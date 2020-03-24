Catabasis: Worth A Look Ahead Of Phase III Data

The recent Coronavirus Crash has provided me with an opportunity to add to my minuscule position. I reveal my plans to add to my position in the near-future.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (CATB) has made excellent progress with their edasalonexent product candidate for Duchenne muscular dystrophy "DMD". Now, the company can look forward to their Phase III PolarisDMD trial data that is expected to be reported in Q4 of this year. If the data is satisfactory, the PolarisDMD trial data will be used for an NDA filing in 2021. Edasalonexent has had stellar data thus far and has encouraged Catabasis to start preparing for commercialization and supply chain and has strengthened their financial position to get the company closer to the finish line. As a result, I believe Catabasis should be on every biotech investor's watch list.

I intend to provide some background information on Catabasis and edasalonexent. In addition, I discuss why speculative investors should keep an eye on CATB over the course of 2020 and possibly consider a speculative buy ahead of their Phase III readout. I reveal my plan for adding to my starter position throughout 2020.

Inclusive Approach

Catabasis is taking an alternative method for treating DMD than other companies. Edasalonexent has the potential to provide a life-changing benefit to all DMD patients regardless of their specific mutation. Edasalonexent inhibits NF-kB, which leads to an advanced decline of skeletal muscle, as well as cardiac muscle and bones (Figure 1). In addition, Edasalonexent can be used as a monotherapy or in combination with dystrophin gene therapies.

Figure 1: Edasalonexent Benefits (Source: CATB)

Catabasis is also working on expanding edasalonexent usage beyond DMD into other neuromuscular diseases.

Commercial Opportunity

Catabasis believes there is a very attractive commercial opportunity for edasalonexent in DMD, with an estimated 15K males in U.S. and roughly 19K in Europe. Sadly, there is a limited amount of approved therapies and no hope for a comprehensive cure available. The slow trickle of new niche therapies will allow edasalonexent an opportunity to grab a significant market due to its ultimate potential to be used by the majority of DMD patients.

Despite being a rare disease, DMD has a unique commercial opportunity due to the majority of patients being treated by specialists in treatment centers. This allows a small sales force to concentrate on these specialists who treat a large percentage of the DMD population. According to the company's market research, both physicians and payers, have a "high interest in a product like edasalonexent" due to its "efficacy and safety profile." The fact that edasalonexent has support from both physicians and payers tells me that it works and it will be worth the costs. As a result, I don't expect edasalonexent to have any major barriers if it hits the market.

Edasalonexent's final commercial value is difficult to sum up because we don't know how many additional indications and uses it can accrue. For example, edasalonexent's use in non-ambulatory DMD patients will provide access to 60% DMD patients. In addition, the company is looking to progress edasalonexent into Becker Muscular Dystrophy "BMD" (Figure 3).

Figure 3: CATB Pipeline (Source: CATB)

Personally, I am interested to see how edasalonexent works with exon-skipping gene therapies. If these combination studies are successful, we can expect edasalonexent to have an even broader market (Figure 4).

Figure 4: Edasalonexent Potential Markets [Source: CATB]

Worth A Buy?

I believe my original CATB thesis remains intact, due to the company's continued effort to remain focused on edasalonexent and is slowly preparing for commercialization (Figure 5).

Figure 5: Edasalonexent Benefits [Source: CATB]

What is more, Catabasis finished 2019 with $36.2M of cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments and recently raised an extra $25.6M equity financing. Catabasis expects their current cash position to be able to fund the company through "a potential NDA filing and into Q3 2021." So, it appears the company has a strong cash position and won't need to perform a large secondary in the near future. Furthermore, the company's market cap is only ~$57M, so the stock is trading around cash value.

It is rare to see a sub-$100M biotech that owns such a promising product candidate that is moving closer to becoming a commercial-stage company. If edasalonexent's Phase III data is promising, I expect the market to recognize CATB as an enticing long-term investment. Consequently, I believe CATB is worthy of a speculative buy at these prices.

Leading Downside Risk

My foremost concern is the company's decision to "go-it-alone" in the U.S. market. The company is not getting a U.S. commercial partner, which usually doesn't bode well for the share price until the company proves it is able to push their own product. Personally, I believe the company is able to handle commercialization due to the focused sales efforts, however, the market always seems to punish small-cap biotechs who fail to find a big pharma partnership. Therefore, I am expecting an unjustified sell-off for not finding a U.S. partner. Again, I don't see Catabasis having any major issues with selling edasalonexent… I just don't trust the rest of the market to have the same conviction.

My Plan

I haven't touched my speculative CATB position in over a year but the recent downturn in the market has me ready to press the buy once the overall market has started to show signs of a temporary bottom. Typically, I stay away of speculative plays during major economic downturns and market turmoil, but I can't pass by CATB without tossing some change into the cup.

Figure 6: CATB Daily (Source: Trendspider)

Looking at the daily chart (figure 6), we can see that CATB has entered the oversold area on the RSI and is trading near 52-lows. Once the stock is able to show a new level of support, I will look to press the buy button. I will look to add to my position once the company reveals their Phase III data toward the end of the year. If positive, I will look to double my position size and will hold that position through the PDUFA date and into commercialization. If the data is weak, I will liquidate my position and will revisit the ticker once the company has come up with a plan to get edasalonexent across the finish line.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CATB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.