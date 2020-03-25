Kraft Heinz: 7% Dividend Yield That Is Insulated From The Fallout The Coronavirus Crisis Will Have

No investment is without risk, especially during the current crisis, but Kraft Heinz looks like a solid defensive pick.

Its dividend will likely be covered by free cash flows during 2020, as it was during 2019.

Article Thesis

The global rise of cases of the new coronavirus has led to a rise of regulation aimed at increasing social distancing. These measures, such as the closing of bars and restaurants, or cancellations of concerts and sports events, have huge negative implications for many industries.

Consumer staple companies, however, will not see demand for their goods decline, as consumers still need items for their daily lives, even during the current crisis. This is also true for Kraft Heinz's (KHC) offerings, and due to people being forced to eat at home, sales will likely even rise for many of its product categories. Kraft Heinz should thus do well operationally, and thanks to a high dividend yield, it looks like a solid defensive pick with ample income generation potential.

Kraft Heinz's Defensive Business Should Continue To Do Well During The Current Crisis

Kraft Heinz mainly sells packaged food products such as condiments, sauces, dairy products, coffee, snacks, desserts, and many more. Demand for these products is not really cyclical, as people need to eat, whether the economy is doing well or not. Normally, consumers can decide between preparing food themselves and eating at home, or dining out in restaurants, pubs, etc.

The restaurant industry has grown relatively consistently in the past. Currently, there are about 10 million people working in restaurants in the US alone:

The restaurant industry generates sales of $800 billion a year in normal times, but that number is poised to shrink massively in 2020. Sure, restaurants will still be able to make some sales through models where they deliver meals to their customers, or through drive-through traffic. Yet, consumers across the country will surely reduce their spending at restaurants, which, in turn, will mean that they will increase the number of meals they prepare and eat at their homes. The restaurant industry's loss is the gain of companies that produce and sell food products that consumers can prepare and eat at home. This is why the stocks of many grocers have easily outperformed the broad market over the last couple of weeks:

Walmart (WMT), Kroger (KR), and Costco (COST) have all seen their share prices remain relatively stable over the last four weeks, while the S&P 500 (SPY) index has suffered a drop of more than 30% during the same time frame.

The current environment is not only positive for the distributors of fast-moving consumer goods, but the companies which produce these goods should also benefit from higher sales. Among others, this includes food and beverage product producers such as Kraft Heinz, Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY), and General Mills (GIS).

Kraft Heinz has performed better than the broad market over the last month, but its shares are still down 18% through that time frame, which came on top of the very weak performance during 2019. Shares are therefore looking quite inexpensive right here, shares offer a high dividend yield, and Kraft Heinz could be one of the few large corporations that will see higher revenues in 2020 compared to 2019, as consumers are increasingly cooking and eating at home.

Assessing The Dividend's Safety

Kraft Heinz has reduced its dividend not too long ago, and it is obvious that such a move makes many income investors wary regarding future dividend payments.

At $0.40 per share per quarter, and with a share count of 1.23 billion, Kraft Heinz is paying out just shy of $2 billion a year in dividends.

Source: Kraft Heinz' 10-K filing

The company generated operating cash flows of $3.55 billion during 2019, while capital expenditures totaled $770 million during the same time. This results in free cash flows of $2.78 billion for 2019. The dividend, at the current level, is thus solidly covered by free cash flow, with a payout ratio of 71%, or a coverage ratio of 1.41.

The trend over the last three years is relatively clear: Operating cash flows were rising, while capital expenditures were declining. This has resulted in meaningful free cash flow growth, which may mean that 2020's free cash flows could be stronger than those generated during 2019.

Kraft Heinz could thus, in theory, continue to pay its current dividend, as cash flows are not a problem for the company right now. The company has lowered its net debt from $30.1 billion to $26.9 billion throughout 2019 (according to the 10-K), which further strengthens my belief that Kraft Heinz should be able to keep the dividend in place while making progress on reducing its debt levels.

Cash flows could see a further boost from the current situation due to the coronavirus, as this will, as explained above, boost demand for Kraft Heinz's products. According to management, this already has resulted in a positive impact on cash flows:

Source: Management announcement

Before the current crisis, the company was thus in a position where it was able to keep the dividend stable, as it was well-covered by cash flows. It looks like coverage has improved further due to the recent developments, which means that there is no immediate need for a dividend cut.

A Note On Risks

Even though I believe that the risk of a dividend cut is not very high, as Kraft Heinz should be able to cover its dividend with free cash flows during the current crisis, there still is some risk.

For one, Kraft Heinz could decide to put the country's well-being over that of its investors, and, for example, decide to focus on providing its goods to consumers at a reduced cost. Large US banks have decided to stop buying back stock in order to focus on supplying liquidity to the economy during the current crisis. Such a move is (arguably) morally right, as it is for the people's benefit when corporations try to help out in a crisis, yet this still means that shareholders are getting a cut in their payments. It is not necessarily very likely that Kraft Heinz or other consumer goods companies do the same, but investors should keep in mind that something like this is possible in the current environment.

Kraft Heinz's management could also decide to reduce its dividend in order to focus on deleveraging faster. As laid out above, Kraft Heinz has been able to pay down debt while paying out its dividend, but a recent debt downgrade might make management reconsider its priorities.

To sum things up: Kraft Heinz has easily covered its dividend with cash flows last year, while also reducing debt levels, and this should be possible in 2020 as well. I thus don't see any need for a dividend cut. During very uncertain times like the ones we are experiencing right now, nothing is guaranteed, and investors should keep in mind that there might still be a dividend cut, even if it does not seem necessary at all.

Takeaway

Kraft Heinz is a company that should be relatively insulated from the fallout that the coronavirus crisis will have. One could argue that its operations should even benefit, due to lower restaurant traffic and a higher amount of meals that are prepared at home. This also aligns with a recent management statement that demand for the company's products is very strong.

Kraft Heinz is not expensive, shares are valued at slightly less than 10 times on an EV to EBITDA basis. Shares are also trading for just 10.0 times this year's forecasted earnings, and for 9.0 times two-year forward earnings.

Kraft Heinz will never be a high-growth company, but it looks like investors get a defensive, lower-risk stock at a low valuation right here, which also offers a dividend yield of 7.2%, where the risk of a dividend cut is not very large.

The current crisis is very troubling, not only for investors, but it looks like Kraft Heinz could provide at least some stability for an investor's portfolio.

