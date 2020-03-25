Muni Funds Under Pressure From TOB Deleveraging

For investors wishing to adopt a more cautious stance without leaving the market, we like open-end funds, term CEFs, and taxable muni CEFs.

Patchy liquidity and a worsening macro picture makes us cautious in the near term. However, there are also positive signals for the medium term.

This week has brought echoes of the financial crisis in the municipal bond market with a number of fund deleveragings.

This article uses market data as of Monday close.

Here we go again. In a stark repeat of the financial crisis era events, a number of municipal funds have begun to deleverage. At focus is the unwinding of tender option bonds - a financial structure that allows municipal funds to raise leverage and increase fund payouts. According to Bloomberg, about 75 TOBs with $1.2bn of bonds liquidated last week.

This unwind wave was triggered in large part by the spike in the SIFMA index to 5.2% from below 1%. This index tracks the rate paid to municipal money market funds in order to provide leverage to municipal bond funds. This sharp increase is a direct hit to the yield position of municipal funds, making it much less economical for them to hold leverage and incentivizing them to unwind these structures and dump the collateral bonds onto the market.

We expect further volatility in the near term as the health and macro crises will both get worse before they get better. That said, there are also some positive signals for the medium-term outlook. For investors wishing to adopt a more cautious stance without leaving the market should take a look at open-end funds, term CEFs like the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID) or the BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (NYSE:BKK) and taxable muni CEFs such as the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) which don't use TOBs as a source of leverage.

Short-Term Factors Make Us Cautious

The following factors make us cautious in the near term. First, the price moves we have seen so far are still relatively contained. And while there are reasons why this may be the case, we are not close to "historic" drawdown levels.

Source: ADS Analytics LLC, Tiingo

Secondly, liquidity remains pretty patchy with potentially large flows of bonds needing to squeeze through a small window. The discount of the VanEck Vectors High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has grown to over 20% pointing to a serious dislocation in the market.

Thirdly, it's going to get worse before it gets better on both the health as well as macro fronts. The St. Louis Fed President James Bullard suggested the unemployment rate could hit as high as 30% with GDP falling as much as 50%. This, along with very subdued consumer activity, is going to put pressure on municipal services and finances.

More Bullish On a Medium-Term Basis

With a cautious near-term stance, a number of factors suggest a more bullish stance over the medium to longer term.

First, during the financial crisis, the TOB market was about twice the size it is right now, while the overall municipal market was smaller. This suggests that the current TOB unwind is likely to put less pressure on prices than it did during the crisis.

Secondly, the SIFMA spike that we saw during the financial crisis was short-lived, which meant that, while leveraged funds went through a painful negative carry period, that period did not last very long. Funds may be more willing to "weather the storm" currently as they wait for SIFMA to normalize.

Source: Bloomberg

Thirdly, bond insurance plays a much smaller role than it did during the crisis. One reason many TOBs had to be unwound was because the insurers providing credit enhancement were downgraded due to their misguided forays into the asset-backed space. With the insurance wrap gone, many floater holders were forced to exercise the TOB put and return the floaters back to the trust. This triggered a remarketing of the TOB by the liquidity provider which often culminated in a TOB unwind and collateral sell-down. With less reliance on municipal bond insurance in the current market, TOB floater holders may be under less pressure to exercise their puts.

Fourthly, the Fed has moved quickly to support the municipal market. They have extended the commercial paper lending facility to include high-quality municipal debt. They have also expanded the money market mutual fund liquidity facility to include municipal floaters which should mitigate the municipal fund forced deleveraging and lower the pressure on SIFMA. The Fed also has an ability to buy short-term municipal debt outright.

Fifthly, during the financial crisis the market came under pressure from Meredith Whitney's forecast of 50 to 100 defaults shortly after her correct prediction on Citibank's (NYSE:C) dividend suspension. Needless to say, none of this actually materialized.

What To Do Now?

While fund deleveraging does not directly impact the NAV of the fund, the fund's earnings capacity will go down, which will impact its ability to sustain current payouts. This potential drop in distributions alongside the likely discount widening is a concern for CEF investors.

Investors worried about this potential development have three options: 1) open-end funds, 2) term CEFs and 3) taxable muni CEFs.

Open-end funds such as mutual funds tend to carry less leverage than closed-end funds, and ETFs should carry none all. This makes their payouts relatively more resilient than CEFs.

Term CEFs should be more resilient as well since they tend to hold less leverage. The expected discount accretion towards zero should provide additional tailwinds, even if the municipal market remains dislocated. In this space, we like the Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NID) with 20% leverage and a 2023 term date trading at a 4.6% discount and a 4.4% current yield. An even safer option is the BlackRock Municipal 2020 Term Trust (BKK), which holds no leverage, has a term date at the end of the year, and is trading at a 4.3% discount, and a 2.2% covered yield as of Tuesday close.

Taxable municipal bonds don't use tender option bonds due to the taxable nature of the collateral. For example, the BlackRock Taxable Municipal Trust uses repos as a source of leverage with three different providers. The additional benefit of repo is that it is not a regulatory leverage instrument, which means that the fund is not under the 1940 Act constraints to suspend distributions if the asset coverage ratio is breached due to the fall in bond prices. While repos do not make the fund invulnerable to deleveraging, it is a more attractive leverage instrument in this period, particularly with the assistance from the Fed. In the taxable space, we like BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) due to its high-quality assets with three quarters of the portfolio rated single-A and above plus a 13% discount which is the second-widest in history and 5% wider than the next widest in the sector.

Conclusion

This past week has brought the echoes of the financial crisis in the municipal bond market with a number of funds going through deleveraging. While we are cautious in the near term due to patchy liquidity and a macro picture that is going to get worse before it gets better, there are reasons to be more bullish in the medium term. For investors who wish to adopt a more conservative posture without leaving the market may find open-end funds, term CEFs, or taxable munis appealing.

Check out Systematic Income and get access to our unique suite of interactive tools that uncover the fund markets (CEFs, ETFs and mutual funds) as well as preferred stocks and baby bonds. We are having our max 20%-off subscription discount for the next few days. Follow along with activist CEF investors, track UNII and coverage metrics, check out our target-yield portfolios and systematic strategies, slice and dice funds - and much more. Check us out on a no-risk basis - sign up for a 2-week free trial!

Disclosure: I am/we are long BBN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.