with RHEL across clouds. Overall Red Hat is enhancing the PaaS and SaaS offerings IBM already had in place.

(Source: Red Hat Website)

Strategically Sound

Considering that Red Hat was essentially an acquisition for the Cloud & Cognitive unit, we should see it as a capitulation of the public cloud opportunity. IBM has failed in that, but there's no reason they should fail in using their consultancy division, which is performing pretty well by the way, to sell Red Hat to customers already in competitors' folds. Red Hat has given them a highly-valuable offering in the PaaS space as well now, in addition to the existing divisions providing both the physical infrastructure and packaged software. IBM now offers products that can fit into any layer of customers' IT infrastructure, and all provide ways for IBM to reach into their pockets on a periodic basis with little threat of switching. Once an IT division is put on a hybrid-cloud, for all the benefits a hybrid cloud provides, they'll become acquainted with the RHEL and with all the middleware that comes with it to make and manage their data apps.

Because of all the necessary purchases of ancillary services that customers will have to make, and because of the extremely cash generative nature of the subscription-based Red Hat business model, on-boarding current customers and enticing new customer with the hybrid cloud and all the offerings that come with it will generate an incredibly valuable customer base from which cash will stream. If the coronavirus doesn't ruin it for them, at this rate IBM should be able to achieve the status of dividend aristocrat, and continue to employ a shareholder remuneration policy as they have so far.

Valuation

With the continued coronavirus spread the markets have continued to free-fall. We should expect that IBM's businesses will suffer, especially consultancy since companies are unlikely to be prioritizing instituting IT investments at this point in time. We have assumed that overall, sales should decline by 40% for the year 2020, and marginality will fall by 50% to an operating margin of 7%. We have then assumed a recovery to a normalised level of sales and margins in 2021, with the valuation at that point being calculated on a no-growth perpetuity basis, implying that net of IBM's businesses the ROIC is not in excess of the WACC. This is conservative, but better than what many commentators assume with IBM's secular decline, and we attribute this relative optimism to the Red Hat acquisition. Unsurprisingly, given the already low valuation of IBM for a tech company, our DCF shows a very low market implied competitive advantage period.

Consider the following CAPM inputs with an updated cost of equity from our equity research providers. Note that incremental working capital investment rates are negative due to the very cash generative structure of much of the business, including Red Hat with its subscription based business model.

Cost of Debt 0.0395 Yield to Maturity on LT Bond 0.05 Debt Weight 0.679487 Cost of Equity 0.09908 Equity Weight 0.320513 Risk Free Rate 0.01 Market Premium 0.068 Beta 1.31 Cash Tax Rate 0.21 Tax Rate 0.21 Last Years Sales 77147 Sales Growth Rate 0 Operating Margin 0.14 Incremental Fixed Capital Rate 0.4 Working Capital Investment Rate -0.05 Perpetual Growth Rate 0 WACC 0.05296

The valuation is the following, implying a fair valuation assuming essentially no competitive advantage period, with a no growth in perpetuity valuation in the year 2021.

YEAR 1 2 Sales 45516.73 77147 Operating Profit 3186.171 10800.58 NOPAT 2517.075 8532.458 FCF 13587.67 8532.458 PV of FCF 12904.26 7695.743 Total PV of FCF 12904.26 20600.01 PV of Residual Value 45137.55 145312.9 Corporate Value 58041.81 165912.9 Nonoperating Assets 8172 8173 Debt 84827 84827 SHAREHOLDER VALUE -18.6132 89.25891

If we took more optimistic assumptions in line with our thinking on the revenue-synergies from the Red Hat acquisition, we would raise the sales growth to 4% annually for a 4 year competitive advantage period.

YEAR 1 2 3 4 Sales 45516.73 80232.88 83442.195 86779.883 Operating Profit 3186.171 11232.6 11681.907 12149.1836 NOPAT 2517.075 8873.757 9228.7068 9597.85506 FCF 13587.67 8873.757 9228.7068 9597.85506 PV of FCF 12904.26 8003.573 7905.0654 7807.76999 Total PV of FCF 12904.26 20907.84 28812.901 36620.671 PV of Residual Value 45137.55 151125.4 149265.37 147428.216 Corporate Value 58041.81 172033.3 178078.27 184048.887 Nonoperating Assets 8172 8173 8174 8175 Debt 84827 84827 84827 84827 SHAREHOLDER VALUE -18.6132 95.37926 101.42527 107.396887

That would give us a valuation of $107 billion, a 25% premium over the current market value. If we assume that risk-aversion calms down as well eventually to the equity risk premium that's been holding up in the last few years of 5.75%, this actually becomes $128 billion, a 50% premium over current market value.

Risks and Conclusion

Although Red Hat on its own will not move the needle of IBM's overall sales (accounting for less than 10%), in conjunction with their established Global Business Services unit, which provides well-regarded technology consulting, the Red Hat revenues can be throttled at an unprecedented rate as they have already, with 50% growth in the emerging technologies and middleware segment. Given the leading position that Red Hat has in the hybrid cloud opportunity and penetration within datacenters, we can assume that some sales growth can come out of the synergised units, managing to drive a low but respectable growth rate of 4% for a 4 year competitive advantage period. Even accounting for a substantial decline in 2020 revenue, and incorporating a higher ERP in the valuation assuming a transitory aversion to risk becomes the new norm, there is still good opportunity for capital appreciation. Furthermore, the cash generative nature of the business, despite a ratehr levered balance sheet, will mean that you'll be paid to wait as IBM takes the mantle of dividend aristocrat.

What can be of concern is the uncertainty around the coronavirus. It's still very difficult to say how soon things will calm down, especially since the measures taken by the US were a ways behind Europe despite the fact that the spread might have started at a similar point in time. Next year's sales may be devastated even more than we've modeled. Furthermore, the debt on the balance sheet could be an issue if there's a credit crunch and an unprecedented fall in cash flows for 2020 cannot be managed by a restructuring of debt. The mitigant here is that a decent portion of IBM's revenue should be resilient, specifically their public cloud and Red Hat related revenue, as cloud infrastructure is likely to still be utilised as everyone stays at home, and Red Hat's cash flows are generated from a subscription based business.

Nonetheless, we think that the upside in a stable giant like IBM cannot be ignored, and now might be the chance to add this cash machine at a high yield for income for years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.