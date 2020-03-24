Taking Advantage Of The Australia Bond Selloff

In U.S. dollar terms, the Bloomberg Australian 10+ Inflation-Linked Bond Index has fallen 30% in just two weeks and now provides a strong opportunity for those looking to try to pick a bottom in the Aussie dollar.

With full control over its own monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia is likely to expand QE until real yields head back into negative territory.

Despite this, nominal government bond yields have actually edged up since the crisis began, with the 10-year TIB now yielding 78bps.

Australian Treasury Indexed Bond (TIB) markets are now pricing in inflation to average just 12 basis points per year for the next decade, despite the decline in the AUD.

Australian financial assets have been among the hardest hit globally by the financial and economic downturn. Local equities have crashed, and inflation expectations - as measured by 10-year breakeven inflation expectations - have followed suit. The Australian 10-year breakeven inflation rate is now at just 12bps meaning that bond markets are expecting inflation to average just above zero for a full decade. The collapse in inflation expectations has occurred alongside a further decline in the Australian dollar which, all else equal, should put upside pressure on headline inflation via increased import prices.

10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations In Japan, U.S., and Australia

Source: Bloomberg

Despite the clear deflationary signals coming from the equity and breakeven markets, nominal government bond yields have actually edged up since the crisis began. The 10-year Treasury Indexed Bond (TIB) yield is currently offering 80bps, having fallen from as high as 117bps last week. The Bloomberg 10+ Inflation-Linked Bond Index has fallen 18% from its February highs.

Australia 10-Year Generic Inflation-Linked Bond Yield

Source: Bloomberg

It looks as though foreign investors, which hold ~60% of Australian government bonds, have dumped them in favour of U.S. dollar, putting simultaneous upside pressure on yields and downside pressure on the currency. We expect investors to return to the Australian bond market to take advantage of the 0.8% real default-free yield. Indeed, despite the sharp rise in Australia credit default swaps over the past month, default risks are negligible in our view as Australia's external liabilities are overwhelmingly in the form of local currency.

RBA's QE To Drive Down Real Yields

With full control over its own monetary policy, the Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to sit idle while real bond yields remain at their current tight levels, particularly with the overleveraged banking system heavily reliant on the mortgage market. We expect the bank to eventually expand its recent quantitative easing measures in order to drive down long-term rates and drive up inflation expectations. This should drive a reversal in the recent sharp selloff in Australian TIBs.

Opportunities For Dollar-Based Investors

The weakness in the Australian dollar has provided foreign investors with perhaps an even more lucrative opportunity in Australian inflation-linked bonds. As the chart below shows, a huge divergence has opened up over the past month between the AUDUSD exchange rate and the spread of Australian over U.S. 10-year real bond yields.

AUDUSD Vs. Australia - U.S. 10-Year Inflation-Linked Bond Yields

Source: Bloomberg

Typically, the correlation reflects the fact that real bond yields are the major driving forces behind currency trends, and the breakdown highlights the extent of the current liquidity crisis. From a dollar-based investor perspective, any further declines in the AUD should be supportive for TIBs as inflation expectations are unlikely to remain near-zero in the event of continued currency weakness. On the other hand, should inflation-linked bond yields continue to rise, we should see this provide some support to the Aussie dollar. In U.S. dollar terms, the Bloomberg Australian 10+ Inflation-Linked Bond Index has fallen 30% in just two weeks and now provides a strong opportunity for those looking to try to pick a bottom in the Aussie dollar.

Bloomberg Australian 10+ Inflation Linked Bond Index and AUDUSD

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.