Markets Soared Today, The Rally May Continue Wednesday: Fight That Urge To Buy, And Sell Instead

Why do people hold on to a stock way past their expiration date, like Ford? it suspended its dividend, but it has been in trouble for years. its about misplaced loyalty.

Why do people have the urge to buy in up markets and sell in down markets? It's illogical and interferes with generating alpha. It's also about misplaced emotions.

Did you know that statistically sunny days have more rallies and higher volume than overcast days?

Who cares? Another useless factoid - perhaps, but I will use it to make a point. Humans are not “Vulcans” - emotion does creep into our thinking and bends our most logical calculations. In fact, people without emotion or empathy are considered psychopathic. Emotion is therefore so important to our function individually and as a society. Be aware of the effect emotion has on your thinking and decisions and you will be a step ahead not only in trading but perhaps in other facets of your life.

I am just saying that you need to be aware of it and stop it from being the master. It can sneak up on you, those that value loyalty will find themselves strangely attached to a stock and will have trouble selling it. As if it was a sin to sell Ford (F) right now for example since it's having such a hard time right now. If you are an investor in Ford, now that it has suspended its dividend, consider why you became an investor in the first place. I don’t want to range too far right now, but according to my definition Ford without a dividend is no longer an investment, it's now a speculation - my definition. It's also speculative under any definition. Know why you invested, trading or speculating in a name, if a stock no longer matches up to that definition and you are hesitant to let it go, it might be an errant emotion getting in the way. I can’t imagine any reason what so ever to buy Ford right now, and every reason to sell it if you do own it. If you own F and you feel angry that I'm dissing your stock, congratulations you have an unhelpful attachment to a loser.

When to sell

Or how about you are “all in” in a portfolio, and there is a very sharp overall sell-off and you are down hard on most of your names, so you decide to sell. What do you sell, the three “good” stocks or the seven “bad” stocks. Good and bad correspond to stocks in the black and ones in the red. If you are like most typical traders, you would sell your winners and hold on to the losers. Let me add another layer to this calculus, neither the good stocks or the bad stocks are really winners or losers. It's possible that the timing is wrong. Yes, over time you can identify true losers, like a Ford. Generally, if you are trading highly liquid stocks and you have done some research on "best of breed" to trade, most likely all your stocks are decent. So what am I saying here? The best move is to sell a little piece of each stock, or if you really have a compressed time horizon sell a portion of each “loser” and hold onto the winners to sell on a great upmarket day like today. The real question is why do you feel compelled because the overall market is down hard, the other question is why are you all in? In a time of volatility, you should look to create cash when the market is up, and your stocks are up, and not with the market is down, and you are likely panicking.

Right now the market is soaring, and you are buying, Why?

It’s human nature, everyone wants to join the party. The train is leaving the station - all aboard! But why didn’t you want to buy stocks yesterday? Was it cold, rainy, sleeting where you were? Was it a coincidence that the market slammed down hard once again? Stocks are the strangest commodity, people want to buy it when it is going up. Most of the time, we want to buy when something we want is on sale. In my piece yesterday I shared that I went to cash in my trading account, did I feel bad that I didn’t wait a day and sell out today? Yes, a little, I weighed out the risk of the market selling off today against the nagging sense that we will likely have a rally today. I in no way accounted for the historic rally we had today. I decided that my sense that Congress will actually not get it together before the Thursday jobs report took precedent. At the time of this writing, the bill has still not be agreed to this Tuesday night. The longer it takes tonight the greater chance it won’t be signed into law by Wednesday. We could have it signed by Thursday and that might ameliorate the horrible jobs number. The number could be way over 1 million, and the unemployment percentage could jump from 3.5% to 7% in a blink of an eye.

Not enough people have been talking about it, and I don’t think that the market has specifically prepared for it. Even though it has already come down so hard. The “algos” will read that headline and sell the market all over again.

The market was up so hard today, that it may continue tomorrow

Use that time to trim your positions tomorrow if you didn’t today. At this point, consider trimming names that are underwater too. Remember when I say trim, I'm only talking about selling a few shares of each and any position. So even if you are underwater in a stock what's the big deal of selling a share or 3? The point is please continue to slowly trim positions. The best illustration of this is the crazily vertiginous jump in the indexes today. If you were following my suggestion you only trimmed a few shares yesterday and the same today. You largely got the benefit of the rally today, and if we rally tomorrow even better. Sell another tranche of a few shares of each old position, I want you to have cash on hand to buy into the possible massive sell-off on Thursday. I don’t like talking only about selling without introducing stocks and trading ideas, so how about stocks that leverage remote working, remote education, and playing video games at home.

We have a deluge of internet traffic

Everyone working, shopping, and getting educated at home resulting in a deluge of internet traffic. Consider the following names for investment: Lumentum (LITE), Acacia Communication (ACIA), Akamai (AKAM), Arista (ANET), Ciena (CIEN).

There's probably a long selection of names in this area. This is more of an exercise in inspiration and placeholder for more thinking on this topic. The truth is more bandwidth demand at home and over WiFi will continue at these elevated levels going forward. With 5G, current home Internet providers need to upgrade their infrastructure to battle latency, lower failure rate, and raise broadband capacity. To do that more equipment and technology will be required.

Of the above names, AKAM is more of a service provider. LITE is associated with Apple (AAPL) because of the laser integrated AAPL phones for facial recognition. Of these names, I like ANET, and AKAM. ACIA is a communication component provider in the data center and communications hubs. CIEN also is very interesting as it's integral for multiply communications capability in long haul communications. If I'm correct and Thursday’s bad news does hammer the indexes, I would think about ANET and AKAM first since I'm very familiar and comfortable with them. ANET is sitting on a ton of cash and has good cash flow. AKAM should rock with all the demand for video and other streaming out there.

Insider Corner

I want to make note that the insider report I work with had a long list of buyers. It seems to me that's another notice that the market is closer to the bottom than the top.

AbbVie (ABBV) Brian L Durkin VP bought $408,000 shares.

Cardlytics (CDLX) Clifford Sosin Major Shareholder bought $3 million in shares

CIT Group (CIT) Michael L Brosnan Director bought $139,500.00 in shares

Ellen R Alemany CEO bought $488,250.00 in shares

John J Fawcett EVP $209,250.00 in shares

Robert C Rubino Insider bought $130,432.50

My take: I really pay attention to insider activity when there are multiple executives that are buying. CIT is a small and medium-sized business lender. The fiscal bill now wending its leisurely way might benefit CIT. Otherwise, unsure about why four insiders bought shares. I would say that you should keep this name in mind if you are looking for interesting lending businesses.

Dell (DELL) Michael S Dell CEO bought $16,743,457 in shares

My take: Even for Michael Dell $16 million is not loose change. I suspect he already has plenty of DELL shares. So for him to buy more has to mean something. What could it mean? Well all that remote working going on could be juicing demand for laptops. Plus, DELL owns VMWare (VMW). Demand for data center demand could juice that business too.

FedEx (FDX) John A Edwardson Director bought $555,300.00 in shares.

My take: If people are shopping from home someone needs to send the boxes over. If I was forced to make a choice I think I’d favor UPS (UPS). I like the new CEO, and UPS still has a relationship with Amazon (AMZN). Still, it's encouraging that a director spent upwards of a half-million bucks for FDX shares.

My trades: I made no trades today. I'm sitting on cash in anticipation of the unemployment numbers on Thursday. This is why I'm talking about trimming and selling. Get some cash and go shopping Thursday when stocks are on sale.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.