Owens & Minor: Boost In Demand For Face Masks Balanced By Other Weaknesses

While financial and operational trends were improving at the end of 2019, we highlight the company's large debt position as an ongoing weakness.

Reported declines in elective surgeries across the U.S. suggest there are some offsetting negative pressures on other product categories for the business in the near term.

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is a manufacturer and global distributor of consumable medical supplies with various applications. The products sold include everything from specialized procedure kits, surgical drapes and gowns, face masks, and exam gloves in a category known as personal protection equipment "PPE." The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has given the company visibility as the core products are in short supply as hospitals deal with an influx of patients.

OMI stock has outperformed in this market environment and is up by 16% year to date in 2020. While we see OMI benefiting from some trends this quarter, we take a more cautious long-term view on the stock given its relatively large balance sheet debt position which represents a weakness in the fundamental profile. Separately, disruptions to elective surgeries in the United States and demand for related products may have an offsetting negative impact on sales and earnings.

OMI Financial Recap

2019 was a transitional period for Owens & Minor that had been in the process of restructuring since its major 2018 acquisition of Halyard Health Inc.'s “Avanos” which expanded the company's reach to new markets. Separately, this past January, OMI completed the sale of its European logistics business “Movianto” representing another significant change.

Revenues of $9.2 billion last year declined by 2.2% compared to 2018, however, margins between the gross and operating income improved highlighting some of the favorable trends. While the company reported a GAAP net income loss of $62.4 million in 2019 pressured by the amortization of intangible assets and acquisition-related charges, the result improved compared to a loss of $437 million in 2018 with larger impairments. The 2019 adjusted EPS was $0.60. Overall, the operating and financial profile was stabilizing at the end of the last fiscal year.

Cash flow from operations in 2019 reached $166.1 million from $116.6 million in 2018 with management pointing to greater efficiencies through cost-saving initiations along with a changing product mix. Just considering the last three quarters, cash flow from operations was $227 million showed the company building momentum in the second half of the year.

The weakness here is the company's large debt position and high leverage. Owens & Minor ended the year with $1.5 billion in long-term debt, down modestly from $1.65 billion at the end of 2018. Considering adjusted EBITDA of approximately $275 million in 2019, we calculate a net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of over 5x. To be clear, liquidity appears stable given a current ratio of 1.7x, but the position here remains a concern and limits our outlook on the stock. The company is also seeking the securitization of accounts receivables to use in further debt reduction.

OMI 2020 Guidance

As recently as March 3rd, management issued guidance for 2020 targeting revenue between $8.3 and $8.5 billion. At the midpoint, the result represents a decline of 10% given the divestment of the European Logistics business. There is also a dynamic of a non-renewal in a contract of a large medical distributor customer the company is attempting to mitigate. The adjusted EPS estimate in a range between $0.50 and $0.60 at the upper end is essentially flat compared to 2019.

The priorities for 2020 are to continue improving margins and reduce debt levels through continued upside in operating cash flows. The company thinks it can reach EPS growth in the double digits beyond 2020. From the conference call:

During 2020, we expect to further reduce our debt levels in the range of $175 million to $185 million through cash flow generated by the business coupled with the proceeds received from the pending Movianto for sale. As a result, we expect interest expense between $93 million to $96 million for the year. We believe the foundation we have built in 2019 and planned strategic investments this year will enable Owens & Minor to deliver double-digit adjusted EPS growth beyond 2020.

Notably, management also mentioned the ongoing coronavirus pandemic saying the 2020 targets do not consider any potential positive or negative impact. Management highlighted that they have made investments to ramp up production of key protective products including hiring 300 to 450 new employees. From the conference call:

On the investment standpoint, I will share with you, we have ramped up extensively, we have hired between 300 and 450 additional people in our facilities focused around ramping up facial protection both N95 and traditional ear loop and surgical mask as well as gowns and drapes. So we have ramped that up. We have increased production in our current capacity through our equipment. We've had idle equipment that we've now ramped up too. That has a high front-end investment cost. And again, the longer this (outbreak) continues, the more upside there will be for us.

Our take is that while certain products benefit from strong demand like the face masks and surgical gowns, demand for other items for elective surgeries could be pressured in the near term given broader disruptions to the healthcare system. In this regard, Owens & Minor is faring better than many other companies during this period but the final financial impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is unclear

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

As mentioned, OMI has been a strong performer in 2020, up 16% amid the broad market-based sell-off. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) and industry-focused iShares US Medical Devices ETF (IHI) are each down by 22% and 24% year to date.

OMI has benefited in the market as a leading provider of face masks and personal protective equipment which are making headlines as facing shortages not only in the United States but across the world for healthcare professionals. We think part of this trade in OMI higher is based on speculative sentiment toward the stock.

The problem we see is that given the scale of the crisis, many other companies with similar products, including 3M (MMM) and smaller specialty firms that also manufacture face masks have also raced to meet the demand. This isn't a case where OMI has "cornered the market." We expect the urgency for masks to bring an abundance of supplies in the coming weeks to cover the demand.

There is also a dynamic that may be negative for OMI's broader business. Reports suggest some hospitals and medical practices, at least in the United States, are limiting elective surgeries. Some states like Texas have even ordered the cancellation of these procedures. This development represents a disruption to the broader healthcare sector.

While we are confident OMI is selling a lot of its protective equipment during this time, we think there is an offsetting pressure for the sales of other products designed to be used in "normal" hospital visits and elective surgery. It's also likely that specialized "surgical packs" generate a higher margin for the business compared to the more commoditized protective masks and gowns. The point here is that COVID-19 is not necessarily a windfall for the bottom line in the near term.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, we are looking at current multiples like an EV to consensus forward EBITDA of 8.8x and EV to forward revenue of 0.22x. We compared these ratios to Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) which is a significantly larger company but a competitor to Owens & Minor in various categories. Notably, Cardinal Health also manufactures protective masks and thus faces similar trends as OMI during this pandemic. We find that OMI trades at a premium to CAH by most valuation multiples despite being more leveraged.

The risk here for Owens & Minor is that a faster than expected containment of the pandemic may limit this current demand driver that has supported the stock. Similarly, there is also a possibility that the sales of protective masks and equipment slow down through the second half of the year if distributors and customers begin to stockpile now. Monitoring points going forward include the company's Q1 earnings release which is likely to include an update on demand trends through Q2. Investors should be paying close attention to cash flow levels and progress at debt reduction.

Verdict

Owens & Minor as a small-cap stock has outperformed in 2020 given its position as a leading supplier of personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. While recognizing the positive tailwinds from a surge in demand of products like face masks, the company is likely to see some disruptions to its business given a near-term decline in elective surgeries which represent an important segment of demand.

We think the move higher in the share price this year has already captured much of the perceived upside leading us to take a more cautious view on the stock. We rate shares of OMI as a hold, highlighting its high debt position as a weakness in its fundamental outlook.

