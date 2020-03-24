RNC Minerals: Assessing The Technical Damage After The Drop

It's been a tough start to the year for many gold miners (GDX) given the volatility in gold (GLD), but few names have suffered the massive decline that RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF) has just 55 trading days into the year. The stock is down 50% year-to-date, after an uninspiring 4% return last year in a strong year for gold, and the stock has now dropped beneath pivotal support at the C$0.40 level. RNC Minerals has announced ambitious cost guidance for FY-2020, forecasting a 10% drop in costs, but the guidance mid-point of $1,125/oz still makes the company one of the highest-cost producers in the sector. The bulls may have a point that the company is reasonably priced at C$167 million for a 90,000-ounce gold producer; however, the technical picture remains weak with more 52-week lows last week. Therefore, while sharp bounces of 40% or larger are possible after a horrendous start to the year for the stock, I would view any rallies to the C$0.40 - C$0.44 level as selling opportunities.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Just over four months ago, I wrote what turned out to be a controversial article on two gold juniors I thought it might be best to avoid. These two names were McEwen Mining (MUX) and RNC Minerals (OTCQX:RNKLF), and both companies were significantly underperforming the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) in a year when gold was up over 20%. This persistent weakness in the face of a rising gold price suggested that these two names were poor investment prospects, and thus far, this has undoubtedly been the case. McEwen Mining is down over 64% since October 7th, and RNC Minerals is down over 32%, with an average return for the two of (-) 48%, a significant underperformance vs. the Gold Juniors Index's (-) 30% return in the same period. While RNC Minerals' valuation is certainly more palatable now that the company has shed another 30% of market capitalization, the company continues to be a laggard in the sector fundamentally, making it inferior to many other gold producers. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: TC2000.com)

RNC Minerals produced just over 64,000 ounces of gold for FY-2019, with their production back-end weighted due to the company's first full quarter of processing at their Higginsville Operations in Australia in Q3. In the fourth quarter alone, the company saw total gold production of 26,800 ounces, and this allowed the company to exceed its H2 production guidance of 45,500 ounces by over 10%. Overall, these were solid results after an underwhelming Q2 2019 report, with all-in sustaining costs coming in above $1,320/oz. While costs have come down materially in the most recent quarter to $1,183/oz on a consolidated basis, these costs still remain quite high on a relative basis to the industry average of $950/oz. The good news is that costs are expected to drop further in FY-2020, though not as much as some analysts hoped, with projections for sub $1,000/oz costs from some analysts.

(Source: Management Discussion & Analysis, Sedar.com)

(Source: Company News Release)

As noted in the January news release, the company has provided FY-2020 guidance of $1,050/oz to $1,200/oz, with the low end of guidance coming in more than 10% above the industry average, and the guidance mid-point of $1,125/oz more than 17% above the industry average. Production guidance has been set at 92,500 ounces at the guidance mid-point, reflecting production growth of over over 35% year-over-year, and this isn't surprising given the success in the back half of the year ramping up at Higginsville. Therefore, FY-2020 is likely to be a solid year for RNC Minerals with 10% lower costs and 35% higher production, assuming the company meets guidance. The issue, however, is that on a relative basis to other producers, RNC Minerals is a low-margin producer even after this cost reduction company-wide. Let's take a closer look below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, RNC Minerals' all-in sustaining costs for the first nine months of 2019 came in at $1,268/oz, and this would place the company at a rank of 41/45 for costs across the sector. When it comes to this ranking, the higher the ranking, the worst the company's costs, and a ranking of 1/45 would reflect a company being the lowest-cost gold producer in the sector. Based on FY-2020 guidance, RNC Minerals would move up from a rank of 41/45 to 35/45, still earning the company a seat in the bottom 25% of producers on a cost basis. Therefore, while these cost reductions make RNC Minerals more attractive vs. the first nine months of 2019, they don't do much for the company on a relative basis to its peers. I prefer to invest only in gold producers with industry-leading margins, not industry-lagging margins, meaning that RNC Minerals is an Avoid for me. This strategy has served me well as it's kept me out of the many laggards in the sector.

The bulls may argue that the valuation here is far too cheap for a 90,000-ounce gold producer, and I would agree that RNC Minerals is certainly not expensive at current prices. Based on 671 million shares fully diluted and a C$0.25 share price, the company is currently valued at $168~ million. However, if we look at a comparable name like Argonaut Gold from a cost standpoint (ranked 39th for costs), the company has a market capitalization of C$157 million with annual gold-equivalent production of 186,000 ounces, more than double that of RNC Minerals forward guidance. While Argonaut's costs are a little higher ($1,200/oz vs. $1,125/oz), the company more than makes up for this with its much higher production profile. Therefore, while RNC Minerals is not overly expensive at the current market capitalization, there are similar companies out there with better value currently at higher production profiles.

(Source: Company Presentation)

While some investors might believe value alone is a reason to buy a stock, I prefer to let the technicals align with the fundamentals before starting a new position in a stock. By marrying the technicals and the fundamentals, I am not fighting the market, and this significantly reduces the risk of an investment. In short, I want to make sure the stock is acting correctly and is correlated to the gold price, as this tells me that a higher gold price will likely result in higher prices for that corresponding stock. The best way to see if a stock is acting correctly and maybe making a move higher in the near future is by watching the technical picture of a stock, and observing to see if the stock is under accumulation. Typically, accumulation is characterized by higher highs and higher lows, and strong supportive action on dips. When it comes to RNC Minerals, we do not see any evidence of this, and we do not see much support from retail investors either. Let's take a closer look below:

Beginning with a relative strength chart, we can see that there's zero case to be made that RNC Minerals is a play on the price of gold, as it has had a negative correlation to gold for over a year now. While the stock briefly outperformed gold following the Father's Day Vein discovery in mid-2018, the stock has been making lower lows and lower highs against the gold price since. This chart suggests that hoping that RNC Minerals would perform similar to gold and follow it to the upside has been a hopeless strategy for over a year now. Ideally, what we want to see in an investment idea is what we've seen from Franco Nevada (FNV) below, which has been outperforming the gold price the past 12 months, up until just recently.

(Source: Stockcharts.com)

(Source: TC2000.com)

If we move over to a monthly chart of RNC Minerals, we can see that the stock has been stuck beneath its 10-month moving average (red line) since Q2 2019, and there's been no reason to own the stock since. The 10-month moving average is one of the more reliable gauges of short-term momentum, and I've never seen any value in owning a stock below its 10-month moving average unless that investment starts to work almost immediately. In the case of RNC Minerals, every rally to this moving average has failed immediately, and the stock is now making lower lows below this average. This tells us that the stock is in a bear market, and this is why I suggested avoiding the stock five months ago while it was above C$0.45.

(Source: TC2000.com)

Finally, looking at another view of the monthly chart below, we can see that the C$0.40 level has been a significant area for the stock over the past several years. Before the Father's Day Vein discovery, this resistance level kept a lid on RNC Minerals for nearly two years. If the stock was genuinely changing its character and was ready for much higher prices, this prior resistance level at C$0.40 should have acted as new support on any corrections. While this support level did hold on two occurrences, it finally failed this month, and we've seen a significant drop since. Unfortunately, all of the buyers that were using this support level to purchase RNC Minerals are now underwater on their shares by 40%, and these trappers buyers will likely become overhead supply in the future. Therefore, even if the stock can recover and put in a sharp bounce back to this C$0.40 level at some point this year, I believe it's likely that trapped buyers will sell to get out at break-even, after briefly staring down a 60% loss on their shares.

(Source: TC2000.com)

While the bulls are quick to point out that RNC Minerals is cheap from a valuation standpoint and costs are improving, the fact is that the company's costs remain well above the industry average. Besides, valuation alone is not a reason to own a stock, and value investors are learning this the hard way in RNC Minerals, one of the worst-performing gold stocks in the sector. There is a good chance we can see a sharp bounces of 40% or more to remove oversold conditions, but I would view rallies to the C$0.40 to C$0.44 level as selling opportunities. For those looking for ways to play the gold price, there are much better opportunities out there that are positively correlated with gold than RNC Minerals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.