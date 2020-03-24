Oil: The Reality Of This OPEC+ Price War Starting To Sink In

The takeaway from this is that this price war doesn't benefit anyone. The damage to the pocketbook will far outweigh any egos.

With the contango for month 1 and month 6 Brent trading at -$8.46/bbl, the Saudi OSP discount offered on top of this will guarantee profits of almost $20/bbl to any oil trading firm that has the infrastructure to hold the crude for just 6 months.

But this sickening reality will start to hit the Saudis soon as well.

With Brent trading at $27/bbl and the discount needed to match Saudi crude to Europe at $15 to $17/bbl, Russian oil producers will be forced to sell crude at close-to-breakeven.

The reality will start to set in for everyone in OPEC+. Russian oil producers will be the first to refuse to increase oil production into a lower oil price environment.

The reality will start to set in for everyone in OPEC+. Russian oil producers will be the first to refuse to increase oil production into a lower oil price environment. As we noted over the weekend, "Global Production Shut-In Is Needed To Fight The Coronavirus, Not OPEC+." Russia's cash cost breakeven is $19.21/bbl.

With Brent trading at $27/bbl and the discount needed to match Saudi crude to Europe at $15 to $17/bbl, Russian oil producers will be forced to sell crude at close to the cash cost breakeven.

It is more likely that Russian oil producers refuse to match the discounts offered by the Saudis, leaving them with only residual barrels to sell in April. So, the idea that Russian oil producers won't increase oil production is hardly a surprise.

But this sickening reality will start to hit the Saudis soon as well. With the contango for month 1 and month 6 Brent trading at -$8.46/bbl, the Saudi OSP discount offered on top of this will guarantee profits of almost $20/bbl to any oil trading firm that has the infrastructure to hold the crude for just 6 months.

If an oil trading firm like Vitol buys the Saudi crude in April for $15/bbl, store it in a tanker or onshore storage, and hedges the exposure via a short in Brent futures 6-month out, it can effectively lock in price - quality differential of up to $20/bbl.

For every VLCC the Saudis sell to these oil trading firms, they will make out with profits of $40 million.

How long will the Saudis keep this up before they realize that this is just handing out free money to others?

For the Saudis, the peak benefit of this price war has already been achieved. By reducing OSP below the distressed barrel level, it is effectively forcing a global shut-in. To prevent the Saudis from shooting themselves in the foot, they should limit how much crude they actually supply to the market. Perhaps use big words like ~12.3 mb/d to scare everyone, but in reality, only supply ~7 mb/d. Blame the difference on lower demand, since exports are a proxy of demand.

If the Saudis do decide to just give money away for free, then the reality will eventually sink in by May.

To give you an idea of just how much money they would be giving away at today's price, the average OSP discount is $7/bbl.

In 6 months, crude is trading at $8.46/bbl higher. The total net difference is $15.46/bbl.

12.3 mb/d x 30 days x $15.46/bbl = $5.704 billion

That's how much money it is basically willing to throw away in April alone. Now, extrapolate that for say 9 months, and you quickly realize how stupid it will be to keep selling a lot of oil into a steep contango market.

The takeaway from this is that this price war doesn't benefit anyone. The damage to the pocketbook will far outweigh any egos.

