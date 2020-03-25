Tuesday's Market Tear: Global Risk Is About To Skyrocket

Don't worry about buying at the bottom, be far more worried about buying on the wrong side of the bottom.

Markets have hardly begun to price in the moving of the global economy to the economic brink.

Coronavirus continues to spread around the world. Dozens of "second world" and first world countries are now where the U.S. was three weeks ago.

Three weeks ago, most of America had not come to grips with what was about to happen. Most of the world hadn't.

Three weeks ago, the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) was still over 3000.

Amongst the confusion and despair, people began looking inwards. Asking what coronavirus mean for jobs, for our economy, and our lifestyles. Despite the impending global havoc, the market somehow rose 10% today on the word that a stimulus package is coming. A stimulus package that we all knew was coming.

Think about that. Did anyone think for one second that a massive stimulus was not going to come? Then, why would markets rally on the news?

These movements all go to show the insanity of the situation. We are not merely looking at a U.S economy in meltdown; we are talking about the entire global economy. The impact of massive infections in seconds and third world countries is not even starting to be priced into markets. We are talking about the effects of printing trillions upon trillions of dollars to loan to developing countries to prevent total and utter collapse.

The Third World Will Be Pushed To The Brink

Brazil is beginning to explode; we will likely see India start to explode with cases. Venezuela could fall into civil war. How will densely populated developing countries handle this epidemic when there are no hospitals to go to and no doctors to treat them?

This market has only one place to go, and today's rally was nothing more than a combination of optimism and traders.

As time continues, we are going to see this play out. We are going to see most first-world medical systems brought to their knees - which will be nothing compared to what we will see in poorer countries.

Oil fields, copper mines, gold mines - are oft operated within the borders of emerging countries. We will see some shut down, and some nationalized.

That is unless the U.S. does for others what it is about to do for itself - global stimulus. I very much doubt this will happen, but some version of it will. The world bank is going to make more loans in the next 12 months than in the entirety of its existence to date.

Positioning

The risk of massive global inflation is growing, and I'll be slowly moving into assets and companies that will hold their value (geopolitically safe, strong balance sheet, good management). Companies that produce copper in a first world country should and will command a significant premium. The same goes for oil (when it eventually climbs back up $50). The bigger question is who will survive.

Companies like Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will start to look good, Gold and Silver (Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:CEF), SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD)), diversified Gold producer ETFs (VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)) that avoid too much exposure to a single emerging country. Tech stocks are bound to come out ahead (Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)), and I like tech ETFs that sell covered calls on their holdings as we are in for a long-drawn-out bear market as demand has been crushed and will not reach December 2019 levels for at least 18 months.

Be careful, don't get caught up in the hype of a market recovery from a market that has only dropped to the overpriced levels of 2017. A stimulus is coming, but our economy won't get to where it was before for a while, and not until the world conservatively prints 20 trillion dollars.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.