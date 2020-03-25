Bursting Bubbles

Investors should avoid buying stocks after a bubble begins as the price is likely to reverse quickly and unpredictably.

Asset price bubbles tend to occur under similar circumstances and exhibit similar behavior which can help investors to avoid them.

Bargain hunters should be focused on valuation and the future prospects of the company, not just the percentage decline of the stock price.

Some stocks that have fallen significantly in recent weeks are unlikely to recover in the short term as they appear to have been overvalued.

The rapid decline in stock prices over the past month will inevitably lead to proclamations of a stock bubble and analysts who have been calling for a recession for the past decade will claim prescience, but the current downturn is the result of an unforeseeable exogeneous shock to the global economy and while stock prices were elevated, there was not a bubble. An asset price bubble is difficult to define because a rise in price only becomes a bubble after the price crashes, but they tend to exhibit similar behavior and occur under certain situations.

Theoretical Framework

It is difficult to define a bubble and to detect its existence before it bursts as the price collapse is the key feature of a bubble. The asset below is a clear example of this problem, a cursory glance at the chart indicates an obvious bubble but investors who bought at the peak and maintained their nerve would have achieved returns of approximately 14% p.a. for the next 20 years, despite a maximum drawdown of 92%. The asset, Amazon (AMZN).

Figure 1: Asset Price Bubble

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

An asset bubble can be defined as a situation where the market price of an asset greatly exceeds the asset's intrinsic value. Buying behavior during a bubble is driven by the expectation that price will continue to appreciate in the short term, not by rational long-term expectations. Asset bubbles tend to move through 5 stages:

Displacement – An exogeneous factor leads to the creation of a profit opportunity in an asset.

Credit Creation – As the asset price increases investors become attracted to the asset, with buying often enabled by credit.

Euphoria – Momentum drives buying with speculators buying on the expectation of further price increases.

Distress – Investors begin to take profits which leads to concern over valuation and a rush for liquidity and safe assets.

Revulsion – Investors who have suffered losses become so disillusioned with financial markets that they are no longer willing to participate.

The creation of an asset price bubble is dependent on the characteristics of both the market and the asset, including the timeliness of available information, transparency of the market and ease in valuing the underlying asset. Asset bubbles are more likely to occur when:

The ratio of inexperienced to experienced traders is high

The uncertainty over fundamental value is high

The security’s potential return distribution is like a lottery (small chance of large payoff)

Buying on margin is possible

Short selling is difficult

The size of the market or asset is small

Examples

Analysis of past bubbles supports the theoretical framework and indicates the following:

Larger bubbles generally take longer to form

The time taken for a bubble to deflate is proportional to the time taken for it to inflate

The decline in asset price as the bubble deflates is proportional to the increase in asset price when the bubble inflates

Larger bubbles are formed when uncertainty over fundamental value is greatest

Low price visibility and liquidity in the housing market reduces positive feedback from prices causing bubbles to be smaller and take longer to form

Figure 2: Average Price Bubble Behavior Across Asset Classes

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Figure 3: Average Price Bubble Behavior by Asset Class

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Candidates

With a theoretical framework and observations from past bubbles as guidance, it is possible to assess the likelihood of bubbles in the current market. The price of many stocks has already declined significantly in recent weeks but as the Amazon case shows this does not automatically mean there was a bubble. Accurately classifying stocks as bubbles or not should help to determine if their price has further to fall and whether the decline in price represents a good buying opportunity.

S&P 500

There are many features of a broad market index like the S&P 500 which make the formation of a bubble unlikely. The market is large and dominated by institutional investors with short selling easy and uncertainty over fundamental relatively low. Bubbles are generally only likely to occur when there is a large shift in the market which increases the uncertainty of fundamental value. The best recent example of this being the tech bubble in 2000 as investors grappled with the potential of the internet, but a similar dynamic also likely played out in 1929 as many recent inventions like electricity, automobiles and airplanes began to impact the economy.

The recent decline in the S&P 500 is the result of an exogeneous shock to the economy and although valuations were high, it is difficult to call this a bubble as valuations were reflective of the low-yield environment. High valuations in recent times have been driven by low discount rates, not unrealistic expectations about future growth. Depending on the economic fallout from COVID-19, the S&P 500 is likely to return to record levels within a relatively short time frame (1-2 years), something not likely after a true bubble. For example, it was almost 13 years after the dot com bubble that the S&P 500 meaningfully exceeded its prior all-time high.

Figure 4: S&P 500 Cyclically Adjusted PE Ratio

(Source: Created by author using data from multpl.com)

Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) has all the hallmarks of a bubble; a small market capitalization, high uncertainty over fundamental value, leadership in a new industry which captures the imagination of retail investors and the potential for extraordinary returns if the company is successful. Virgin Galactic also represents the difficulty of defining a bubble as early investors will be labelled wise if the company is successful or fools if the company is a failure.

Although Virgin Galactic’s valuation can be supported by fundamental analysis using assumptions which are within the realms of possibility, I believe Virgin Galactic is likely to be viewed as a bubble in the long run. If the space tourism market develops to be anything like most transportation businesses, the economics will be terrible. The increase in volume and parabolic increase in price over the past few months are suggestive of a bubble, particularly as the timeline for the launch of commercial operations are unclear as is demand for their services. The increase in price over this period appears to be speculative with traders buying on the expectation of further price increases. The stock price is likely to stabilize at a similar level to before the parabolic price move began and in the absence of animal spirits is unlikely to recover in the near term.

Figure 5: Virgin Galactic Share Price

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Tesla

I believe that until recent months, Tesla’s (TSLA) valuation as an automobile manufacturer has been high but reasonable given their leadership position in EVs, which will come to dominate the market over the next decade. Tesla has reached bubble territory in recent months as investors have tried to factor in the potential of an autonomous ridesharing network though. No company currently has the technology to launch a fully autonomous taxi network across multiple markets and even if the technology was ready, the regulatory environment is not. Once these issues are resolved, there is still the question of the economics of autonomous taxi networks and who will capture the majority of the value created.

Given Tesla’s past reputation for hyperbole, it seems likely that Tesla’s investors will be disappointed in the short run, even if Tesla ends up being a leader in autonomous vehicles in the long run. The large increase in volume and parabolic price move over the past few months is suggestive of a bubble and may have been at least partially driven by a short squeeze. It is hard to overestimate the importance of car manufacturing as a platform for data acquisition to train autonomous vehicles, but investors are likely to require more evidence of progress in this direction before the stock returns to the levels seen in late February.

Figure 6: Tesla Share Price

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Zoom

Even by the standards of enterprise software companies, Zoom’s (ZM) EV/S multiple is extremely high and high double-digit growth rates will be required for many years to justify this valuation. In support of this valuation are the network effects present in a communications business, a leading product which can expand rapidly through pull marketing and a secular trend towards remote work.

Zoom’s price is being driven by the COVID-19 work from home narrative which is rational but investors may be disappointed as the effects of the current situation on the future of work are likely to be overstated. Investors should not be surprised to see Zoom’s stock rapidly fall back to the $60-100 range once the COVID-19 situation begins to resolve or at Zoom’s next earnings date when investors are confronted by the reality of Zoom’s financial performance.

Figure 7: Zoom Share Price

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Table 1: E/S Multiples of Other Highly Valued Enterprise Software Stocks

(Source: Created by author using data from Yahoo Finance)

Conclusion

An asset bubble can be considered to be a situation where the market price on an asset greatly exceeds its intrinsic value and there is a surge of buying based on the expectation of further price increases. The COVID-19 situation has caused some bubbles like Virgin Galactic and Tesla to burst while it has inflated others like Zoom and Alpha Pro Tech (APT). The prices of Virgin Galactic and Tesla have returned to approximately where the bubble began indicating the worst of the declines are behind them, although volumes have yet to normalize. Virgin Galactic and Tesla will likely need to achieve greater progress in their underlying businesses before they return to previous highs, which will take time. While Zoom could continue to appreciate significantly in coming weeks, it will be confronted by reality at some point and a sharp decline in price should be expected.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CRWD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.