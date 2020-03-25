Visa: Utilizing Its Core Business To Hedge Against Disruption

Visa and its peers are cutting guidance as the coronavirus slows consumer activity. This is a short-term headwind that the company is equipped to weather.

Payment technology giant Visa Inc. (V) has long been a darling of the investment community. As a market leader in its core business (payment processing infrastructure), a virtual oligopoly with high barriers to entry and strong margins, Visa has amassed impressive growth since going public just over a decade ago. The stock has traded at a premium valuation for much of the past several years, but shares have recently dropped off amidst the general selling pressure of the broader markets. While the economic fallout of the coronavirus will be felt by most/all companies, Visa's pullback is an opportunity for long-term investors. The company continues to produce, and the lucrative core business is cash-flowing Visa's ability to buy assets in the "fintech" sector - a move that hedges the company's future growth against potential disruption as commerce becomes increasingly digital.

Investing In Disruption

Visa is a technology company at heart. The primary reason for the company's success has been its ability to provide a modern technology as a superior alternative to a dated product (physical currency in this case). Ironically, the continued advancement of technology and how it impacts commerce has begun to open up Visa to the same type of disruption that fueled its rise in the first place. While the company's core business of processing transactions via debit and credit cards continues to grow, its addressable market has diversified over time.

A number of new vehicles of wealth transfer have either been developed or have trended higher in recent years. Digital commerce and transactions are growing as e-commerce becomes more prominent. Currency is flowing between businesses, government entities, and consumers more freely than ever before (Venmo, Zelle, etc.) Visa remains prominent, but many of these disrupting technologies and trends are functionally independent of the tight grasp that Visa (and its three other major peers) have had on the traditional payment processing network model.

Visa recognized this and has started to invest to gain exposure to these upcoming assets while they are still largely in infancy. The most prime example (largest investment) has been Visa's recent deal to acquire Plaid for $5.3 billion. Plaid is essentially a network to secure data and connect companies/apps with financial institutions. We like the deal for Visa because it serves as an effective hedge. Whether technologies such as those driven by Plaid continue to grow, Visa will own broad exposure to the category. If not, it will likely mean improved prospects for the company's traditional business.

Despite its hefty price tag of $5.3 billion, the deal will not be financially significant for Visa. The company has enough cash on hand to cover the transaction, but will issue some debt to take advantage of low interest rates. Visa remains extremely healthy financially, with gross leverage of just over 1X EBITDA and enough cash to wipe out more than half of its total long-term debt. The company's core business powers this, generating FCF at a rate of 52% of revenue (with revenues growing at a CAGR of 12.68% over the past decade on top of that). When you combine top line growth with a high FCF conversion rate, the actual FCF streams are simply immense.

Sick With Coronavirus, But Recovery Is Inevitable

The ongoing slowdown in economic activity is going to have a direct impact on Visa's operating results. The company has already cut its guidance for net revenues by 2.5-3.5% compared to original guidance. Visa expects to issue updated guidance in April, but we are expecting it to include more cuts. Rival Mastercard (MA) has already cut twice. Its most recent cut guided revenue growth in the low single digits for Q1. Because of how similar Visa and Mastercard are, we are anticipating similar performance for Visa in the near term.

However, there is plenty of reason for optimism. This current severity of the economic downturn due to virus containment measures is unsustainable. People will need to go back to work, businesses will need to re-open. While a full recovery may take some time, the economy will begin to slowly come back on-line in the coming months. A cash-rich business such as Visa is more than capable of weathering the storm and coming back strong as consumers/businesses begin to spend again.

A Buying Opportunity In The Chaos?

These events have driven immense selling pressure in the broader markets. Companies across the board have seen stock prices plummet, and Visa has certainly not been an exception to this.

While shares are currently rebounding due to anticipation of a stimulus package from Congress, shares remain well off of 52-week highs of $214 per share. While 2020 EPS will be a somewhat difficult figure to pinpoint for the near future, the average consensus of analysts is that Visa will earn somewhere around $6.02 per share in 2020. This would result in an earnings multiple of 25.41X, a near-15% discount to the stock's 10-year median P/E ratio.

While a 15% discount to a historical norm (especially when that history has included extended premium valuations) isn't typically a screaming buying opportunity - especially in a bear market, Visa is a cash flow machine and a true "blue chip" company. We like Visa here for the purposes of "dipping toes in the water". Such a drastic jump in the share price during the current trading session is certainly working against accumulation efforts. However, we see continued volatility in the markets on the horizon, as we are anything but done with the coronavirus and the societal/economic damage it is causing. This will likely result in continued downward pressure on the stock in the near future.

If shares were to retreat towards the 20X earnings mark (a share price of about $120), it would truly represent an exceptional buying opportunity, in our view. However, investors shouldn't be too afraid of Visa at these levels. Cash as a medium of commerce is in secular decline, and Visa will be feeding/growing off of these trends moving forward. Long-term investors can succeed at these levels. Visa is simply too strong a cash flow generator to be down for too long.

