Bridgemarq: A (Rough) Gem Again At These Levels

The market swoon has made us re-examine our stance on many names. In some cases, we were glad to have stayed away. In others, our bias was because of valuation. Today, we look at one name that fits in between the two extremes. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (OTCPK:BREUF), formerly known as Brookfield Real Estate Services Inc., is a company that has some problems. These problems extended out even before the recent drop. In one of recent articles on this we noted:

The market has not caught on, but it will at some point, and we don't think it will be pretty. We are maintaining our Sell rating on this one with a fair value of $10 CAD. Run Forrest, Run!

With the Q4-2019 results in hand, and the stock holding a $6.50 price tag with a gloomy outlook for the economy, we decided to see if we could make an honest investment out of this after a 60% price rout.

Hold no measure higher than valuation

There are almost no companies that we dislike or like at just any price. Valuation always colors our view. For Bridgemarq, our gripes came from what was possibly the worst management fee agreement we have ever seen. The managers were not charging an arm and a leg to run possibly the simplest business in the world. They were actually leaving an arm and a leg and taking every other body part for doing so. That said, 60% price discounts can cure a lot of ills and this might be one such case.

The business

The Brookfield brands are generally well recognized. BREUF is, however, one of the least known of them along with having a very tiny market capitalization footprint. It generates cash flows from fixed and variable fees that are received from real estate brokers operating under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brands. As at September 30, 2019, the company's network consisted of 19,184 real estate agents across Canada.

BREUF allows real estate agents to use one of its three signature real estate brands and provides a high level of support and training to ensure success of those agents. This shows in the numbers, and BREUF's agents handily outperform the average by close to 30%.

The price paid for this to BREUF by the agents is largely a small fixed cost that increases with inflation. Considering the brand value that BREUF provides, this is not something most real estate agents would consider dropping.

Dividend Coverage

After bumping up its own management fees to astronomical heights, BREUF used some pretty creative tactics to show that its cash flow actually improved. The entire details of that preposterous move can be read here, but briefly the company changed how it accounted for one time buy-ins of real estate agents. Even after that, BREUF did manage to post some good results in 2019. These were better than what we expected.

Source: 2019 Annual report from SEDAR

In contrast with the distributable cash flow, BREUF paid 108% of it in actual dividends. Interest on exchangeable units is essentially the same as distributions but structured differently for tax purposes. The key reason for this bad coverage is the management fee structure, which consumes half the cash flow.

Management fees include management fees labeled line item as well as "cash used for investing activities."

Cash used in investing activities in the Year represents the portion of management fees allocated towards reducing the contract transfer obligation, interest expense associated with the transfer of contracts and Franchise Agreements and direct costs of entering into Franchise Agreements.

Valuation

In the current environment, we expect about 30-40% vaporisation of BREUF's variable franchise fees. One might expect this to be higher, but we think Q3-Q4 will show a good rebound in our view. Variable franchise fees are also capped and many agents are so far above the cap that a decline in activities would still have them hitting their maximum. Unfortunately for BREUF shareholders, management fees will remain rather high despite this big decline as the bulk of the fees is fixed. We can still expect a reduction of about $1.0 million in total (23.5% of the revenue reduction).

Monthly variable management fees under the Amended MSA are equal to the greater of a) 23.5% of Distributable Cash (as such term is defined in the Amended MSA) or 0.342% of the market value of the Restricted Voting Shares on a diluted basis for the first five years of the term of the Amended MSA and b) 25% of Distributable Cash or 0.375% of the market value of the Restricted Voting Shares on a diluted basis thereafter. The increase from 20% of Distributable Cash under the Previous MSA reflects the significant growth in the Network over the past several years.

Based on this, we expect a bombed out 2020 number to generate somewhere in the neighborhood of $13 million in distributable cash flow. That would suffice to pay about $0.95 in dividends and interest on exchangeable units. Longer term, a sustainable dividend probably is closer to $1.00-1.10/share.

Conclusion and recommendation

We are upgrading this to a buy based purely on valuation. We still had to work hard to overcome the blatantly egregious fees that management is fishing out of this incredibly "easy to run" business. Yes, the climate is depressed but BREUF is trading at about 6X sustainable free cash flow. We think 8X-9X is achievable in the longer run and we are putting a price target at $10.00, about 50% higher. Dividends may be cut in the short term as management is unlikely to reduce its share of the pie.

