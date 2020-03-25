Stock Market Update - March 24, 2020
by: Robert W. Baird & Co.
Summary
Stocks are rallying on the hope of a substantial fiscal stimulus bill successively navigating the halls of Congress.
The intensity of the recent weakness can lead to dramatic bounces, but we would generally discourage chasing rallies.
The jury is still out but the intense selling of the past month may have run its course.
