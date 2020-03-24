Gold Continues To Outperform Its Closest Competitors

The relative performance of gold continues to shine when measured against most of its biggest competitors for investors' money. In this report, we'll examine the decisive advantages that gold, currently, enjoys against equities and other precious and industrial metals. I'll also explain why the trend in real yields (i.e. TIPS) argues in favor of owning gold from an intermediate-term (3-6 month) perspective as a safety net against a weak economy.

In my previous gold report, we discussed gold's relative strength advantage over equities and crude oil. We saw that among its major competitors, only long-dated U.S. Treasury bonds had a relative strength advantage over the yellow metal. But now, it's time that we examine gold's relative strength lead over the most important industrial metals, namely copper and silver. How well gold performs against other major metals on a relative basis often provides clues as to its future performance based on historical relationships. And as we'll see here, these comparisons are potentially bullish for gold's intermediate outlook.

Let's start with the industrial metal copper. A Reuters report noted that gold's relative value to the red metal has risen to its highest in more than ten years, while its value compared with silver is at the highest on record. The spreading coronavirus has clearly had a negative impact on industrial demand for these and other metals, while safety-related demand for gold has benefited.

Of interest, Reuters observed on March 19 that copper "was just over 10,000 times less valuable than gold - the biggest discount since 2009 when copper prices also tumbled during the financial crisis." Gold's conspicuous relative performance advantage against copper can be seen in the following ratio chart.

Source: StockCharts

The gold versus copper ratio is instructive from a historical standpoint since whenever gold has outperformed the red metal this dramatically over a 1-month or longer period, it has usually gone on to continue its outperformance for the next 3-6 months.

Another indication that gold's intermediate trend is still bullish is how well the yellow metal has performed versus its "sister" metal silver. Historically, whenever gold is vastly outperforming silver like it is now, it reflects the intensity of safety-related demand for the former metal versus the latter. Thus, when gold's relative performance versus silver is skyrocketing, it implies pent-up demand for gold that usually takes several months to completely be satisfied.

Source: StockCharts

Another sign of how much demand exists right now for physical gold bullion is provided by recent reports, including one from the Financial Times, which confirms that there is, currently, a shortage of gold bars due to coronavirus fears. According to the Financial Times report:

Retail investors in Europe and the U.S. have bought up gold and silver bars and coins over the past two weeks in an effort to protect their money from the collapse in global stock prices and many currencies.

About the only thing arguably in higher demand than gold right now is long-dated U.S. sovereign debt. While gold continues to underperform against longer-term Treasury bond prices, the metal's relative strength versus T-bonds has improved in the recent trading sessions. Shown below is a ratio chart comparing the gold price with the iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH), my favorite long bond proxy. As you can see, gold is closing the gap in its underperformance before long-dated sovereign bonds which makes the metal look more attractive to institutional money managers who value such relative performance comparisons.

Source: StockCharts

Speaking of bonds, it should also be noted that when inflation-protected Treasury yields are falling, it's actually bullish for gold since it means investors are more likely to seek protection against the threat of a weaker economy that falling rates often portend. Along these lines, highlighting the extent to which gold is likely to profit from the current low-rate environment is the following graph. It shows the progression of the 5-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) yield. As you can see, the TIPS yield collapsed into decisively negative territory last month and was in a steep decline since January, a reflection of the deflationary environment the world was entering in the wake of plunging oil prices and the spreading coronavirus panic.

Source: Treasury Department

However, after hitting a low of -0.61% on March 5, the 5-year TIPS yield has since rallied and is (as of March 23) no longer in negative territory. This suggests that the market is beginning to look past the coronavirus and expects to see some improvement for equities and commodity prices in the coming weeks. Yet, even if stocks rebound, gold's bullish outlook is still reasonably assured since investors will almost certainly loathe to unload their gold hedging positions until they're fully convinced that the global economy is on the mend.

As far as the rallying TIPS yield's impact on the gold price goes, I would point out that despite the recent yield spike, gold is still quite attractive when compared against ultra-low bond yields. And while TIPS yields have risen, they're still quite low by historical standards which suggest that inflation will remain subpar for quite some time ahead. Gold prices tend to move in the opposite direction to the TIPS yield, so in the final analysis, the dominant TIPS yield trend is still bullish for gold's intermediate-term outlook.

Turning our attention to the short-term gold price outlook, while the yellow metal still enjoys several relative strength advantages over most of its competitors, it still hasn't yet confirmed an immediate-term buy signal per the rules of our technical trading discipline. As of March 23, gold remains under its 15-day trend line as well as the 50-day line; this means that both its short-term and intermediate-term trends are technically down and in need of repair. A 2-day higher close above both trend lines (see chart below) would be enough to confirm a short-term buy signal, however. It's clear from gold's recent performance that the bulls are definitely serious about forcing an upside breakout above the widely-watched 50-day moving average soon.

Source: BigCharts

In view of the extent to which gold is outperforming most of its nearest competitors, the precious metal is likely to attract increasing attention from retail and institutional investors alike in the coming weeks. Falling TIPS yields, moreover, argue in favor of owning gold to hedge against a potentially weaker economy in the coming months. Meanwhile, a shortage of physical gold bullion bars is another indicator that suggests that the worldwide intensive demand for gold won't be disappearing anytime soon. Accordingly, a bullish intermediate-term bias toward gold is warranted.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.