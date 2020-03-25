The Surge In Jobless Claims Isn't That Big A Deal

China is already reopening. This too shall pass and America can get back to full speed in 6 to 8 weeks.

I don't want to downplay the impact on individuals and families but the viral impact on the labor market will be passing.

Jobless Claims Will Surge

I don't want to downplay the impact of the virus on individuals or families in this hard time, but despite the expected surge in jobless claims, the effect on the labor market is likely to be short-lived. Where one company is laying off workers another is targeting those free hands. It may take a little time but Americans will work through this crisis.

My reasoning is simple ...

Labor markets were strong to begin with and able to withstand some shock.

Viral-driven demand is spurring hiring in key stay-at-home industries.

Economic stimulus is abundant. Earnings growth is still in the picture.

An economic rebound is expected to start well before the end of the second quarter.

The Labor Market Was Beyond Tight

I've said for a long time the U.S. needed some kind of labor-market correction. We've had such a high demand for workers for so long, and not enough workers to fill those jobs, it has been stifling growth.

To say the labor market was tight is an understatement. There have been far more available jobs than people to fill them for many years.

The JOLTs report shows job openings are running well above the number of available workers. Even with a downtick in openings in January, the number of available jobs has been running at or above 7.0 million for two years and at record high levels.

The NFP has the number of available unemployed persons hovering around 5.8 million during the last two months. At face value, in pre-viral conditions, this means about 1.2 million jobs would be left open if every unemployed person found work.

Hiring Plans Were Strong Before The Virus

Plans for new hiring were strong before the virus set in. The Challenger report shows that, as recently as February, hiring plans were on track to post the third strongest year of hiring ever. February's 88,202 announced plans to hire are, in fact, the second-highest February on record.

Some of these jobs are going to dry up, that is a given, but not all of them. Most of the February gains were in Retail (+80,000) and we know that sector is reeling from the pandemic. That said, other industries have been ramping their hiring to meet viral-driven demand, putting those former retail workers in likewise high demand.

Amazon (AMZN) announced it would hire 100,000 new workers and raise pay at its warehousing/fulfillment centers. The company's need for employees is so dire, it even temporarily raised the overtime pay to 2X from 1.5X the hourly rate. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos even posted a message on Instagram to the effect laid-off workers can find work at Amazon if they want.

Jeff Bezos...

We hope people who've been laid off will come to work with us until they're able to go back to the jobs they had... We're hiring for 100,000 new roles and raising wages for our hourly workers who are fulfilling orders and delivering to customers during this period of stress and turmoil."

Walmart (WMT) says it will hire 150,000 workers to combat the virus-driven demand. Many of the workers will be temporary but that's okay, once the virus passes the rest of the economy will open back up. Walmart is also raising its starting minimum wage in an attempt to attract the workers, it's issuing bonuses to keep current employees happy, and accelerating quarterly bonuses to its supply chain associates.

Hiring plans are not limited to eCommerce fulfillment centers and brick-n-mortar consumer staple retailers. Delivery services like Domino's Pizza (DPZ) are also in high demand and fueling a wave of hiring. A Domino's franchisee in the greater Chicago area announced plans to hire about 1,000 workers in all positions. Assuming similar needs in every state brings the number of potential hires to 50,000 for Domino's alone.

Unlimited QE And Trillions In Stimulus To Tide Us Over

The politicians are still haggling over the details of the aid package we all know is coming, so I will assume it has or will pass by the time you read this. Estimates I've seen for the aid package range from $1.6 to $3.2 billion with money aimed at all levels of the economy.

Add to fiscal stimulus the Fed's unceasing efforts to prop up the market, and pledge of unlimited QE, and the stage is set for a robust economic rebound when the virus passes.

While the virus is here we can expect a sharp contraction in the economic data. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is forecasting the direst outcome. It estimates that U.S. GDP could contract as much as 25% in the second quarter. Most other analysts are forecasting much smaller declines in the range of -3% to -10%.

Regardless, in most cases, analysts are expecting a return to growth in the second half of the year. Goldman sees GDP rebounding double-digits in both the third and fourth quarters, economic activity that will be underpinned by massive amounts of easy money stimulus efforts.

In terms of earnings, EPS growth is going to contract for the S&P 500 (SPY) for at least one more quarter. After that, the trajectory of growth is positive and accelerates well into 2021.

Data sourced from FactSet Insight

The Outlook For Labor Is Good

While jobless claims are likely to spike into the millions, I am not worried, not much anyway. Individuals are going to feel some pain as one job closes but it looks like new doors are already opening. There are options for at least some who find themselves out of work. For the rest of us, we're still going to work or working from home until things get back to normal. And back to normal, they will get.

The news out of China is promising. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are perhaps the most visible examples because their stores are reopening. Both Apple and Starbucks have reopened all their stores in the Wuhan province, ground-zero for the outbreak, providing a timeline we can work with. Assuming a similar period of economic shut-down, the U.S. outbreak will be over in about 6 to 8 weeks (mid to late spring).

Until then, we can expect to see net job creation come in negative for March and maybe April too. Along with that, unemployment is going to spike to double-digits but not so high as 20% I think. Ironically, cutting out all those jobs from all those high-risk occupations will help us get through the crisis faster.

When the virus passes we are likely to see another giant swing in the labor data but this time in the other direction. When businesses begin to reopen, there's going to be a massive wave of hiring. If demand is even close to the pre-crisis period, businesses may not be able to fill them. The latest talk is reopening the economy earlier than previously hinted which could be a risk or a catalyst for the rebound.

The Risk Is Real

Despite my rosy outlook for the labor economy, there are very real risks. The number one is still the virus, if it proves persistent within the global society, there could be much longer-lasting repercussions.

After that is the risk of full economic meltdown, unlikely I think but still a possibility. Strictly speaking for myself we are okay, my wife and I will be able to weather the storm (my wife is a teacher and I'm self-employed), but others are not. If economic stimulus and/or support doesn't make it to the right people and businesses it'll fail in its purpose.

For now, at least, there's some light at the end of the tunnel that makes me think nowish is a great time to start buying stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.