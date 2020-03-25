Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/23/20

Seeking Alpha

Includes: CNST, CQP, CVNA, EVV, FPH, HDS, IFF, LMB, NCMI, NGM, PSEC, W, XPO
by: InsiderInsights
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/23/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are seasonally high and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);
  • Five Point (FPH), and;
  • Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Prospect Capital (PSEC);
  • National CineMedia (NCMI);
  • Limbach (LMB);
  • Infinera (INFN);
  • International Flavors (IFF);
  • HD Supply (HDS);
  • Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST);
  • XPO Logistics (XPO);
  • Wayfair (W);
  • Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), and;
  • Carvana (CVNA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Zoom Video Communications (ZM);
  • Liberty Broadband (LBRDA);
  • GCI Liberty (GLIBA), and;
  • DocuSign (DOCU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;
  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Barry John F

CEO, DIR, BO

Prospect Capital

PSEC

B

$10,130,891

2

Luxor Capital

BO

Five Point

FPH

B

$9,950,956

3

Winder Investment Pte

BO

International Flavors

IFF

B

$9,229,301

4

Wolfe Lauren Taylor

DIR

HD Supply

HDS

B

$8,618,279

5

Blackstone

BO

Cheniere Energy

CQP

B

$8,403,661

6

Column

BO

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM

B

$6,809,546

7

Oaktree Optical

BO

Infinera

INFN

B

$4,940,000

8

Standard General

BO

National CineMedia

NCMI

B

$3,441,849

9

Pratt Brian

BO

Limbach

LMB

B

$2,455,510

10

Column

BO

Constellations Pharmaceuticals

CNST

B

$1,873,858

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value

1

Spruce House Partnership

BO

XPO Logistics

XPO

S

$36,061,892

2

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Carvana

CVNA

S

$29,410,000

3

Salem Enrique T

DIR

DocuSign

DOCU

S

$29,266,788

4

Spruce House Partnership

BO

Wayfair

W

S

$23,320,000

5

Emergence Equity Partners Iii

BO

Zoom Video Communications

ZM

S

$8,851,521

6

Wargo J David

DIR

Liberty Broadband

LBRDA

S

$5,412,397

7

Duncan Ronald A

DIR

GCI Liberty

GLIBA

S

$4,411,413

8

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust

EFR

S

$4,339,781

9

Ubs Ag

BO

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

EVV

S

$3,767,397

10

Foss Donald A

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$2,910,949

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.