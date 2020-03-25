Lithium Miners News For The Month Of March 2020

Welcome to the March 2020 edition of the lithium miner news. March saw lithium prices move sideways, and some supply disruptions for the lithium miners due to coronavirus.

Lithium spot and contract price news

During March, 99.5% lithium carbonate China spot prices were down 0.92%. Lithium hydroxide prices were up 0.46%. Spodumene (5% min) prices were down 0.26%.

Fastmarkets (formerly Metal Bulletin) reports 99.5% lithium carbonate battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$8.75/kg (US$8,750/t), and min 56.5% lithium hydroxide battery grade spot midpoint prices cif China, Japan & Korea of US$10.25/kg (US$10,250/t), both unchanged from last month.

Benchmark Mineral Intelligence has February prices at US$7,435 for Li carbonate, US$9,917 for Li hydroxide, and US$463 for spodumene (6%).

Lithium hydroxide, battery grade, cif China, Japan &Korea

Lithium carbonate, battery grade, cif China, Japan & Korea

Source: Fastmarkets

Lithium demand versus supply outlook

Source: BNEF

Lithium market and battery news

On February 24, Electric Cars Report reported:

Lucid Motors announces long-term battery agreement with LG Chem for Lucid Air......Full production of the Lucid Air is expected to start in late 2020 in Lucid's new state-of-the-art factory in Casa Grande, AZ, with LG Chem battery cells exclusively powering standard versions of this luxury EV through 2023.

On February 25, Business Insider reported:

Production of Audi's electric e-Tron SUV is on pause due to a battery shortage - and it shows why Tesla and GM are spending billions on battery factories. The automaker uses battery cells made by LG Chem for the vehicle, and battery constraints also impacted e-Tron production last year. Aside from Audi, Jaguar and Hyundai have also faced electric-vehicle production delays due to battery constraints.

On February 27, Reuters reported:

China's CATL aims to raise $2.85 billion for EV battery projects. The fundraising will help CATL to expand its battery-making capacity in Fujian, Jiangsu and Sichuan, as well as an energy storage research project. The company has partnerships with Tesla (TSLA.O), Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) and BMW (BMWG.DE). In a separate filing on Wednesday, the battery maker said it plans to invest 10 billion yuan in a battery manufacturing base in Ningde, where it is headquartered.

On February 27, Investing News reported:

Canaccord: Gold to outperform, Lithium to bottom in 2020. In terms of commodities, Canaccord expects gold to outperform in 2020. A nickel recovery is also on the horizon, while copper and key battery metals are expected to bottom. Looking over to lithium, Canaccord sees short-term challenges, but the picture is still bullish long term. "The supply-side response has been pretty significant," he said, talking about how the changes to China's electric vehicle [EV] subsidy policy, and more recently COVID-19, have impacted near-term demand. Spencer noted that if all the capacity closures, curtailments and delays seen since August of last year are added up, they would equate to a total of 420,000 tonnes of cumulative lithium carbonate equivalent capacity over the next two to three years. That represents 140 percent of the 2019 market size. "It's signals like this that give us a little bit more confidence that we've probably seen the worst of the falls and that the market is preparing itself for a bottom," he said.

On March 2 Investing News reported:

Robert Friedland: Copper is the EV story, demand to rise 900 percent. The dreams of EV makers are not going to become a reality without copper, nickel, lithium and cobalt among other metals, according to Friedland. According to Friedland, by 2030 the Earth's population will reach 8.5 billion, with at least 5 billion people living in urban areas. As the population grows, the need for quality clean air will increase. Friedland mentioned that nine out of 10 people in the world are breathing polluted air, with some studies showing that it is killing more people than smoking, wars and AIDs combined. The founder of Ivanhoe mentioned how major miners are divesting coal assets or looking for ways to reduce emissions, while carmakers such as Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Volkswagen (OTC Pink:VLKAF, FWB:VOW) continue to make announcements about upcoming electric car models, which are expected to number 230 by 2021.

On March 4, Benchmark Mineral intelligence released this amazing slide showing the exponential rise of lithium-ion gigafactories in production and planning has grown "from 3 to 123 in the past 5 years......Two more super sized battery cell plants confirmed for France and Germany."

Source: Benchmark Mineral Intelligence

On March 17, Car Advice reported:

Samsung prototypes long-life solid-state EV battery. Company details a battery pack 50 per cent smaller than a lithium-ion one, with capacity for an 800km EV range, and able to withstand 1000 charge cycles. It uses a silver-carbon [Ag-C] composite layer as the anode, in place of the typical lithium-metal anodes that are prone to trigger the growth of dendrites. "The product of this study could be a seed technology for safer, high-performance batteries of the future. Going forward, we will continue to develop and refine all-solid-state battery materials and manufacturing technologies to help take EV battery innovation to the next level."

On March 17, Investing News released: "VIDEO - Emily Hersh: Lithium investment paralysis to continue."

On March 15, Investing News released: "VIDEO - Andrew Miller: It's a wait-and-see period for battery metals."

On March 23, Fastmarkets reported:

Argentina lithium projects suspended on virus lockdown. Argentina's lithium brine industry has announced that they will suspend their on-site project works until the end of March after the Argentinian government imposed a nationwide lockdown to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in the country.

On March 24, Joe Lowry@globallithium tweeted:

The number #5 and #6 #lithium producers are in Argentina & shut down while #ARG rides out the viral storm. 2020 supply & demand impacts are still hard to know but don't expect the situation to return to normal quickly. $LTHM $ORE.

Lithium miner news

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB)

On February 28, Albemarle announced:

Albemarle Corporation announces dividend. The Board of Directors of Albemarle Corporation announces that it has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.385 per share, an increase of approximately 5 percent over the previous quarterly dividend. The dividend, which has an annualized rate of $1.54, is payable April 1, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business as of March 13, 2020.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

On March 2, Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. announced: "SQM reports earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019." Highlights include:

"SQM reported net income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 of US$278.1 million.

Revenues during 2019 were US$1,943.7 million, lower than revenues reported during 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 reached 33%."

Investors can read the company's latest presentation here.

Jiangxi Ganfeng Lithium [SHE:002460] [HK: 1772], Mineral Resources [ASX:MIN], International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] (ILHMF)

No significant news for the month.

(Chengdu) Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc. [SHE:002466]

On March 22, 4-traders reported:

Tianqi Lithium: China's Tianqi postpones commissioning of Australia lithium plant amid liquidity problems. Tianqi Lithium Corp, one of the world's biggest lithium producers, said on Sunday it had postponed commissioning of the first phase of its flagship Australian processing plant due to rising liquidity problems after the corona virus outbreak. The Chinese firm started production from what was slated to be the world's largest facility for lithium hydroxide, used in batteries for electric vehicles, in September 2019, with the ramp-up of the 24,000 tonnes per year first phase in Kwinana, Western Australia, expected to take between 12 and 18 months.

Livent Corp. (LTHM)[GR:8LV] - Spun out from FMC Corp. (NYSE:FMC)

No news for the month.

Orocobre [ASX:ORE] [TSX:ORL] (OTCPK:OROCF)

On March 23, Orocobre announced:

Operations suspended until 31 March 2020 Orocobre Limited [ASX:ORE,TSX:ORL] (Orocobre or the Company) provides the following update on the impact of COVID-19 across Orocobre's operations where the health, safety and well being of our staff, communities and other stakeholders remain our key priority.

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2 2020 - Olaroz Stage 2 (42.5ktpa) commissioning.

H1 2021 - Naraha lithium hydroxide plant (10ktpa) commissioning (ORE share is 75%).

You can read the latest investor presentation here, or my article "An Update On Orocobre."

Galaxy Resources [ASX:GXY] (OTCPK:GALXF)

On March 11, Galaxy Resources announced: "2019 resource and reserve update." Highlights include:

Mt Cattlin - Updated Mineral Resource and Ore Reserve estimates as at 31 December 2019:

"Depletion of 2.1Mt from mining operations.

Revised Mt Cattlin Mineral Resource Estimate of 14.6Mt @ 1.29% Li2O and 157ppm Ta2O5.

Ore Reserve recast with 0% mining dilution factor (2018: 17%).

Revised Mt Cattlin Ore Reserve Estimate of 8.2Mt @ 1.29% Li2O and 155 ppm Ta2O5.

Operations for 2020 will prioritise resource life preservation given current market conditions."

On March 16, Galaxy Resources announced: "Mt Cattlin operational and shipping update." Highlights include:

"Operations resumed on schedule in February after a planned summer outage.

Front-end optical sorters ("ore sorters") successfully installed and commissioned to upgrade low-grade stockpiled ore.

Overall recoveries expected to improve whilst maintaining a final product grade of 6.0% Li2O.

33,000 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of lithium concentrate shipped in March, reducing inventory levels by half.

Production volumes and inventory levels sufficient to meet 2020 contractual terms."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2020 - Construction progress at SDV. James Bay FS.

Investors can read my recent article "Galaxy Resources Plan To Be A 100,000tpa Lithium Producer By 2025", and my CEO interview here, and the latest company presentation here.

Pilbara Minerals [ASX:PLS] (OTC:PILBF)

No significant news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2021 - Stage 2 commissioning timing to depend on market demand.

Investors can read my article "An Update On Pilbara Minerals", and an interview here.

Altura Mining [ASX:AJM] (OTC:ALTAF)

On March 6, Altura Mining announced: "Altura balance sheet strength underpinned by new financing package.....totalling A$305 million which significantly strengthens the Company's balance sheet and cements Altura as one of the key players in the global lithium market." Highlights include:

"Three-year extension of existing Loan Note Facility.

Equity raise of $11.2 million bolsters working capital.

$50 million standby equity funding secured."

Investors can read a company presentation here.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV [NA:AMG] [GR:ADG] (OTCPK:AMVMF)

On February 26, AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group NV announced: "AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. reports full year and fourth quarter 2019 results." Highlights include:

Fourth Quarter Strategic Highlights:

".....AMG Lithium GmbH commenced basic engineering for a battery grade lithium hydroxide facility in Germany.

AMG Vanadium signed a new long-term, multi-year agreement to process and recycle spent catalysts from a major oil refinery operator in North America."

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

"Operating cash flow was $55.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 10% increase over the same period in 2018.

Revenue decreased by 22% to $268.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 from $344.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

EBITDA(3) was $22.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a 64% decrease compared to 2018.

AMG returned over $100 million to shareholders in 2019 through its share repurchase program and dividend payments.

Total 2019 dividend proposed of €0.40 per ordinary share, including the interim dividend of €0.20, paid on August 15, 2019."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020/21 - Stage 2 production at Mibra Lithium-Tantalum mine (additional 90ktpa) to begin. No recent timeline updates on this.

Neometals (RRSSF) (RDRUY) [ASX:NMT]

On March 11, Neometals announced: "Half-Year report for the 6 months ended 31 December 2019. Final development evaluation is being co-funded by partners across all three of Neometals core projects:

Lithium-ion Battery Recycling - a proprietary process for recovering cobalt and other valuable materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries. Pilot plant testing currently underway with plans established to conduct demonstration scale trials with potential JV partner SMS Group;

Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium Project - one of the world's highest-grade hard-rock titanium-vanadium deposits, working towards a development decision in mid-2021 with potential JV partner IMUMR.

Lithium Refinery Project - co-funding evaluation studies for the development of a lithium refinery to supply lithium hydroxide to the lithium battery industry with potential JV partner Manikaran Power, underpinned by a binding life-of-mine annual offtake option for 57,000 tonnes per annum of Mt Marion 6% spodumene concentrate."

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

On March 13, Lithium Americas announced: "Lithium Americas reports 2019 full year and fourth quarter results." Highlights include:

Caucharí-Olaroz Lithium Project ("Caucharí-Olaroz"):

"Construction activities at Caucharí-Olaroz continue to advance in accordance with the 40,000 tonne per annum ("tpa") of battery-quality lithium carbonate development plan.

Currently, there are more than 1,000 construction personnel on site, including 286 full-time employees in Jujuy, Argentina.

Construction is approximately 36% complete, as of the end of February 2020, and continues to advance on budget.

As of February 29, 2020, $331 million (59%) of the planned capital expenditure has been committed of which $222 million (39%) has been spent........

Earthworks for the carbonate plant site have been completed.

98% of the total planned earthworks for the 12 square kilometer evaporation pond layout are completed and approximately 38% of the liner has been installed.

The concrete foundation for the boron solvent extraction plant is approximately 60% complete.

Construction of buildings for storage of soda ash, reagents, finished products and other warehouses is 99% complete.

The development plan contemplates that construction will be substantially mechanically complete by the end of 2020; however, several major pieces of equipment for the chemical plant are being fabricated in China and some suppliers have sub-vendors fabricating in China. The Company has become aware that there will be delays of up to 90 days in the delivery time for some of these items as a result of the recent COVID-19 outbreak. Accordingly, the Company anticipates that there will be a delay in achieving substantial completion of construction until early 2021...."

Thacker Pass Lithium Project ("Thacker Pass"):

"Permitting continues as planned, with the Mine Plan of Operations accepted by the Bureau of Land Management ("BLM") and the Notice of Intent published on January 21, 2020 in the federal register, which started a mandated 365 day requirement for the BLM to complete the permitting process. Major permits for Phase 1 (as defined further below) are expected to be received by early 2021.

Over 10,500 kg of high-quality lithium sulphate has been produced at the process testing facility in Reno, Nevada.

Third-party vendors are engaged to engineer and design lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide evaporator and crystallizer as well as provide performance guarantees and product samples.

A definitive feasibility study ("DFS") is being completed with an initial targeted production capacity of 20,000 tpa lithium hydroxide and approximately 2,000 tpa lithium carbonate ("Phase 1"); the DFS is on track to be complete by mid-2020.

The Industrial Company, a division of Kiewit, is engaged to complete key aspects of the feasibility study.

Project permitting and DFS costs are expected to be fully funded from available cash on hand.

The Company is exploring financing options, including the possibility of a joint venture partner at Thacker Pass."

Corporate:

"As at December 31, 2019, the Company had $83.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, including $52.5 million representing the Company's 50% share of Caucharí-Olaroz cash and cash equivalents and $31.1 million held by Lithium Americas and its subsidiaries.

As at December 31, 2019, the Company had drawn $83.8 million of the $205.0 million senior credit facility available to fund its share of Caucharí-Olaroz construction. An additional $12.0 million was drawn subsequent to year end.

In February 2020, the Company drew down $22.2 million from its $100.0 million unsecured, limited recourse, subordinated loan facility with $77.8 million remaining undrawn and available to fund the Company's share of Caucharí-Olaroz expenditures and general corporate purposes.

As at the date of this news release, the Company has total available credit and loan facilities of $187.0 million.

As previously announced, on February 7, 2020, the Company and Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd. ("Ganfeng") entered into an agreement whereby Ganfeng has agreed to subscribe for new shares of Caucharí-Olaroz for cash consideration of $16.0 million increasing its interest in Caucharí-Olaroz from 50% to 51%, with Lithium Americas owning the remaining 49%. In addition, Lithium Americas will receive $40.0 million in cash from the proceeds of non-interest-bearing loans from Ganfeng. Ganfeng has commenced the regulatory approval application process in China and the transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2020."

On March 20, Lithium Americas announced:

Lithium Americas announces temporary suspension of construction in Argentina following Government restrictions."

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Cauchari-Olaroz plant construction.

Mid 2020 - Thacker Pass DFS.

Early-Mid 2021 - Cauchari-Olaroz lithium production to commence and ramp to 40ktpa.

2023 - Possible lithium clay producer from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp by 2026). Also, any possible JV announcements prior.

NB: LAC owns 49% of the Cauchari-Olaroz project and partners with Ganfeng Lithium (51%).

Investors can read my article "An Update On Lithium Americas."

Nemaska Lithium [TSX:NMX] [GR:NOT] (OTCQX:NMKEF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2020 - Company restructuring under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act ("CCAA").

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) - Price = US$18.13.

The LIT fund fell dramatically in March, as did all global markets due to the coronavirus. The current PE is 15.76. My forecast is for lithium demand to increase 2.5 fold between 2020 and end 2025 to ~1m tpa.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Conclusion

March saw lithium prices move sideways, the LIT index collapsed by almost 50%, and lithium supply reduced due to the Argentina shutdown.

Highlights for the month were:

Lithium-ion gigafactories grow from 3 to 123 in the past 5 years.

Lucid Motors announces long-term battery agreement with LG Chem for Lucid Air.

China's CATL aims to raise $2.85 billion for EV battery projects.

Production of Audi's (OTCPK:AUDVF) electric e-tron SUV is on pause due to a battery shortage. Jaguar and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF) have also faced electric-vehicle production delays due to battery constraints.

Canaccord: Gold to outperform, Lithium to bottom in 2020.

Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) unveils new solid-state battery tech using a silver-carbon composite layer as the anode.

Argentina lithium projects suspended on coronavirus lockdown until end March.

Tianqi Lithium postpones commissioning of Australia lithium plant amid liquidity problems.

Altura Mining balance sheet strength underpinned by new financing package totalling A$305 million.

AMG Lithium GmbH commenced basic engineering for a battery grade lithium hydroxide facility in Germany.

As usual, all comments are welcome.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NYSE:ALB, JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [SHE: 2460], JIANGXI GANFENG LITHIUM [HK: 1772], SQM (NYSE:SQM), ASX:ORE, ASX:GXY, ASX:PLS, ASX:AJM, AMS:AMG, TSX:LAC, TSXV:NLC, ASX:AVZ, ASX:CXO, ASX:NMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information in this article is general in nature and should not be relied upon as personal financial advice.