Devon Energy Can Survive The Ongoing Crisis

The plunge in oil prices is going to create a lot of problems for several shale oil drillers but Devon Energy (DVN) can navigate through this difficult period by hunkering down and waiting for the storm to clear. The company has slashed its CapEx budget, reduced drilling activity, and will likely cut production growth plans as it tries to protect its cash flows. Devon Energy has hedged 80% of its oil production for this year which limits the exposure of its cash flows to oil price weakness. It can face a cash flow shortfall if oil stays low for an extended period. But the company also has a decent financial health and can finance a cash flow shortfall with its liquidity.

Image courtesy of Pixabay

Oil prices have dropped substantially in the last few weeks to just $25 a barrel at the time of this writing from more than $45 at the start of this month. The prices can fall even further as some of the world's largest economies slip into a recession triggered by the spread of COVID-19 and Saudi Arabia ramps up production during its ongoing oil price war with Russia.

Earlier this month, when WTI was trading $47 a barrel, I wrote that Devon Energy could make a downward revision to its capital expenditure guidance if WTI fell below $45, and its outlook worsened. That's exactly what the company has done. Devon Energy has recently revealed that it will now spend $1.3 billion as capital expenditure in 2020, depicting drops of 28% from the mid-point of its previous forecast of $1.7-1.9 billion and 29% from $1.83 billion spent last year. The company's priority is to preserve its balance sheet and liquidity during the slump. If oil price environment worsens, then I expect the company to cut its CapEx even further to protect its financial health.

The cut in spending and activity will occur primarily at the oil and gas producing properties at STACK and Powder River Basin. Devon Energy will continue to focus on producing oil from the Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford. That's a sensible decision. These assets hold some of the company's lowest-cost wells that can generate decent returns at low oil prices. I think Delaware Basin, where Devon Energy holds its highest return properties, will likely get the largest share of the capital budget. The Delaware Basin and Eagle Ford properties, together, accounted for a majority of the company's total production in the previous quarters. In Q4-2019, these two assets were responsible for 67% of the company's oil output and 59% of its total production.

Devon Energy hasn't released its production numbers, but investors should expect a big downward revision. Devon Energy originally expected to increase its total production by 3.25% in 2020, led by a 10.2% increase in oil production. But now, the company's total production could decline from 2019 while oil production might grow by single-digits, led by increase in volumes from the Delaware Basin.

Following the plunge in oil prices, virtually all oil producers will report a large drop in cash flows. Many will find it difficult to generate enough cash flows to fully cover their capital expenditures. Although oil producers will significantly cut their capital budgets, they will still likely face a cash flow shortfall. But I think Devon Energy is better positioned than most to handle this difficult period, and it could balance its cash flow from operations with capital expenditures in 2020.

That's because firstly, Devon Energy high-graded its portfolio in the last couple of years by selling high-cost assets and increasing its focus on high-margin properties. The company successfully improved its cost structure and is now in a better position than before to handle weak oil prices. Secondly, Devon Energy has hedged a large chunk of its estimated oil production for the current year and will continue to receive a decent price for these barrels, even as WTI trades below $30 a barrel. The company currently has 80% of its estimated oil production for 2020 hedged at an average floor price of around $45 a barrel. Its hedges consist primarily of swaps and collars, with no pricing downside from three-way collars.

That being said, if oil prices fail to recover and continue to trade below $40 a barrel for an extended period, then Devon Energy might start burning significant cash. That's because the company does not have significant hedge coverage for its 2021 oil production. Devon Energy has currently hedged just 3,250 bpd of oil production for 2021 using swaps with a weighted average price of $44.55 and 9,750 bpd using collars with a floor of $49.25 per day. That's equivalent to only a fraction (less than 10%) of the company's Q4-2019 oil production of 160,000 bpd. Devon Energy's management is actively working to extend the company's hedge coverage for 2021, but the company might not have a lot of success with oil trading in the $20s a barrel range and the commodity's outlook looking grim.

The good thing, however, is that Devon Energy has the capacity to absorb a potential cash flow shortfall that might arise through 2021. In my view, Devon Energy doesn't have a rock solid balance sheet like some of its peers such as Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD). Devon Energy has a total debt of $4.29 billion, with a debt-to-equity ratio of 74%, higher than the median of 57% of large-cap independent oil producers, as per my calculation. But the company's financial health may get better after it collects proceeds from the $770 million sale of Barnett Shale assets in mid-April. On top of this, the company has also amassed significant cash reserves of around $1.8 billion which could help meet any short-term funding needs, including CapEx requirements and dividend payments.

Furthermore, Devon Energy also has a favorable debt maturity profile, with no significant maturities in the near-term. This substantially reduces bankruptcy risk during the downturn and gives the management ample time to figure out a way to bolster their financial health. Devon Energy's earliest maturity relates to $485 million of notes due in 2025 and nearly all of the company's remaining debt matures after 2030 (between 2031 and 2045).

I also expect Devon Energy to significantly cut buyback activity. The company has used buybacks as the primary method of returning capital to shareholders. Since 2018, Devon Energy has repurchased around 28% of its outstanding shares by spending $4.8 billion. Its board of directors recently authorized a new $1 billion share-repurchase program. But now, Devon Energy will concentrate on preserving liquidity and might not repurchase shares.

Shares of Devon Energy have fallen by 77% this year following the plunge in oil prices. I think investors should adopt a defensive approach and avoid Devon Energy stock, particularly since oil prices may not have bottomed yet and an additional drop in prices can push the company's shares lower. But, in my view, Devon Energy can navigate through this difficult period and is worth closely following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.