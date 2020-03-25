Four Corners Property Trust: We're Buying Because Of The Golden Rule

It gives me comfort to know it has the highest investment-grade tenancy of any other net lease REIT.

Four Corners Property Trust generates around $140 million in annual rent. With 70.3 million shares outstanding, that translates to around $2 per share.

The government will likely pass the stimulus bill. But there’s no clarity about how those funds will be distributed or how long “social distancing” will last.

We recently wrote a bearish article on EPR Properties (EPR), a net lease REIT with outsized exposure to AMC Theatres (AMC) and Topgolf.

As viewed below, based on annual revenue, EPR’s portfolio is made up of 45% theaters. Another 23% comes from eat and play facilities.

EPR’s theater revenue can then be broken down between:

AMC (42%)

Regal (26%)

Cinemark (14%)

Other (18%).

Meanwhile, Topgolf makes up around 12% of its annual revenue stream, which is every bit as problematic right now.

To get a feel for the deal structure, EPR said in 2014 that “each complex costs about $16 million to $18 million to develop.” Factoring in the land cost (around 10 acres) and inflation since then, we estimate it would cost around $25 million to build a new Topgolf facility turnkey.

For its part, an AMC theater would cost around $10 million today. Applying a 7.5% cap rate, that would translate to annual rent - excluding taxes, insurance, and management - of $750,000 per year. That’s a lot of money into and dependent on “experiential” properties, which simply can’t generate profits in a socially distanced environment.

Who would have thought that AMC would hit $3 per share?

Yet, there it is all the same.

The Popcorn Needs More Butter, Please

I’m certainly not an entertainment analyst. But I know Wedbush hit the brakes last week, citing high uncertainty from the coronavirus-related shutdown of theaters. This raises liquidity risks for the country's top theater chain.

In fact, AMC has many downgrades already. And assuming theaters stay closed, Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter says that:

"AMC would need additional relief from either government assistance, rent relief from landlords, or additional sources of cash in order to avoid a potential breach of debt covenants.”

There’s no way to know how many days it will take AMC or Topgolf to survive as-is (i.e., with no income). But we suspect they will soon be seeking some rent relief from landlords, either next month or in early May.

Incidentally, AMC also has theaters in Italy, with most of its 1,000-strong portfolio located in the U.S. and northern Europe.

One would think its $265 million in cash and $332 million in credit capacity (on the revolver) suggest a healthy balance sheet. And, to be sure, it has ample liquidity to weather a month or two. But with no income coming in? That’s about it.

Yes, the government will likely pass the stimulus bill. Eventually. But there’s no clarity as to how those funds will be distributed across the far-reaching travel, tourism, and retail sectors. Nor on how long “social distancing” will last.

Besides, as you can see below, EPR’s payout ratio is already somewhat stretched.

That’s why we’re steering clear of EPR and recommending Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) instead.

A Much Better Bet

Four Corners is the only public net-lease REIT focused primarily on the acquisition and ownership of restaurant properties. It began when Darden Restaurants (DRI) spun off 418 restaurants across five brands.

Today, it owns 426 Darden properties and 273 others under additional brands.

FCPT’s portfolio of tenants is 72% investment-grade by annualized base rent, with positive operating trends. And it has the second-strongest tenant earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and restructuring (EBITDAR)-to-rent coverage (of 4.8x) in the net lease REIT sector.

Its high-quality portfolio is diversified geographically across 46 states and conceptually across 58 tenant brands. Altogether, FCPT generated $33.8 million of cash rental income in Q4-19 (excluding non-cash, straight-line rental adjustments).

On a run-rate basis, its annual cash base rent for leases in place as of December 31 was $139.4 million That marked a 6.5% increase versus Q3-19.

To put this in context, Four Corners generates around $140 million in annual rent. With 70.3 million shares outstanding, that translates to around $2 per share.

Even assuming it gets no rent whatsoever for six months... that would still leave it with roughly $70 million of rent in 2020, or $1 per share. Meanwhile, its quarterly dividend is $0.305 per share, or around $0.61 for a half-year.

As such, it has a wide cushion of roughly $0.40 per share (for six months) to negotiate rents.

That being said, we believe that, because of FCPT’s strong financial condition, it will likely pursue concessions such as rent reductions in exchange for lease extensions. Because of its “circle of competence” as a restaurant landlord, the REIT is perfectly positioned to strategically amend leases in its favor. Unlike EPR.

More Strong News

Back to Darden specifically, its financial condition is one to note. The company recently drew down its $750 million credit facility, resulting in $1 billion in its balance sheet. In addition, it suspended its quarterly dividend to preserve cash.

On its recent earnings call, Darden’s CEO, Gene Lee, explained:

“We have been in contact with the administration and members of Congress to help them understand the unique challenge that we face in the full-service sector. The priority of those discussions have been on developing a plan to be able to continue to keep our team members on our payroll, trying to develop a plan which would use government money to pay them and not have to separate with our 190,000 team members. That's been the focus of our discussions at this point.”

He added that, “on a fully closed scenario, a run rate, cash burn rate is about $40 million to $50 million (weekly). But we think a full close is unlikely, closing everything, including ToGo.”

In addition, while Darden has had no conversations with its landlords yet, it has “stopped all construction of all new restaurants.” And it's “negotiating with those landlords to push off the commencement of rent.”

It’s clearly got a handle on the unfortunate situation. Besides, it gives me comfort to know that FCPT has the highest investment-grade tenancy of any other net lease REIT.

As of Q4-19, Four Corners’ net debt-to-adjusted EBITDAR was 5.2x. That includes a quarter-ending balance of $52 million on the revolver and $98 million remaining on its $250 million facility.

Including preferred shares, the net debt and preferred/annualized EBITDAR stood at 4.8x.

Also, as can be seen below, FCPT has the strongest EBITDAR coverage in the net lease REIT sector. And its ratio of gross income to outstanding debt - which is used to determine credit quality - is extremely healthy as well.

Recognizing that, S&P rates it as BBB-.

As viewed below, its weighted average lease term is 11.1 years. And less than 5.1% of rental income matures prior to 2027.

The Golden Rule

As a landlord, you want to be in a strong financial condition to negotiate the best lease contracts. And FCPT certainly has that going on.

The REIT is well-positioned to navigate the “temporary” crisis by utilizing its cash cushion and extending its lease contracts. Our primary reasons to include it in the “Cash Is King” portfolio are its:

Super-low leverage

High coverage

Low payout ratio

No assets in NYC or San Francisco (most are in suburban markets)

High-quality “generic” real estate

11-year leases backed by strong sources of revenue.

Besides, from a valuation perspective, FCPT is dirt cheap right now.

Shares have declined by more than 50% in 30 days to now trade at $13.78. That makes its dividend yield 8.9%. its P/FFO (funds from operations) multiple is 9.4x, and its average multiple is 18x.

To be honest, I’ve been looking to own shares for a long time now. Up until now though, I wasn’t able to pull the trigger, since there was never a margin of safety.

Up until now...

Until We Get Back to Normal

I’m hoping that all of us can get back to our normal daily habits and routines on or before May 10 - my birthday. Yet, if it’s longer than that, I’m confident that the underlying real estate owned by FCPT will keep it value.

These shares are almost certainly worth more than the $13.78 they were at when I bought in the other day. That means I’m now a landlord in close to 700 “generic” boxes spread across this great country.

I wish I had all the answers. Then again, it’s because of that lack of clarity that Mr. Market has afforded me with this exceptional opportunity to become a “golden rule” investor.

Lesson Learned: “He who has the gold makes the rules.”

We added FCPT to our all-new Cash Is King Portfolio with expectations that shares will eventually recover. And why not, when its tenants are best-in-class brands?

While certain weaker retailers and restaurants will likely file bankruptcy due to lack of liquidity, we’re confident that Darden will survive. And FCPT’s business model is equipped to deliver exceptional investor returns as a result.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

