Coronavirus Impact: Gold, Oil, And Other Opportunities

Even though oil prices are down, eventually, there will be a rebound, resulting in great returns for those that buy the beaten down sector.

Source: CBSnews

While gold and oil were already having factors outside of coronavirus that were moving the prices, the fallout from coronavirus - both positive and negative - put both of those market segments on steroids.

In the case of gold, it was already moving up because of federal reserve policies. With oil, it was under pressure from the impact of Russia not agreeing to cut oil production in order to support the price of oil. That, combined with the impact of government restrictions on travel and other activities that would consume oil, brought about the plunge in price that probably has yet to find a bottom.

In this article, we'll look at those and other sectors that are presenting enormous long-term opportunities for those that leave cash on the sidelines for the best time to strike.

A look at the risk play

It has been puzzling to a lot of investors as to why the price of gold got hammered recently at a time when it would seem ripe for a big and sustainable upward move.

The answer to that is the impact of coronavirus on business, in general, and that uncertainty pushed investors to put their money in the U.S. dollar. For a little while, that will be the dominant safety play, but as more clarity comes with coronavirus concerning its impact and longevity, money will start to flow into gold and gold stocks once again, driving the price of gold and share prices up.

Things will continue to be volatile for now, and the price of gold is going to be volatile for a while. Personally, I've been trading rather than buying and holding gold stocks, but when I believe the price of gold is going to consistently move up, I'm going to take longer positions. I'm also not convinced that the price of gold couldn't take another big hit before turning around.

Another element in the fear play mix is investors had to cover by selling off assets they would have preferred to hold on to in order to raise cash. That also put downward pressure on the price of gold.

With the actions of the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government stimulus bill, which will be unprecedented in regard to size, this is a huge catalyst for gold over the long term.

As I write this, the government stimulus plan hasn't been agreed upon, but it appears it's going to be somewhere in the neighborhood of $2 trillion. With the Federal Reserve, it has stated it has no ceiling on the amount of capital it may inject into the economy.

The one major caveat is whether or not gold producers will reduce or call a halt to production, as some have already done, in response to concerns about coronavirus.

Is a recession coming?

We are in a unique situation in regard to a recession, because I'm not aware that there has ever been one in the U.S. that was self-induced by government decrees that are temporarily devastating the economy.

There is also the fact that the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) no longer defines a recession as "two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP." Now, it is defined as "a significant decline in economic activity spread across the economy, lasting more than a few months, normally visible in real GDP, real income, employment, industrial production, and wholesale-retail sales."

I don't think, based upon the traditional definition, there is any doubt we will enter a period of at least two consecutive quarters of decline in real GDP. How long and deep it'll be will depend upon the length of time it takes coronavirus to slow down.

Based upon China and South Korea, it appears it starts to significantly decline within a period of approximately three months. Italy also is showing signs of the virus slowing down, with new cases and the number of deaths both decreasing. Silvio Brusaferro, head of Italy's national health institute, did say it has yet to be seen whether or not the downward trend will continue.

My belief is if coronavirus acts in a similar way as it has in China and South Korea, we'll start to see a decline in new cases and deaths in nations that have had exposure the longest. In the U.S., we have yet to reach a peak, and so, we will continue to increase in the number of cases and deaths for now.

The duration of the virus and its impact on the U.S. and other countries will, of course, determine the length and depth of a recession. If the time frame of the worst of the virus is somewhere around three months, then it's possible, by the end of summer, things could start turning around economically. With the huge stimulus and injection of capital into the economy, along with low interest rates, it will probably take about six months or so before the impact will be felt. Under my thesis, that would place an economic recovery sometime in the latter part of the third quarter, or early part of the fourth quarter. Take into account the fact that this huge amount of money will have to end up going somewhere. Contrary to the lag time in the Great Recession when the stimulus took more time to take hold because it was injected into a weaker economy with much higher unemployment, this stimulus package, on the other hand, will be injected into a robust economy with almost full employment.

If the virus takes longer to recede than I think at this time, it means it'll take longer for the economic impact to take hold.

Another potential positive for the economy is when the money starts to make an impact, it won't only be immediate, but should carry on for at least several months after the initial boost.

Understand that I'm talking about a big boost here, not the typical growth trajectory we've been on, as strong as that has been. The initial period after the stimulus could yield economic growth as much as five percent over two to three quarters, possibly longer.

Oil

Oil has been hit by the abundance of supply and coronavirus at once. This has brought about the usual prognosticators calling for oil to plunge much more than it already has. That may temporarily play out that way, but as always with a commodity, the solution to low prices is low prices; eventually, the price will have to increase to align with economic realities.

I tend to think it'll take longer for investment in oil companies to pay off at this time when comparing it against gold stocks. That doesn't mean investors shouldn't take a position in oil, only that they need to know they'll have to sit on it longer before generating a healthy return.

The good news with oil is there are some great plays out there because of energy stocks being beaten down, and even if we get in now and the share prices fall further, over the long term, the gains will be significant.

Of gold and oil, I see oil prices having the potential to fall more than gold prices. We could wait to see if that is the case in order to get a better entry, or just take a position now, knowing over time that gains will be large.

As with everything, we shouldn't try to time the lows. The risk of waiting for oil to drop further is that it may be close to finding its floor and may start an upward run at any time.

Recently, I wrote on Saudi Arabia not having the capacity to boost production or bring more reserves into the market over the long term. It could cause some short-term pain to competitors, bringing about the scenario of oil prices falling even further. But over the long haul, Saudi Arabia would be hurt more by this than its competitors because of declining capital reserves and increasing deficits.

It also has to be considered that Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) not only has to take care of its employees, but is responsible for the majority of the economy and people of the nation. For that reason, its assertion it's comfortable with oil at $30 is one that shouldn't be believed when taking into consideration a prolonged period of time.

Other opportunities

The plunge in value of companies - good and bad firms - is presenting an extraordinary opportunity for investors to buy great companies at depressed prices.

I am looking for companies that have proven track records and pay solid dividends, as far as taking a long-term position. You can look at most sectors and pick out a few top performers in each one that fit that description. A healthy balance sheet should be another consideration when looking for the best companies to invest in.

Remember, when the stimulus hits and money from the Federal Reserve and other central banks start to hit the American and global economies, there is going to be a big lift in the share price of these companies over the next six months to a year. Those taking positions at these entry points are going to do very well.

Conclusion

Coronavirus is going to, without a doubt, crush the national and global economies in the near term; there is no escaping it. Yet, if the worst of the effects of the virus is somewhere in the three-month time frame, and the huge amount of capital is spread across the economy, the rebound is going to be just as extraordinary as the temporary negative impact.

There are a huge number of opportunities to invest in this environment, including gold (and silver) companies, quality oil companies, and blue chip stocks that have been beaten down.

It's inevitable that these companies are going to rebound nicely. I would suggest not getting cute here by trying to locate an under-the-radar company. Why do that when the best companies in most sectors are already at a bargain price? Save the faster-moving, lower-priced plays for trading. For the vast majority of investors, the best plays will be those top companies with strong balance sheets that pay a good dividend.

How I believe this is going to play out is investors are going to start moving out of cash and into gold and silver, followed up by oil. Overlaying that will be this period of time when good companies are trading at a steep discount.

For oil and gold, it could be worth waiting to see if there are more large, downward moves left in them. Once getting into them, I would sit on them for the long term, as they are going to generate some strong returns for the patient investor. For the blue chip stocks in various sectors, the same is true.

As mentioned earlier, oil could take longer to generate returns for us, but when it turns around, it's going to do so in a big way.

Be careful not to enter into analysis paralysis during this time. When these stocks start to rebound, they're going to run. Also, don't have buyer's remorse if they fall further than your entry point. As long as you get a good entry point, be satisfied with it. These stocks are going to produce strongly for you in the future.

Just sit back and enjoy the run once you're in. These are the types of situations that can change your economic life.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.