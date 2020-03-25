Seeking Alpha
Today's Market | Market Outlook

Stock Market Update - March 24, 2020

|
Includes: DDM, DIA, DOG, DXD, EEH, EPS, EQL, FEX, HUSV, IVV, IWL, IWM, JHML, JKD, OTPIX, PSQ, QID, QLD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQE, QQXT, RSP, RWM, RYARX, RYRSX, SCAP, SCHX, SDOW, SDS, SH, SMLL, SPDN, SPLX, SPUU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SQQQ, SRTY, SSO, SYE, TNA, TQQQ, TWM, TZA, UDOW, UDPIX, UPRO, URTY, UWM, VFINX, VOO, VTWO, VV
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary

Stocks are rallying on the hope of a substantial fiscal stimulus bill successively navigating the halls of Congress.

The intensity of the recent weakness can lead to dramatic bounces, but we would generally discourage chasing rallies.

The jury is still out but the intense selling of the past month may have run its course.

Download PDF

Original post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.