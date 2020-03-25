Gold Fields Ltd.: Profitable Miner Has Upside In 2020

Shares of GFI have been volatile in 2020 given the extreme market environment, but we think the recent selloff now represents a buying opportunity with a bullish outlook for gold.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI), with a market cap of $5.4 billion, is a South Africa-based gold miner with diversified operations across 5 countries. 2019 was an important year for the company which saw the completion of a major project at a time when the price of gold moved higher. The company has completed a reinvestment program that began in 2016, allowing it to focus now on generating higher cash flow and profitability. We like GFI given its quality assets, solid fundamentals and increasing output, making it well-positioned to benefit from more upside in gold. The stock has been volatile in 2020, but we think the recent pullback now represents a compelling buying opportunity at an attractive valuation level.

GFI 2019 Results Recap

Gold Fields owns stakes in 9 mines between the countries of South Africa, Ghana, Australia, Peru, and Chile. In 2019, the company completed the "Gruyere" mine in Australia through its 50% ownership which reached commercial levels of production in Q4. The ramp-up here supported total gold output at 2.195 million ounces, up 8% from 2.036 in 2018. Notably, this was also above previous management guidance.

Gruyere contributed 99,100 ounces total last year, covering a smaller decrease in production from the "Cerro Corona" operation in Peru. Gruyere is seen as a growth driver for 2020 and beyond. The company's Australian assets include the St. Ives, Granny Smith, Agnew, and Gruyere mines which together represent the largest operation by geography, with 2019 production of 914k/oz and 42% of the company's total. Operations in the West Africa region produced 768k/oz of gold in 2019 and 35% of the total.

Normalized (adjusted) earnings for the year reached $343 million or US$0.42 per share compared to $0.03 in 2018. This was supported by a higher average realized revenue that reached $1,388 per ounce for the year from $1,252 in 2018. Favorably, the all-in-sustaining-cost (AISC) declined to $970/oz from $981/oz in 2018.

The company notes that all its mines are cash-flow positive. The net debt to EBITDA ratio declined to 1.08x in 2019 from 1.52x in 2018 with management able to reduce debt by $356 million to $1.331 billion. The company also maintains an unused revolving credit facility totaling $1.5 billion. We think the balance sheet position is overall a fundamental strength. The company expects to further de-lever in 2020.

GFI 2020 Guidance

For the year ahead, management is targeting attributable equivalent gold production between 2.275Moz and 2.315Moz. At the midpoint, the target is marginally higher compared to the 2019 figure of 2.195Moz. Earnings should have an upside compared to 2019, based on a lower AISC of $930 compared to $970 in 2019 supporting margins.

Other highlights for 2020 include Gruyere in its first full year of operation. The company announced it intends to move forward with the construction of the "Salares Norte" project in Chile expected to begin by the end of the year.

Gold Fields is also committed to maintaining its dividend policy of targeting a 25% to 35% payout on the normalized earnings. For 2019, the total amount between 3 distributions totaled SAR 1.60 or USD 0.114 per share. The dividend currently yields 1.9%.

Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Amid the historic coronavirus pandemic, the price of gold has traded with high levels of volatility although outperforming broad stock market indexes. For context, the spot price of gold is up about 7% year to date 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPY) is down by 24%.

At the same time, gold miners including GFI have significantly underperformed the commodity price of gold, which we think is related to the equity risk premium dynamic. GFI is down 18% in 2020 and 32% from its high reached in late February. Part of this move lower was a generalized trend among miners. Another thought is that miners sold off on financial contagion or forced selling, considering investors were forced to move out of gold to cover losses in other sectors. Regardless, we take the lower current price of GFI here today as a buying opportunity.

With the current price of gold again above $1,600 per ounce, rallying from a low near $1,450 last week, we think the technical set-up here confirms our longer view for more upside this year. The case we make is that as governments and policymakers all over the world go "all-in" in terms of stimulus measure and monetary easing to support growth, the environment is bullish for gold as a store of value and safe-haven asset. (Source: finviz.com)

The implications of the Fed policy direction including a major expansion of quantitative easing with pledges to expand its balance sheet with an unlimited amount of government debt can potentially lead to long-term inflation. There is also a sense of lost confidence or credibility of policymakers. The other point is that given the coronavirus is a global pandemic, central banks globally are pulling similar measures. Gold as a tangible asset is the one constant in the equation.

To the downside, we're watching the price of gold and the $1,450 level as representing an important downside support level. A break lower from there would force a reassessment of our bullish case. Even considering the deeply negative economic outlook for 2020 globally, the possibility of favorable outcomes in terms of a faster-than-expected containment could be bearish for gold and GFI sentiment.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, we like Gold Fields as it appears attractive relative to a peer group of mid-cap gold miners. Considering consensus estimates for the year ahead, GFI is trading at an EV to Revenue multiple of 1.7x and EV to EBITDA multiple of 3.3x. These levels are at a discount to a group we include Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (AEM), Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE:KGC), AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. (AU), B2Gold Corp. (BTG), and Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY). We see value in GFI based on these metrics.

For Gold Fields, in terms of consensus expectations, the market sees revenue growth of 5.8% this year and EPS of $0.42 per share. Keep in mind that the estimates here are leveraged to the price of gold. If gold can sustain a rally to new highs, the revenue and earnings would climb, and the stock should also benefit from a multiples expansion. The stock was trading with a forward P/E as high as 18x in late February compared to the current forward P/E ratio of 11x. By this measure, the stock has an upside of 64% to reclaim its previous high of $7.90.

Verdict

We maintain a bullish outlook on the price of gold and see Gold Fields as well-positioned as a high-quality pick among gold miners. We point to the company's increasing production, accelerating profitability, solid balance sheet, and diversified operating base as strengths in its investment profile. GFI is well-positioned to benefit from a gold bull market in 2020.

We rate shares of GFI as a buy with a price target of $7.00 for 2020. In consideration of the extreme levels of market volatility, we recommend investors only take a small initial position and consider adding to allocation over days and weeks to improve the cost basis on any further weakness.

