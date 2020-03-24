Tyson: Well-Positioned In Tumultuous Times

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Sustainably Contrarian as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Recently, a brand that we all know and love since early in our lives has seemingly been faced with continuous headwinds—from the trade war with China to the recent global uncertainty due to COVID-19. Despite these hurdles, Tyson (NYSE:TSN) has delivered growth in the last six quarters. This can be a sign that its changes to management beginning in late 2018 continues to deliver on their focus on growth.

Their shift in focus to growth and innovation has been highlighted by their continued fixation on sustainability and the tapping of Dean Banks, a traditionally non-agriculture/food guy who sat on the board, to lead the main lines of business. Although the tenure of the current management team remains short, but their diverse backgrounds and performance over the past few quarters have given me confidence in their vision and delivery.

If the management team can continue to meet their goals and mitigate risk through their focus on sustainability, the exploding demand of meat and meat alternatives from various markets will boost Tyson's top and bottom lines. This will allow a strong company to grow their market value and continue to return equity to shareholders through dividend growth and share buybacks.

Volatility Masks Tyson's Strong Current Position

Demand for Tyson products remains strong. Tyson has several products: beef, pork, prepared foods, and chicken (in order of Operating Income for Q1 2020). These products then further subdivide into various forms of distribution like food retailers, food distributors, restaurants, hotels, schools, military, and international export amongst others.

Demand has obviously dropped in foodservice places like restaurants, hotels, and schools, as worldwide governments close these venues. However, this is outweighed by the COVID-19 panic induced clearing of supermarket shelves. Production has shifted what would have went to restaurants to supermarkets instead, ensuring supply to meet America's current heightened demand.

Sales remain resilient in the short-term, but what happens if we enter into a recession? If we look back to TSN sales during the last recession, they were resilient relative to their competitors. However, last recession also had high feed costs, which contributed to losses. This time around feed costs remain low, and there is demand in the international market.

The demand in the international market is largely driven by China's large orders of pork. China remains at a deficit in producing pork domestically as the African Swine Fever continues to reduce herds, which can have an impact for years.

On the other hand, TSN has a fairly strong financial position with $500M cash on hand, strong cash flows, and a $1.75B revolving credit facility that has no outstanding letter of credits and hasn't been drawn upon as of December 28, 2019. Although their may be some risk with a relatively high debt to EBITDA ratio of 2.7x and $1B due throughout 2020.

Global Growth Story Remains Unchanged

In the long-term I believe there are two main drivers for the growth of Tyson Foods:

As more people enter the middle class in emerging markets the demand for meat consumption will increase. As consumers continue to become increasingly concerned about meat's impact on health and the environment, the alternative meat market will continue to grow.

Global demand for meat is driven by a variety of factors. However, the main three include increased urbanization, which leads to better infrastructure to sell meat and a more varied diet; population growth (more mouths, more meat consumed); and growing incomes in large countries like China, Brazil, and India.

Source: World Health Organization

Tyson recognizes this trend and has set its sights on becoming one of the largest global protein providers. This is evidenced by its recent acquisitions of Keystone Foods, which provided production plants and innovation centers in China, South Korea, Malaysia and Australia, and BRF's Thailand and European operations.

The other long-term growth trend is the alternative meat market, with an estimated 7.8% CAGR, and potential market size of $140B by 2029. This is also largely driven by three main reasons: increasing concern over animal welfare; increasing awareness the impact of meat has on personal health; and the growing concerns of large-scale agriculture on the environment.

This industry is rapidly innovating, moving beyond tofurkey and black bean patties. Instead, cutting-edge science is turning peas into something that tastes and feels almost indistinguishable from a burger patty or sausage. Recently companies like Beyond Meat (BYND) - the only public pure play - and Impossible Foods have been partnering with places like McDonald's (MCD) and Burger King (QSR), showing the demand consumers have for these products.

Tyson has had a relatively long history in this space, having invested in Beyond Meat back in 2016. Although TSN has since exited its position, it shows their focus and commitment on innovation and sustainability. This in turn will grow the top-line, as increased product diversity increases sales, and the bottom-line, as value-add provides better margins.

Tyson has since introduced their own brand called Raised & Rooted, which provides vegan alternatives to beef patties and chicken nuggets. However, there has been criticism regarding these products as unhealthy as their non-vegan counterparts. This is par for the industry and should not be a detractor to vegetarian/vegan consumers looking to try a meat substitute product.

Long-Term Risk Mitigation in Sustainability

Tyson has a checkered past with various animal groups, labor groups, and environmental groups. In the past Tyson has shown disregard for animal and worker welfare in favor of lower costs and higher volume. It has also been an example of corporate green-washing by touting de minimis environmental improvements.

The pollution of rivers, abuse of chickens, and unsafe working conditions all coincided with substantial decreases in Tyson's market value over the next quarter. Although these are only cause of the decline in stock price, the headline risk and fines certainly do not help.

However, recently it has shown an initiative to actually tackle these problems at the core by collaborating with various groups representing these issues. A better understanding of their stakeholders as a whole will put Tyson in a better position to create innovative products and address concerns as they come up. As better stewards of the world we live in, Tyson becomes less exposed to worker disruptions, regulatory risk, and consumer disapproval. This provides the foundation Tyson needs to have generate shareholder value in the long run.

Closing Thoughts

It remains unknown what disruptions COVID-19 will cause to Tyson's workforce and production plants around the world, but if you are a long-term investor, TSN is yielding 3.1% as of March 20, 2020; and has a P/E of 9.6 compared to a 5 year average of 13.5. I believe TSN is a buy that is out of favor in the current environment, but will rebound as the fear and uncertainty around COVID-19 subside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TSN over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.