3 Blue-Chip Stocks That Are Strong Buys Trading At A Discount

AbbVie has the #1 selling drug in the world, a strong pipeline, plus a pending deal to acquire Allergan, which will only further strengthen and diversify its portfolio.

Warren Buffett has been criticized the past few years for not deploying his cash stockpile that has risen to $128 billion, but now may be why he has been waiting.

This global pandemic is impacting every industry and country across the world, but long-term investors can use this opportunity to layer in their investments in high-quality stocks.

The global pandemic that we are currently facing is unlike anything we have seen before. The coronavirus has infected over 300,000 people to date worldwide, with over 13,000 deaths, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). This pandemic has infected the global economy, bringing the U.S to a near standstill, with the likes of New York and California almost entirely shut down.

Many economists are predicting this COVID-19 virus will send not only the US economy but the global economy into a recession, with some economists stating that we have already entered a global recession. For example, Goldman Sachs is expecting negative growth of 24% during the second quarter in the U.S.

Due to this pandemic, we have seen the S&P 500 fall 35% in just four weeks, and that has brought up a few thoughts. The virus is certainly a threat and will have an enormous impact on almost every industry, but some stocks seem to be getting thrown out of the bath just because of all the panic selling that is taking place. Sure, companies will be impacted, but investors looking long term have the ability to layer in positions in strong companies at outstanding entry points.

Not all companies will survive this pandemic, and many small businesses will shut the doors because of it, but if you are able to find companies that have a well-rounded business model backed by a strong balance sheet, you can build these into your long-term portfolio.

The other thought is that unlike recessions and global slowdowns of the past, the current slowdown is being predicated by a virus that is shutting down entire countries. Like we are already seeing in China, new cases are slowing, plus the U.S. drug companies are hard at work looking for a COVID-19 cure. The fact of the matter is that this slowdown is not an economic breakdown, such as the financial crisis we saw in 2007/2008.

With that being said, I believe there are three worthy names that I consider “Strong Buys” based on recent drops. This is not to say we will not see further drops in the market, but rather, I fully expect volatility to remain until at least the summer months, which is why I recommend investors to layer into these names over time.

Without further ado, here are the three stocks I consider “Strong Buys” with high-quality business models that will rebound once this passes, rewarding investors handsomely.

Strong Buy #1 - Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B)

Berkshire is one of the most well-known and well-diversified companies in the world today, led by the legendary Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger. The two leaders are nearing the end of their runs as leaders of the company, but the company is in good hands with Todd Combs and Ted Weschler, who have worked side by side with Buffett and Munger.

Strong leadership is always a key box to check for me when it comes to investing in a stock, and Berkshire has just that with Buffett and Munger over the years. On top of that, the company maintains a very strong board of directors.

Berkshire has grown to a market cap of $413 billion, and its stellar past will be difficult to repeat, but due to the company’s diversification, I fully expect it to survive any economic backdrop.

The complaints for much of the past few years were that Berkshire was not putting its cash stockpile to work. As of the end of 2019, the company was sitting on a cash stockpile of $128 billion. Now that the market is in turmoil, we may finally see Buffett and company put that money to work, which will end up being the best-case scenario for investors.

As a stock that has traded near an average P/E of 22x, and is now only trading at a P/E 17x, I will be looking to add shares of BRK.B in the near future.

Strong Buy #2 - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical drug company that owns the world’s best-selling drug, HUMIRA. In 2019, HUMIRA generated $14.9 billion sales in the U.S., which was an increase of 8.6% year over year. Though HUMIRA has been the best-selling drug in the world for a number of years and is expected to maintain the top spot for a few more years, HUMIRA is just the beginning for AbbVie.

One reason I am so excited about this stock is the loaded pipeline of drugs it has, which is not affected by the ongoing pandemic. Now, the pandemic could cause delays, but nonetheless I am a long-term investor and these drugs will come to fruition. Here is a snapshot of the company’s current pipeline.

Another reason I am excited about an investment in ABBV is its pending acquisition of Botox-selling Allergan (AGN). In 2019, ABBV acquired Allergan for $63 billion. The two companies are currently still going through the anti-trust process, for which they reached an agreement last week with the FTC to divest of a few Allergan-related assets. If all goes to plan, the deal is expected to close this summer.

Allergan, being the leader in Botox, reporting 2019 Botox sales of $1.02 billion, will further diversify and add to an already strong pipeline as a combined company. The synergies that the two companies will be able to have will likely be greater than many expect.

Over the past month and a half, ABBV shares have fallen 30+%, which has me looking to layer in more shares to my portfolio. Trading at a P/E of 7x compared to its five-year average of nearly 14x, I rate ABBV a “Strong Buy.”

Strong Buy #3 - Realty Income Corporation (O)

The final stock I will leave you with today is from the REIT world - and not just any ole’ REIT stock, but the most well-known REIT. Not too often do you hear the phrase “Realty Income is trading at a significant discount.”

That is exactly what the case is right now, with the stock having fallen over 40% in the past four weeks of trading. Realty Income owns real estate with tenants that operate in very defensive sectors. The current COVID-19 pandemic is not sparing any industry, but that is the reason for the article - I believe this to be a short-term (strong) drop, and my investing goals are long-term.

Many of the top tenants on the list above are well-known established names. Currently, Realty Income’s largest tenant, Walgreens (WBA), makes up 6.1% of its ABR. The company’s top 20 tenants make up 53% of its annualized rental revenue. Of the top 20 tenants, 12 are investment-grade rated, meaning they have credit ratings of Baa3/BBB- or higher from one of the three major rating agencies (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch). The breakdown of tenants within different industry groups is as follows:

Retail - 83.0%

Industrial - 11.5%

Office - 3.7%

Agriculture - 1.8%

Along with a high-quality portfolio, the company has been able to set itself apart based on its Fortress Balance Sheet, which has led to a low cost of capital with its A- rating from S&P. In the real estate business, a low cost of capital can be a huge advantage, and that is exactly the case when it comes to Realty Income.

Given that the company has a diverse portfolio and a fortress balance sheet, I will be looking to add shares of Realty Income this week. The short-term volatility will return to reward investors greatly as the company has for so many years.

Investor Takeaway

As I mentioned in the opening, we are facing a global pandemic that is affecting every industry and country, making this a global crisis like we have not seen. The financial markets around the world are in turmoil, but what we must remember is the true health of the economy prior to the outbreak. The economy was on solid footing; thus, I believe this virus, which will most likely send us into a global recession, will be short-term.

I am a long-term investor looking for great opportunities to add superb companies to my portfolio. As I do in all my articles know, I suggest you layer in your investments rather than jumping all in at once given the volatile nature of the markets these days.

Best of luck to each of you, and stay safe and healthy!

