The Gap Between Paper And Physical Gold And Silver Will Close

If abitragers can get supply from the futures markets to supply mints directly and profit, they will do so and close the gap between paper and physical markets.

The money pump to the consumer sector is just getting started, and a coronavirus "rescue package" will eventually pass, if it hasn't already by the time you read this.

The gap between paper and physical gold and silver markets is at extremes. Premiums on physical delivery from retail sellers are very high, delivery delays are long, and supplies are short. The gap between the paper markets and the physical markets cannot last. The gap is bound to close, with paper markets moving closer to prices for physical possession, and soon. Here’s why.

Money Supply Explosion Higher

The United States monetary system is mutating and gyrating very fast, and the reported $4 trillion Federal Reserve credit bonanza has not even been implemented yet, let alone felt yet in the economy. The Federal Reserve’s balance sheet has exploded by $356.462 billion in one week to $4.716 trillion, a new all-time record high and the largest absolute single-week increase ever, by far. For some reason, the graph at FRED is not being updated. The runner-up was the week of October 1, 2008, which logged an absolute increase of $292.164 billion. (All data comes from here.) This week blows that record out of the water by over 22%. And there is almost certainly more to come.

Seasonal monetary trends are already changing fast going by initial indicators on the latest Money Stock Measures report. The M2 money supply has expanded by $146.8 billion since last week, for an increase of just under 1% on the week. This is the strongest monetary expansion for this week of the year, the second week in March (10-day lag) since 2009. Above that, monetary trends should be fundamentally altered for this time of year now that tax day has been postponed. We are likely to see massive expansion in the US money supply over the coming weeks as the Fed does everything it can to reinflate asset prices.

The big $16 trillion question (about the size of the current money supply) is, where does all the new money go? I believe bonds are out of the question, since the global rush for dollars precludes anyone but central banks from buying debt, or promises for dollars in the future, at current extremely low interest rates. Rates must match the demand for cash for bond markets to clear. Otherwise, only central banks will be buying debt, with perhaps only brief extremely short-term intermediaries to avoid the legal implications of direct debt monetization. If the Fed promises primary dealers to buy what they bid for in the primary markets, then rates could theoretically be maintained as low as they are but with heavy inflationary consequences.

By all accounts then, the M2 money supply is about to explode higher in a way that we haven’t seen since QE1 was launched, and the money supply could even expand at an all-time record pace from here with all seasonal trends thrown out the window. With production shutdowns across the world, physical gold and silver investors see the imbalance between money supply and real goods and services developing, and are scrambling for hard monetary assets with no counterparty risk.

Paper vs. Physical

Demand for gold and silver coins is skyrocketing, and shortages and delivery delays across retail markets abound. Silver eagle bullion coins from the US Mint sold out on March 13, and coronavirus precautions are shutting down production at places like the Royal Canadian Mint. The Perth Mint is experiencing severe shortages amid skyrocketing demand, and is suffering added restrictions to its business because of COVID-19 containment measures. Premiums on physical delivery everywhere are skyrocketing. Even Newmont (NEM) is shutting down production at some mines because of shipping problems. They will likely not be the only gold miner affected. This is a perfect storm for much higher metals prices.

What we are seeing now is a stubborn disconnect between paper and physical precious metals markets. Unlike many gold bugs though, I don't view the paper price as "fake" and the physical as "real". They are both real. The gap is not a conspiracy or anything close to it. The gap can, and must, ultimately be closed if futures markets have any meaning. The gap simply reflects a preference to hold physical gold and silver now.

The gap will ultimately be closed from two directions. First, from the paper supply side. It is true that many more contracts are issued on the COMEX than metals available to back them, but that itself is not a problem, because bullion banks can, and often do, settle contracts in cash. Yet, if bullion banks start to believe that real demand for physical metal is too high and it is no longer feasible to sell a futures contract and cover at lower prices while demand for delivery starts rising, they will constrict the number of futures contracts issued and only sell them at much higher prices, keeping the total open interest closer to the amount of physical gold or silver available in the COMEX vaults. In other words, banks will start to deleverage their gold positions. This should manifest itself as a fall in open interest, simply the contraction of the amount of outstanding gold futures and options contracts unsettled.

Amazingly, a contraction in open interest has yet to happen. In a previous article on gold, I recorded combined open interest on the COMEX directly at 2,316,512 as of March 3. As of the last available figures for March 20, combined open interest is an even higher 2,430,179, adding futures and options contracts as per the screenshot below.

With physical precious metals demand at extremes and premiums so high, the bullion banks are in real imminent danger now of a short-squeeze if they don’t close out positions soon. They must do this before the second “gap closer” between the paper and futures markets enters into play. That will be when arbitragers start to demand physical delivery to try to bridge the gap, pocketing some of the premiums in the physical markets by selling directly to retailers and/or mints. If arbitragers take delivery, they can supply the mints directly if there is a profit in doing so. It appears that as of now there definitely is a profit in this. It is only a matter of time before it happens. It's free money for the taking!

High Premiums vs. Steep Discounts

So, those in the market for physical gold and silver can either see current premiums for physical delivery of bullion coins as very high, or alternatively, the situation can be seen as steep discounts in the paper market that must be bid up. It all depends on what you believe is more indicative of actual demand. Since physical buyers want gold and silver for their own sake and futures traders are mainly speculators trying to make a dollar profit, it seems much more likely that the price reflecting real demand is in the physical markets. Therefore, the paper markets should catch up soon enough, and they likely will after a contraction in open interest.

Conclusion

If you have no physical gold or silver in your possession, now is the time to get some. If you already have some, speculating on the gap between paper and physical closing in favor of physical should be a profitable short-to-medium term trade at the very least.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, SLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.