Silk Road Medical Seeks Continued Growth Amid High Operating Losses

My bias on the stock is Neutral given its lack of path to profitability amid a challenging economic environment and unknown effects of Covid-19 on hospital operations.

SILK has grown revenue remarkably and expects further growth in 2020; however, operating losses are increasing and 1H 2020's results are uncertain.

Short Take

Silk Road Medical (SILK) went public on April 4, 2019 and recently reported calendar year 2019 financial results.

The firm produces carotid artery medical devices to protect patients from stroke.

SILK expects strong growth in 2020, but that may be attenuated by unforeseen effects from the Covid-19 virus on hospital operations in major markets.

Given continuing large operating losses and no apparent path to operating profitability, my bias on the stock is Neutral until we know Q1 and Q2 2020’s results.

Company

Sunnyvale, California-based Silk Road Medical was founded in 2007 to develop an effective treatment to reduce the probability of a stroke by creating a TCAR-based (TransCarotid Artery Revascularization) device.

Management is headed by Erica Rogers, who has been with the firm since 2012 and was previously CEO of Medicines360, a women-focused non-profit pharmaceutical firm.

The firm’s device is used by doctors in dozens of hospitals in the U.S.

Below is a brief overview video of the TCAR procedure:

Source: Silk Road Medical

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Global Market Insights, the embolic protection devices market is expected to exceed $1.8 billion by 2024.

Cardiovascular diseases are the most common cause of death globally, with more than 17 million deaths in 2013.

Key elements driving this expected growth include increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and devices and a growing awareness among clinicians about the risk of ‘brain injuries during cardiovascular interventions.’

Major competitive vendors that provide stenting solutions include:

Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Cardinal Health (CAH)

Medtronic (MDT)

Boston Scientific (BSX)

LeMaitre Vascular (LMAT)

Getinge/Maquet (OTCPK:GNGBF)

Baxter (BAX)

Terumo (OTCPK:TRUMF)

Gore Medical

Innovative Cardiovascular Solutions

Edwards Lifesciences (EW)

Transverse Medical

Management believes there are approximately 4.3 million people in the U.S. with carotid artery disease and ‘existing treatment options have substantial safety and effectiveness limitations.’

Recent Performance

SILK’s topline revenue by quarter has steadily grown, as the chart shows below:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Gross profit by quarter has also followed revenue growth:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Operating losses by quarter have been uneven, with the most recent quarter’s result showing the greatest operating loss at $7.5 million:

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Earnings per share (Diluted) have narrowed to $0.27 in the most recent reported quarter (Q4 2019):

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Since its IPO, SILK’s stock price has fallen 25.6 percent vs. the U.S. Medical Equipment market’s fall of 22.3 percent and the overall U.S. market’s drop of 21.6 percent, as the chart below indicates:

(Source: Simply Wall Street)

Compared to consensus analyst estimates, SILK has produced two positive quarters out of the four most recent periods, as the chart shows below:

Commentary

In its last earnings call, management highlighted a number of positive developments, including the expansion of its sales territory coverage, sharply increased number of trained physicians and JAMA studies showing benefits of TCAR over existing procedures.

As to its financial results, against 2019’s revenues of $63.3 million, management expected full-year 2020 revenue to be between $92 million and $95 million, for a potential topline growth rate of nearly 48%.

The firm’s primary focus in 2020 will be to move ‘already trained physicians up the adoption curve, thereby capturing a larger share of patients, who would otherwise receive CEO or CAS.’

Regarding regulatory, the company hopes to make progress in broadening the indications for its ENROUTE stent while expanding reimbursement accordingly.

Also, management is continuing to focus on pipeline development for ‘additional and next generation products to support and improve TCAR.’

The stock’s recent sell-off still values the firm at an EV / Sales of approximately 11.47x, which is almost double that of a basket of publicly held Healthcare Products companies with an average valuation multiple of 5.94x.

The firm had $90.7 million in cash with a $30 million annual negative cash flow from operations run rate in the most recent trailing twelve months, so at that rate, SILK has 2.5 - 3 years cash on hand.

So, SILK’s high growth rate is the primary reason to acquire the stock at its current level.

However, I’m cautious about SILK due to the lack of a meaningful path to operating profitability. Those increasing operating losses may worsen in Q1 and Q2 as surgeries are delayed or physicians are otherwise distracted or slowed by the unforeseen effects of the Covid-19 virus on hospital operations.

Accordingly, my current bias on SILK is Neutral through Q2 2020.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.