LivePerson: Poor Financials And Unfortunate Timing

The company has missed analysts' estimates for 4 quarters in a row. The CFO has been replaced.

LivePerson ramped up sales and development resources in 2019. Unfortunately, it won't be able to capitalize in the near term due to Covid-19.

LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) is a company that has been beaten down more than most during the recent stock market crash. A few weeks ago the stock price was ~$46. The stock recently closed at $19.50 for a drop of 57%.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

While I sympathize with existing shareholders, I believe that there are enough issues with this company that one should avoid LivePerson at least for the near term.

In some respects, LivePerson is a victim of timing. The company ramped up its sales force and engineering resources in 2019, resulting in a very high level of cash burn and an extremely negative free cash flow margin of -37%. The company also racked up a large debt load in the last year. If we were currently experiencing blue skies, the increase in expenses would likely have translated into increased sales this year. However, given the current market conditions, I believe that LivePerson will struggle due to governments around the world shutting down most business activity due to Covid-19.

One particular issue is that although the company's conversational AI products involve a high level of expertise for specific verticals, there is a correspondingly high level of professional services required. This results in a high-friction onboarding process.

LivePerson provides professional services and value-added business consulting to support complete deployment and optimization of our enterprise solutions. Revenue attributable to our monthly hosted Business services accounted for 77% of total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019,

Given that every company on the planet is or will be struggling in the short term due to Covid-19, I doubt that LivePerson will succeed in landing many new enterprise deals.

Given the rising cash burn, falling free cash flow margin, current market conditions and CFO replacement (described later in this article), I am giving LivePerson a neutral rating.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. It is an industry rule of thumb that attempts to help software companies ascertain how to balance growth and profitability. For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to one of my previous articles.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

In LivePerson's case:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 17% - 37% = -20%

LivePerson scores an abysmal -20%, nowhere close to fulfilling the Rule of 40. The extremely low score signifies that the company does not have a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Of even more concern is the plummeting free cash flow margin. Three years ago, LivePerson was FCF-positive. Now the company has a free cash flow margin of -37%.

My Spidey Sense is Going Off

I have an area of concern that I found in the annual report, and it is that development costs are being capitalized as per the following company statement:

We recognize that every brand is unique and employs an individualized and complex approach to managing their users. In accordance with ASC 350-40, ‘‘Internal- Use Software’’, as new projects are initiated that provide functionality to LiveEngage platform, the associated development and employee costs will be capitalized. Upon completion, the project costs will be depreciated over five years. During the year ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, $29.1 million and $11.7 million was capitalized, respectively.

While I am not an expert in reading corporate reports, I believe that capitalization of development costs generally inflates margins, making the company's operations appear to be better than they actually are. I leave the reader to judge.

Cash Burn

When a company fails on the Rule of 40, I like to examine the cash burn. I monitor a company's cash burn by examining the SG&A expense relative to sales.

Note that SG&A includes Sales & Marketing, General & Administrative, and R&D.

(Source: Portfolio123)

LivePerson is spending 96% of its total revenue on SG&A expenses (and R&D). This means that LivePerson is spending nearly all of its revenue intake on SG&A and R&D. I believe that this level of cash burn is unhealthy for a company growing less than 20% annually.

Debt-to-Equity

LivePerson has recently been accumulating significant debt, a factor of concern given the current market conditions and the likelihood of a recession. At present, the total debt-to-equity is 1.33. One year ago, this company had zero debt.

(Source: Portfolio123)

Missed Analysts' Estimates

In my last article on LivePerson I made the following statement:

LivePerson has missed analysts’ estimates for earnings in the last two quarters. It is my opinion that there is a high probability that LivePerson will miss analysts’ estimates again, if not next quarter then sometime in the future.

That was in September, and sure enough, LivePerson has missed analysts' estimates for two additional quarters for a total of four in a row.

(Source: Portfolio123)

When you see such performance, you can bet that heads will roll. Sure enough, the CFO has been replaced. But what has me confused is that the CFO has been replaced with a data scientist/entrepreneur that is intent on restructuring operations in order to use AI internally, with the intent of marketing the "product" sometime in the future:

Last year we brought on John Collins as SVP of quantitative strategy to accelerate our internal use of AI automation and predictive intelligence to create scalable systems to deliver our next phase of growth. He's a rare combination of a seasoned data scientist, business leader and entrepreneur with a strong background in finance and the financial service industry. He most recently co-founded Thasos, a New York City-based machine learning and predictive intelligence company that creates machine learning algorithms used on large scale equity trading platforms. He also previously regulated financial firms of the New York Stock Exchange using predictive analytics and worked in leverage finance of Credit Suisse. John has done a great work since joining us. I'm excited about John taking over as our next CFO and driving the vision we have of using AI within our company to automate and drive growth and scale in our operations.

I understand the need to replace the CFO, but why is LivePerson diverting resources to develop a new product unrelated to conversational AI? LivePerson claims that conversational AI has a TAM of $60 billion and the company has only $300 million in revenue. Why would management defocus from such a large opportunity when it is barely scratching the surface?

(Source: LivePerson)

Stock Valuation

The following scatter plot of enterprise value/forward sales versus estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth illustrates LivePerson's stock valuation relative to the 152 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red on the scatter plot and represents a typical valuation based on next year's sales growth. As can be seen from the scatter plot, LivePerson is situated well below the best-fit line, implying that the company is quite undervalued based on forward sales multiple.

In cases where the market doesn't value a company such as LivePerson, there is usually a reason. In this company's case, the inability to meet analysts' expectations, falling free cash flow, and large total debt are likely contributors to the low valuation.

Summary and Conclusions

LivePerson is a leader in live chat, messaging and conversational AI. With $300 million in revenue, I believe that LivePerson has a strong product portfolio that could grow at 20% per annum. But this is unlikely given the high friction enterprise onboarding process and headwinds due to Covid-19. In any case, the level of revenue growth doesn't justify a -37% free cash flow margin or spending as much on SG&A expenses as is generated in revenue. For these reasons, I am giving LivePerson a neutral rating.

Digital Transformation is a once-in-a-lifetime investment opportunity fueled by the need for businesses to convert to the new digital era or risk being left behind. You can take advantage of this opportunity by subscribing to the Digital Transformation marketplace service.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.