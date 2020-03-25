Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares: Low Rates, Rebound Coming

Real estate cannot be lost or stolen, nor can it be carried away. Purchased with common sense, paid for in full, and managed with reasonable care, it is about the safest investment in the world.

– President Franklin D. Roosevelt

After a significant pullback, the Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Admiral Shares (VGSLX) is an excellent buy for your portfolio. It is significantly cheaper than it was a few weeks ago, dropping almost 37% along with the stock market pullback, which makes it a compelling buy. The fund invests in real estate investment trusts, companies that purchase buildings, hotels, and other real estate property – so it has certainly pulled back on the expectation that we will be in a recession over the next two quarters. In my opinion, it has gone way too far and deserves a second look here. A look at its underlying sector and top ten holdings below, it is well-diversified in the REIT sector, with over 34% in specialized REITs, almost 15% in residential REITs, and 11.4% in retail REITs. Its top 10 holdings comprise 42.8% of its assets, making it a well-diversified, less-risky holding than holding the individual REITs themselves – it contains 184 separate holdings with a median market cap of $18.7 billion (as of February 29, 2020), so these are not small companies either.

Source: Vanguard

Looking at the longer-term performance of the holding, the shoe has dropped in the last week here. The YTD drop of 31.6%, according to Morningstar, has effectively wiped off the last five years of gains, now showing a rate of return of -1.6%. The ten-year return is a little better at 6.8% annualized, and that is what I will be concentrating on. Opportunities like this are rare in the market, to pick up a quality holding at a significant discount. We may never get the chance again to pick up a REIT holding like VGSLX at this level. Yes, it may go lower. Real estate, though, is the backbone of the U.S. economy, and it is not something I am willing to say is going to zero. And given how diversified this holding is, I don’t see how you can’t at least start to take advantage here.

With the Federal Reserve dropping interest rates to zero and planning on pumping QE into the market, there will be bottom support for real estate in the economy. The Fed chair Jerome Powell said that “economic policy experts must do what we can to ease hardship caused by the disruption in the economy.” To me, these specific words are telling. This will be a transitory hardship, and a disruption in the economy – not something that will shove us into a depression long term. I expect a significant rebound at some point, and I expect the economy in the U.S. to recover after we have a handle on the coronavirus. With that recovery, I expect a significant rebound in REIT shares after they have been hammered. Stock markets are known to be irrational, both overshooting to the upside and the downside. If you were waiting for a pullback in the stock markets with cash, and aren’t deploying it now, what exactly are you waiting for? It doesn’t get much worse than this.

Another bonus you have here is the dividend of VGSLX is handsome, at 5.08% TTM. That is exceptional and something that can help you if markets do pull back further. The dividend number may come down as REITs are forced to slash dividend payments briefly, so take advantage while you can. Besides, this holding is dirt cheap when it comes to the management expense ratio, sitting at only 0.12%, according to Vanguard. There is a minimum investment of $3000, so you have to pony up a little bit of dough to get in initially, but realistically that shouldn’t be a problem given how many holdings you are buying. If you’re looking for a great diversification play to your stock and bond portfolio, coming at a substantial discount at uncertain times, VGSLX is a great holding for you. At these levels, you’re getting an excellent holding at an even better price. Buy it with an eye on the next five years, and your future self will be thanking you for taking advantage of an unfortunate blip in the markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.