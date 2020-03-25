Inovio's Wild Ride And Real Value

Perhaps you saw the 60 Minutes episode on Sunday, March 22 about Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) and its potential COVID-19 coronavirus vaccine. Well before that date, even before Inovio announced it was working on a vaccine, the stock price set off on a wild ride. Before looking at the likely longer-term value of the stock, I will review the recent ups and downs of the price. It is a good example of herd mentality in stock trading. Further down, I will give my opinion on the likely value of the vaccine and on the likely value of VGX-3100, Inovio's vaccine in an advanced trial to treat cervical dysplasia. VGX-3100 could generate top line results in Q4 2020. If you looked at Inovio for the coronavirus vaccine, you should stay in for VGX-3100 and the rest of its cancer vaccine pipeline.

By way of background, the 52-week low for Inovio is $1.92, while the 52-week high is $19.36. That is a factor of 10, within a single year. The closing price on March 23 was $6.62, down 8% for the day.

Agenus Stock Price Ups And Downs

In 2012 and 2013, Inovio was mostly priced under $2.50 per share. In 2014, it spiked to near $15 per share. Inovio had a broad pipeline of vaccines against both infectious diseases and cancers. It puts DNA in plasmids that are inserted into the skin, resulting in protein generation that in turn invokes the immune system to create antibodies against the target. But time passed without any of the vaccines making it to commercial approval. This led to investor disappointment and the share price driving down to the $2.50 range for much of 2019. Another issue was the need to raise and burn cash to continue R&D efforts.

Back in December 2019, there was a bit of a spike, at least it looked spike-like at the time, because Inovio promoted the idea that it would concentrate its efforts on VGX-3100. That put the share price at over $3.00, a nice return if you had bought at $2.50 or lower earlier in the year. Reports on a Chinese mystery virus began circulating in December. On January 21, Inovio spiked 13% as one of several companies thought capable of making a coronavirus vaccine. On January 30, Inovio announced its plan, including that it received a $9 million grant from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, or CEPI, resulting in another 12% spike, up to $4.66. The vaccine was named INO-4800.

From that point on the climb to the 52-week peak of $19.36 on March 9 seemed wild at the time but in retrospect looks fairly steady. Volumes traded went crazy. There were only 101 million shares outstanding at the end of 2019, but volumes sometimes were in that vicinity, indicating trading (probably program trading) the same share repeatedly on the same day. On March 3, Inovio announced it had accelerated its vaccine timeline, saying that it had designed INO-4800 within 3 hours of receiving the genetic code for the virus. But Inovio also used an ATM (at the market) cash for shares mechanism and issued over 43 million shares between January 1, 2020 and March 11, 2021. That generated proceeds of $208 million at an average price of $4.92. This means old shares were considerably diluted [which was fine by me, as cash was needed to continue R&D, and it was better than raising cash at, say $2.50 per share].

If you have bought a stock for under $2.50 per share, at what point do you sell as it heads towards $20? I sold some at various price points [$5.17, $5.43, $7.17, $9.55, $12.66, and $17.61]. Likely some more adventurous traders started shorting the stock. Then after March 9 the plunge began. When the reverse comes, those who bought, say, above $5 had an incentive to get out quickly, unless they were longer-term investors who saw the value in VGX-3100. The actual precipitating event was a tweet by Citron Research. While Citron was factually wrong challenging the speed with which Inovio designed the vaccine, it is hard to argue with the idea that the market had suddenly put a lot of value on a vaccine in the design phase.

Inovio stock dropped, had some up and down bounces, and then settled in the $6.50 to $7.50 range, which I believe is reasonably rational, on the whole. The 60 Minutes report did not help the stock, but it did show a credible scientist explaining how a virus vaccine could be designed, by computational methods, in three hours.

What Is A COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Worth?

Let me begin by reviewing the commercial revenues for Inovio's earlier transmittable disease vaccines. For HIV, which is in Phase 2, zero. For Ebola, which completed Phase 1, zero. For MERS, in Phase 2, zero. For Zika, Phase 1, zero. For Lassa Fever, Phase 1, zero. Some of these programs have been around for years and years. All of them have promising preclinical or early clinical results. In one case, Ebola, other vaccines got to the field earlier, plus the number of doses needed was low. For most of the others the epidemics were stopped by other means or faded into the background like Zika. HIV is notoriously difficult to treat with a vaccine. These therapies may have some future value, but they mainly provide proof of concept that plasmid DNA-based vaccines could work.

Inovio plans to begin Phase 1 dosing of healthy volunteers in April. The FDA could speed up the usual testing and approval process, but it seems unlikely commercial approval could come before 2021. Most likely COVID-19 will have swept around the world by then, leaving many people with natural immunity. Unless it mutates, the way flu does, it will no longer be causing a panic. Add in that many companies are trying to develop vaccines, which means Inovio's may not be the best or earliest to market.

It is possible Inovio could manufacture and distribute a million doses of vaccine this year, if allowed to by regulatory agencies. It might be able to make tens of millions of doses in 2021. That would create substantial revenue. But I see it as an unlikely scenario. So being a conservative investor (usually), I am valuing INO-4800 at zero, until I see some reason to change my mind.

But if you bought some Inovio stock, or are thinking of buying, please stay for the rest of the pipeline. I believe Inovio has a valuable platform and that in particular VGX-3100 is going to prove its worth soon.

The Real Value: VGX-3100 And Related Therapies

VGX-3100 is a DNA-based vaccine against the most common strains of HPV (human papillomavirus). There are already vaccines to protect against new HPV infections. But VGX-3100 works on patients who already have infections and is in two Phase 3 trials to reverse cervical dysplasia (pre-cancer) caused by HPV infections. This would reduce the need for surgeries. Initial top line data is expected in Q4 2020. An application for approval by the FDA, presuming positive results, would be made in 2021. That might seem like a long wait before first revenue, but for biotech investing it has become a short timeline. The Phase 2 VGX-3100 results reported back in September 2015 showed that patients with high grade cervical neoplasia who were treated showed significantly higher regression rates to no disease or low-grade neoplasia than placebo recipients.

Given that success, VGX-3100 Phase 2 trials are now also underway for vulvar neoplasia and anal dysplasia. A related DNA vaccine, INO-3112, has been licensed to MedImmune as MEDI0457 and combined with durvalumab to target HPV associated head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. A Phase 2 trial completed enrollment in Q3 2019. MedImmune is also testing the combination for other cancers caused by HPV.

According to Inovio, HPV-related cancers have spiked 44% since 1999. There were 570,000 HPV associated cervical cancer cases worldwide in 2018. Treatment's unmet need is high. Many of these cases are in China, where ApolloBio has licensed exclusive rights to commercialization. Because VGX-3100 is more like a cancer therapy than a vaccine, it is likely to be priced more like a cancer therapy. At 100,000 therapies per year and $5,000 per therapy, that would provide $500 million per year in annual revenue. But note no price has been announced, and at could take years to ramp to 100,000 annual treatments. There is currently no treatment other than surgery.

Inovio Platform And Rest Of Pipeline

I already mentioned the infectious disease part of the pipeline, which Inovio had been deemphasizing until COVID-19 came along. If you want to see details, follow this Inovio pipeline link.

The cancer vaccine pipeline is where the money is. I have already discussed VGX-3100. Here is a graphic of the rest of the cancer pipeline:

As you can see from the above chart, three of Inovio's cancer vaccines are partnered: MEDI0457 with AstraZeneca (AZN), INO-5401 with Regeneron (REGN), and INO-5151 with the Cancer Research Institute.

INO-5401 for newly diagnosed glioblastoma multiforme (brain cancer) generated positive interim data in November 2019 from its ongoing Phase 2. INO-5401 is a T cell-activating immunotherapy candidate encoding for three tumor-specific antigens (hTERT, WT1, and PSMA); the trial combines it with INO-9012, an immune activator encoding IL-12, and Libtayo, a PD-1 blocking antibody from Regeneron.

Interim data from the 52-patient trial showed that 80% (16 of 20) of MGMT gene promoter methylated patients and 75% (24 of 32) of unmethylated patients were progression-free at six months. This is an improvement on historical standard-of-care data, where approximately 60% of MGMT promoter methylated patients and 40% of unmethylated patients were progression-free at six months. Inovio expects to report 12-month OS (overall survival) data in June 2020, followed by 18-month overall survival data in Q4 quarter of 2020.

INO-5151 is in a Phase 2, non-randomized open-label trial sponsored by Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy and the CRI. This prostate cancer immunotherapy is being combined with an immune modulator CDX-301 from Celldex (CLDX) and nivolumab, a PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor, for metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

MEDI4507 is a combination of Inovio’s VGX-3100 immunotherapy and a DNA-based immune activator encoded for IL-12. It targets the E6 and E7 oncogenes of human papillomavirus types 16 and 18. AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase 2 trial where it is used in combination with durvalumab to treat head and neck cancer caused by HPV.

INO-3107 for treatment of RRP (recurrent respiratory papillomatosis) recently had its Investigational New Drug application accepted by the FDA. The Phase 1/2 trial will evaluate the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of INO-3107 in subjects with HPV 6 and/or 11-associated RRP who have required at least two surgical interventions per year for the past three. Inovio hopes to attain Orphan Disease designation for INO-3107. Data from a pilot, compassionate use clinical trial of INO-3107 was published in Vaccines. The article detailed the clinical efficacy observed in the pilot study of two patients with RRP. INO-3107 is not partnered at this time.

Cash And Burn Rate

Inovio results from Q4 2020 showed a cash balance of $89.5 million and net loss of $37.7 million for the quarter, which can be taken for an approximate cash burn rate. With the $208 million of cash raised in Q1 2020, there should be a runway to get through VGX-3100 data readouts and well into commercialization if the data readouts are positive and the FDA grants approval.

Conclusion

Inovio is well-positioned to become a major pharmaceutical company during the next decade. Approval of VGX-3100 is likely (though not guaranteed). If approved by the FDA, it could start providing significant revenue in 2022, and label expansions could follow quickly. INO-3107 and MEDI0457 could also get approvals and generate revenue in three to four years. With the revenue Inovio will be able to accelerate the rest of the pipeline. Its quick response to the novel coronavirus, even if it does not generate significant revenue, shows the power of the platform to rapidly generate pre-clinical candidates.

The usual caveats apply. It was easier last year to recommend Inovio at under $2.50 per share, but I still see it as a reasonable buy in the $5 to $10 range. It should go much higher if VGX-3100 reports positive results. If the FDA speeds up the regulatory process and Inovio beats the other COVID-19 vaccine developers to commercial approval for INO-4800, or even gets a substantial share of that market if it develops, that should add more to the price, but I see no reason to speculate on the coronavirus vaccine when VGX-3100 is such a solid prospect.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INO, CLDX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Inovio represented about 7% of my portfolio value at the time this article was written.