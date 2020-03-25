The Williams Companies: A High-Yielding Company Built To Handle The Current Conditions

The market does not appear to like the stock much and has sold it off along with other energy names, resulting in it having a 14% yield.

One of the biggest effects that the current pandemic and recession fears has had is to drive energy prices down to multi-year lows. While this was partly being driven by over-leveraged traders simply dumping everything in an effort to raise cash, it is also due to concerns that the global economy shutting down will result in lower consumption of both oil and natural gas, and admittedly, this concern may have some merit. This fear of oversupply was exacerbated when Russia refused to acquiesce to OPEC's demand that it cut production and traders responded by selling everything energy-related, including some companies that will not be affected much by energy prices. This may create an appealing investment opportunity for someone willing to stomach the volatility. One such potential opportunity is The Williams Companies (WMB), which looks likely to continue on with its growth story and pay a sizable dividend to its investors despite its recent disappointing market performance.

The Williams Companies is one of the largest transporters of natural gas in the United States, with a network of pipelines that quite literally spans the nation. This is clearly visible here:

Source: The Williams Companies

One of the things that we note here is that not only does the company have assets in every major basin in which natural gas is produced, but it also has pipelines that connect to every major populated area outside of California. This makes it one of the biggest suppliers of natural gas to residential and commercial users in the country. In fact, the company's Transco pipeline system, which is the 10,000-mile pipeline highlighted above that stretches from South Texas to New York City, transports 15% of all natural gas in the United States by itself. This obviously makes the company a critical part of the nation's infrastructure that supports modern life.

The markets served by the Transco pipeline have been steadily increasing their demand for natural gas over the past few years. This has been driven by a desire to move away from coal and oil and towards natural gas as a source of heat and power out of a concern about carbon emissions. For example, I pointed out in a recent article that utilities have been retiring coal-fired power plants and constructing natural gas-fired ones in their place, a trend that is likely to continue. The Williams Companies has been taking advantage of this by expanding the capacity of its Transco system. In the fourth quarter alone, the company brought on-line the Gateway and Rivervale South to Market expansion projects to that pipeline system. It also brought additional new projects on-line that increase the capacity of both this and a few other pipelines over the course of the year. This all contributed to the company achieving both record volumes and record cash flow in 2019:

Source: The Williams Companies

This is, in fact, only a continuation of its historical growth path. As we can see here, Williams Companies has steadily increased its EBITDA over the past five years:

Source: The Williams Companies

One thing that we note here is that the company's cash flows are directly dependent on volumes. This is something that is very common across the midstream space due to the business model that these companies use, as I have explained in several previous articles on the space. The basic model is charging a fee for every unit of natural gas that moves through their pipelines. They either do this directly or by purchasing the resources at one end of the pipeline and selling them at the other end with a markup. In both cases, the midstream company will be transferring the resources under long-term contracts, so it has a guaranteed customer to provide it with cash flow, which greatly reduces the overall risk of the business. It should be obvious, then, why higher volumes would translate into higher cash flow.

The Williams Companies has no intention of resting on its laurels here. The company intends to continue on its growth trajectory going forward. It will accomplish this through the $3.2 billion worth of projects that it has under construction, most of which are along the Transco pipeline system. This is shown here:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can clearly see here, these projects are scheduled to come on-line steadily over the next three years. As each project comes on-line, it will increase the quantity of resources that Williams Companies can transport and, by extension, increase the company's cash flow. Thus, we can expect the firm's financial performance to jump following the start-up of each project. The nice thing about these projects is that The Williams Companies has already secured contracts from customers for the use of this infrastructure. This serves two purposes. The first of these is that it ensures that the company is not spending a great deal of money to construct infrastructure that nobody wants to use. It also effectively ensures that the company will generate a positive return on investment. Thus, this is about as close as we can get to guaranteed forward growth.

The recent decline in energy prices has left many market participants worried about midstream companies. While these companies have limited exposure to energy prices in terms of their actual cash flow and conduct all of their business under long-term contracts, there is some concern that over-leveraged shale producers will go under and be unable to honor their contracts. Thus, we want to make sure that the midstream companies' customers are financially solid. Fortunately, this appears to be the case for The Williams Companies. The chart below shows its customer breakdown:

Source: The Williams Companies

As we can see here, the overwhelming majority of the company's income comes from the utilities sector. The utilities sector is generally well-equipped to handle any economic condition, since they provide services that most people cannot live without. In addition, they are frequently monopolies in their own service area, and as such have their prices regulated in order to ensure that they will make a profit but not overcharge their customers. In normal times, people will do everything that they can to ensure that the utility bills get paid so that they do not get cut off. As much of the country has been ordered to remain at home while the coronavirus pandemic is going on, this is doubly true. As such, it is rather unlikely that these firms will fail to honor their contracts with The Williams Companies, so the midstream giant's cash flow appears safe no matter what comes.

There is reason to believe that The Williams Companies will have further growth potential in the future beyond what is listed above. This is due to the rising demand for natural gas, which is driven both by a desire to convert from oil and coal to clean-burning sources of fuel in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions and the relatively low price of natural gas. As everyone reading this is no doubt well aware, the price of natural gas has been falling over the last year. This has actually increased projections of forward demand growth for the compound. We can see this in the chart below:

Source: Wood Mackenzie, NYMEX, The Williams Companies

Thus, unless we see a sharp reversal in natural gas prices, which seems unlikely, the demand for the fuel will likely increase over the coming years. Of course, this demand cannot be fulfilled if the natural gas cannot be brought to market. This is where Williams Companies comes in, as this is exactly what it does. The need to get ever-greater amounts of natural gas to market could give the company the opportunity to further expand its pipeline network, generating revenue and cash flow growth.

Despite the earnings stability and forward growth potential, the market has not been kind to Williams Companies stock. Back in January, it was trading around $24 per share, peaking at $24.04 on January 16. Today, the stock trades for $11.15, a 53.62% decline.

The decline has naturally caused the dividend yield to increase, and today, the stock offers a phenomenal 14.35% yield.

As is always the case though, it is critical to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. This is because we do not want to be the victims of a dividend cut and the stock price decline that typically accompanies it. In the case of a midstream company like The Williams Companies, the usual way to do this is by looking at a metric known as the distributable cash flow. This is a non-GAAP measurement that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations that is available to be distributed to shareholders. In the fourth quarter of 2019, The Williams Companies reported a distributable cash flow of $828 million, an 11% increase over what it had during the same quarter of 2018. This is sufficient to give the company a 1.80x dividend coverage ratio. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20 to be sustainable, but I like to see this figure above 1.30 for an added measure of security. The Williams Companies meets both of these requirements, and it does appear that the company can continue to pay out its incredibly high current yield.

In conclusion, it appears as though the market has been rather unfair to The Williams Companies recently. It has beaten down the stock despite the company's current strong financial position and forward growth potential. This could create an opportunity for investors seeking a high yield and possessing enough of a stomach to handle the volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.