Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 3/23/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 3/23/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's 3-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: Insider filing volumes are seasonally high and will stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM);

Five Point (FPH), and;

Cheniere Energy (CQP).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Prospect Capital (PSEC);

National CineMedia (NCMI);

Limbach (LMB);

Infinera (INFN);

International Flavors (IFF);

HD Supply (HDS);

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (CNST);

XPO Logistics (XPO);

Wayfair (W);

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (EVV), and;

Carvana (CVNA).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Zoom Video Communications (ZM);

Liberty Broadband (LBRDA);

GCI Liberty (GLIBA), and;

DocuSign (DOCU).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), and;

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Barry John F CEO, DIR, BO Prospect Capital PSEC B $10,130,891 2 Luxor Capital BO Five Point FPH B $9,950,956 3 Winder Investment Pte BO International Flavors IFF B $9,229,301 4 Wolfe Lauren Taylor DIR HD Supply HDS B $8,618,279 5 Blackstone BO Cheniere Energy CQP B $8,403,661 6 Column BO NGM Biopharmaceuticals NGM B $6,809,546 7 Oaktree Optical BO Infinera INFN B $4,940,000 8 Standard General BO National CineMedia NCMI B $3,441,849 9 Pratt Brian BO Limbach LMB B $2,455,510 10 Column BO Constellations Pharmaceuticals CNST B $1,873,858

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker Trans Type Dollar Value 1 Spruce House Partnership BO XPO Logistics XPO S $36,061,892 2 Spruce House Partnership BO Carvana CVNA S $29,410,000 3 Salem Enrique T DIR DocuSign DOCU S $29,266,788 4 Spruce House Partnership BO Wayfair W S $23,320,000 5 Emergence Equity Partners Iii BO Zoom Video Communications ZM S $8,851,521 6 Wargo J David DIR Liberty Broadband LBRDA S $5,412,397 7 Duncan Ronald A DIR GCI Liberty GLIBA S $4,411,413 8 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust EFR S $4,339,781 9 Ubs Ag BO Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund EVV S $3,767,397 10 Foss Donald A BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $2,910,949

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

