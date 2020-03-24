Live Nation Entertainment Isn't A Good Choice

Introduction

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) will be one of the worst victims of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 in the medium term. There are several reasons for this. Firstly, investors underestimate the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis. The paralysis of the economy is being accepted as collateral damage to contain the possibly devastating effects of SARS-CoV-2. The social distancing that causes this makes it obvious that Live Nation Entertainment will be one of the last to return to normal business operations. Furthermore, the company is far from being as well-positioned financially as its competitors. In the following, I will go into this in more detail.

Poor financial situation

Until the outbreak of SARS-CoV-2, the company performed extremely well. In the last 10 years, the share price has risen by more than 400 percent and revenue has also doubled. The company has also managed to generate rising profits in the last years. Since 2014, EBIT and EBITDA grew by 221 and 65.45 percent.

Data by YCharts

However, the problem is that the company is heavily indebted. In my last analysis, I pointed out that Live Nation Entertainment has long-term debt of over USD 2.7 billion. This leads to the highest debt/equity ratio of the company in its history. Compared to the company's assets, total liabilities amount to almost 90 percent. This means that most of Live Nation Entertainment's assets are financed through debt:

Data by YCharts

While current liabilities, in particular, are steadily increasing, the company's ability to service liabilities with its CFO has steadily decreased in recent years.

Data by YCharts

This means that the company is not flexible about its financial possibilities. In particular, it will be difficult to bridge difficult phases while still providing investors with sufficient value.

Investors underestimate the impacts of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis

And this is where I see a big problem because I assume that Live Nation Entertainment will have to forego a large part of its revenues, cash flow, and profits. In my opinion, the market here completely underestimates the effects of the SARS-CoV-2 crisis. Two aspects are decisive for this. One is a misconception regarding the development of SARS-CoV-2. The second is the measures taken by governments. Concerning the development of SARS-CoV-2, I can refer to another analysis to sum things up:

The wave that started in Asia and has now not even reached its peak in Europe will also hit America. I think many market participants are not at all clear when they read relatively low infection figures. It should be noted that the human brain tends to misinterpret exponential growth. But the problem is that the number of infected persons is ultimately based on exponential growth. Here we are dealing with a classic cognitive bias. Investors have to be absolutely clear that Europe is about to stand still for about two months and (now comes the most important point), of course, there is a great risk that the same will happen in America. And even then, the economy will only slowly start up again.

Until now, the effects of SARS-CoV-2 have been underestimated worldwide. I, therefore, think that the political measures could last much longer than most investors expect. Until now, the company has suspended all events it has organized through the end of March and is estimating a drop of 70 percent in revenue. But from my perspective, there is a real risk that that won't be enough. Most importantly, there will be long-term restrictions for larger crowds. Accordingly, the sector for live and other events is expected to be the last to return to normalcy. In case of doubt, this may even take as long as it takes for a vaccine to become available or for herd immunity to be established. When this will be the case, nobody can make a final prognosis. It could even take until mid-2021 or longer. The worst-case scenario would be that Live Nation Entertainment would have to cancel most of its revenues and profits by that time.

The main problem here is that the missing turnover does not come back in later and is therefore only postponed. There are events like the Olympic Games or the European Football Championship, which will be repeated next year. But this does not apply to all events because live events are difficult to repeat. So many festivals will simply not take place this year, but only again next year.

CTS Eventim is the better choice

With all that said, you could say that this is a problem that affects the entire industry and that is exactly what is right. But some companies are much more stable to get through this phase. One company is the European champion CTS Eventim (OTCPK:CEVMF). The company is quite similar to Live Nation Entertainment:

The company is one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment and a true European champion. CTS Eventim sells 80 percent of all tickets for pop and rock concerts in Germany. 60-70 percent of all tickets which are sold via ticketing systems in Germany are sold through CTS Eventim's system. Its online portals operate under brands such as Eventim.de, oeticket.com, ticketcorner.ch, ticketone.it and entradas.com.

The company is practically debt-free and has higher cash and cash equivalents than debt. Therefore, it will easily be able to bridge such a phase. Furthermore, the company has been paying a dividend since 2006, which has been increased since 2008 each year. If you want to get more information about the company, just click here for more analysis I have written about this European Champion.

Conclusion

Live Nation Entertainment has grown rapidly in recent years. Nevertheless, financially speaking it does not have a really strong foundation. The company's total assets/total liabilities ratio is almost 90 percent. I predict that the company will have problems servicing its liabilities. The only solution is to take on new debt. Even if interest rates are low, this is not a sustainable business model. This is especially true because there are better investment options. Investors should especially look at the European Champion CTS Eventim. The reliable dividend payer is practically debt-free and much better positioned than Live Nation Entertainment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.