L Brands Remains A Sell

Source: Barron's

Social distancing is in effect to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. Millions of consumers are not shopping as much, which will likely punish retailers over the next few months. L Brands (NYSE:LB) temporarily closed stores in the U.S. in Canada through March 29th:

L Brands Inc. LB, -8.93% said Tuesday that it will close all Victoria's Secret, Pink and Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and Canada from March 17 through March 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic. All employees will continue to receive pay during the closures and those who can work from home will do so. L Brands has also withdrawn its guidance for the first quarter. Factset is forecasting a loss of 4 cents per share and sales of $2.57 billion. Out of caution, L Brands says it has also drawn down $950 million from its revolving credit facility. The company says it still has more than $2 billion in cash.

Revenue for L Brands was stagnant to declining prior to effects of the coronavirus. In its most recent quarter, the company reported $4.7 billion in revenue, down 3% Y/Y.

Revenue from Victoria's Secret fell 10% Y/Y, while revenue from Bath & Body Works ("BBW") rose 11%. Comparable sales for Victoria's Secret fell 10%, while comparable sales for BBW rose by double digits. BBW represented 46% of total revenue, up from 40% in the year earlier period. L Brands' growth engine is becoming a bigger part of its total revenue, which is a good thing.

Sales at Victoria's Secret have been sagging for a while. The brand has faced competition from American Eagle's (NYSE:AEO) Aerie brand and Rihanna's Savage X Fenty that celebrate women of all shapes and sizes. Last month, the company sold a 55% stake in Victoria's Secret to Sycamore for $525 million. However, the company is still exposed to any future diminution of the brand. The price implied Sycamore paid less than 2x EBITDA for Victoria's Secret. In my opinion, the sale was a flop.

Operating Income Could Fall Further

Gross margin during the most recent quarter was 38.1%, down 250 basis points versus the year earlier period. Falling scale and the heightened promotional retail environment weighed. On a dollar basis, gross profit was $1.8 billion, down 9% Y/Y. General and administrative and store expenses declined 4% to $1.0 billion. The decline in operating expense was less than the decline in gross profit. The fallout was that operating income fell 90% to $82 million. Operating income margin was 1.7%, down from 16.5% in the year earlier period.

Heading into the quarter, operating income from Victoria's Secret was in decline. The sale of a majority stake could help operating income margins for L Brands going forward. However, the temporary shutdown of certain stores will likely crimp margins in the short term. As long as stores are not operating at full capacity, then margins could suffer. That could be problematic, given the company's sizable debt load. Heading into the quarter, L Brands had debt of $5.6 billion at 3.1x EBITDA. The company's debt was downgraded by S&P to BB- (non-investment grade, speculative) due to poor results at Victoria's Secret. The temporary shutdown of stores could make it even more difficult to service debt.

That could imply another downgrade could be on the horizon. Such an action could amplify the company's borrowing costs and limit its capital raising ability. L Brands needs as much flexibility as possible as it looks to improve the Victoria's Secret brand and cull under-performing stores.

Withdrawal Of Guidance

Management withdrew guidance for next quarter. Several companies like FedEx (FDX) and others also withdrew guidance. This was a savvy move, in my opinion. No one knows how long the negative effects of the coronavirus will last, or if retail demand will fully recover. On its recent earnings call, management intimated the company could potentially grow operating income in the high-single-digit percentage range:

Well, there is a lot in that question. But the business has the potential and has delivered this pretty consistently to deliver comps in the low to mid-single range in most periods of time. And to do that, managing margin rates and expenses with discipline and growing operating income dollars pretty effectively. That's been at the 9% to 10% CAGR range, both top line and operating income over the last several years. If the business has had a very strong run, we have reasons to believe that the business has a lot of future potential.

Solid growth in operating income could be difficult to come by amid a tough retail environment. L Brands will likely have to rely on its liquidity until the retail environment improves. The company had $340 million in cash at the end of its November 2019 quarter. In addition to proceeds from the sale of a stake in Victoria's Secret, L Brands should have enough liquidity to last until the negative impact of the coronavirus subsides. President Trump would like to reopen the country next month, which could put people back to work and potentially improve retail sales quicker than previously expected.

Conclusion

LB is up over 50% off its 52-week low from last week. LB has spiked with broader markets on hopes that lawmakers will provide stimulus to workers and industries hit hardest by the coronavirus. The stock could continue to rise over the short term. Until the company shows consistent earnings growth, I rate LB a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.