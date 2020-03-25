Turquoise Hill Slowly Slips Into Rio Tinto's Hands Amid Discussions For Additional Funding

The company mentions that there are alternatives to Tavan Tolgoi power plant, making the current situation even more complicated.

Finally, Turquoise Hill (TRQ) has reported its Q4 2019 and full-year 2019 results, which are especially interesting to see amid the current market turmoil which brought copper prices below $2.20 per pound. Without further ado, let’s look at the company’s results.

For the full-year 2019, Turquoise Hill reported revenue of $1.17 billion and a net loss of $477 million. Operating cash flow was negative at -$11.6 million. The company finished the year with $1.65 billion of cash on the balance sheet. In addition to this cash position, $0.5 billion of project finance facility is available to satisfy the company’s liquidity needs. At this point, the company expects that it has enough liquidity to fund operations and underground development into Q2 2021.

However, things are getting worse day by day:

Turquoise Hill was forced to slow down the development of the underground mine because of COVID-19. The company stated that it could not evaluate the full impact of virus containment measures on the project. Currently, it still expects that the Definitive Estimate will be released in the second half of 2020. In the report, Turquoise Hill stated that future funding requirements are very material: “[…]current estimates indicate an incremental funding requirement, over and above the $2.2 billion in liquidity currently available, of at least $4.5 billion”. With the capital markets de-facto shut due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Rio Tinto (RIO) is emerging as a lender of last resort: “[...] Turquoise Hill is well progressed in its discussions with Rio Tinto regarding its proposal for sourcing incremental interim funding to ensure the company can progress the underground development over and above its $2.2 billion of available liquidity”. Apparently, building the Tavan Tolgoi power plant, which the company should construct by June 30, 2023, and whose development is facing delays, is not the only option. In the report, Turquoise Hill stated that the important variables impacting the estimated incremental funding development included “whether a Tavan Tolgoi-based power plant is ultimately selected as the long-term domestic power solution for Oyu Tolgoi.” Alternative options include an Oyu Tolgoi mine site-based power plant, a primary renewables solution or grid supply. Put simply, the situation is going in the completely wrong direction for the power plant, and there are increased risks of further friction in dealing with the Mongolian government. In 2015, Oyu Tolgoi cost of sales was $2.25 per pound, while all-in sustaining costs (AISC) were $2.08 per pound. Should current copper prices persist as the world heads into a recession, Turquoise Hill will need additional financing.

With the above-mentioned factors in mind, it looks like Rio Tinto is going to provide additional financing to Turquoise Hill in exchange for an increase of its ownership in the company. There’s no incentive for Rio Tinto to provide financing “for free,” and clearly Turquoise Hill balance sheet won’t tolerate billions of additional debt. The idea of Rio Tinto taking full or near-full control of Turquoise Hill has fluctuated in the comment sections of Turquoise Hill–related articles for quite some time, and now it looks like the stars have finally aligned for such a move. In my opinion, the coronavirus crisis and the resulting decrease in copper price do not leave other options on the table.

While Turquoise Hill shares trade in the penny-stock zone, there’s still more than $500 million of capitalization left, so additional downside is possible. The company carries $4.2 billion of long-term debt on the balance sheet and will have to invest billions in underground development, so current Turquoise Hill shareholders should not expect Rio Tinto to be too generous. In my opinion, it’s a very challenging setup for Turquoise Hill stock, and further downside may be possible unless we see fast improvement on the coronavirus and copper price fronts.

