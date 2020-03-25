Archer-Daniels-Midland: A High-Quality, COVID-Resilient Company

Following the crash, ADM is trading at a forward P/E less than 10X and slightly below book value.

With global virus-related food shortages and Africa's worst locust invasion in 70 years, ADM is likely to benefit from an expected increase in agricultural commodity prices.

Since Archer-Daniels-Midland is in the agricultural industry, it is likely to be among the least impacted by COVID.

With the market making a strong bounce after its rapid decline, many investors are likely looking for dip-buying opportunities. Caution and diligence are key as some companies are likely to be far more impacted by the pandemic (and its lasting economic consequences) than others. Just about all stocks are down at least 30% this year and the market, as of now, seems to be undervaluing companies that are unlikely to be severely impacted and overvaluing those who will.

One company that I believe will not be severely impacted by the virus but has still seen significant declines is the food processing & trading giant Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM).

Archer-Daniels-Midland is Much More Than its Dividends

Most research I've seen on ADM covers its long history of raising its dividend and ascendance into "dividend aristocracy". While dividends are a plus, the upcoming fundamental backdrop of the company indicates it is highly undervalued.

Of course, we must first know what ADM does to realize this. Put simply, the company buys raw agricultural commodities, processes them, transports and sells throughout the world. This includes just about every agricultural product you can imagine, but the major commodities like corn and soybeans are a major source of revenue volatility for the company.

In fact, ADM's revenue is largely a product of food prices. As you can see below, the U.S. Food Price Index and the company's revenue are extremely correlated:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, food prices have been depressed since the 2014 commodity crash as with ADM's revenue. One major factor driving food prices and ADM is the strength of the U.S. dollar. The U.S. is the world's largest food producer, but the ongoing strength of the U.S. dollar (which began in 2014) has been a barrier to food exports. The trade war has exacerbated this issue for agricultural exporters like ADM.

The company also creates ethanol and biodiesel which are extremely sensitive to the price of crude oil. Following the "OPEC collapse" and an expected drop in demand for gasoline, ethanol prices have declined 36%. This segment accounted for 30% of operating profit in 2019 and will likely take a significant hit this year due to low prices. That said, ADM does depend heavily on transportation so it will see costs decline in that segment due to low energy prices.

Agricultural Trading Business is Set to Grow Again

ADM also has a large global footprint which could be a risk in today's no-work environment. Food production is generally considered essential, but it is likely that many of the ancillary services will be at risk. The company's foodprint is shown below:

(ADM 1Q 2020 Investor Overview)

As you can see, the bulk of ADM's procurement business is in the U.S., but also with India, Brazil, and a few others. It is obviously tough to estimate the consequences of each countries' COVID fighting effort and it is likely that the company will see the speed of its supply-chain slow.

However, I take heed in the fact that, if all industries fail, agricultural production and transportation cannot. The lights can turn off, but the supply of food must continue and governments will ensure resources are available to make that happen.

In fact, most of Eurasia and Africa do not produce enough food to feed their population. China has been in a food-shortage following the ASF outbreak last year which has been exacerbated by COVID-related transportation halting. China continues to run a staggering 22% food inflation rate and will need imports from the U.S. and Brazil. There is also the worst locust infestation in 70 years in East Africa and the Middle East that will likely greatly reduce food supply in that region.

Given these factors, demand for traded agricultural products is likely to rise substantially over the coming months and likely years. Raw agricultural commodities have been depressed due to a glut caused by many years of strong harvests as well as the export-impact of the strong U.S. dollar.

The U.S. dollar has continued to rise in recent weeks, but it is likely that other factors are significant enough that U.S. food exports will still rise. I expect this to cause a sustained increase in food prices which will finally allow ADM to reach new highs.

The Value Opportunity in ADM

Following the recent crash, ADM is a cheap stock with a forward P/E of 9.6X and priced below book value.

Data by YCharts

ADM is an extremely capital-intensive company due to its ownership of thousands of railcars, semi-trailers, and barges, as well as hundreds of storage and processing facilities. Despite that, the company has maintained stellar solvency as shown by its relatively low total liabilities-to-assets and financial debt to EBITDA, as well its high times-interest-earned:

Data by YCharts

This gives the company significant dry powder in case these rainy days last longer than expected. The company has a high "A" credit rating. The spike in rates could increase interest expense, but luckily ADM has no major bonds maturing this year and most maturing over a decade from now, giving it low liquidity risk.

Of course, ADM also has a 4.4% dividend yield with a history of dividend increases and a healthy payout ratio:

Data by YCharts

The Bottom Line

Frankly, a company like Archer-Daniels-Midland is rare today. Many, if not most, of the largest companies in the U.S. are heavily reliant on financial engineering in order to boost their stock price. This usually involves excessive borrowing in an effort to aggressively buy back their stock, paying more-than-sustainable dividends, or making dilutive acquisitions. While ADM pays a high dividend, occasionally buys back stock, and makes acquisitions, it does so with financial maturity in an effort to benefit shareholders without taking on unnecessary risk.

ADM's stock price has not moved much over the past decade as the food industry has been in a bit of depression caused largely by macroeconomic, geopolitical, and environmental factors. While the COVID pandemic may temporarily worsen conditions for the food industry, it is likely to be among the least impacted as demand for food is relatively constant. Of course, demand for food today is far higher than normal as many look to stock up.

The number one risk factor to the company is the U.S. dollar since a stronger dollar lowers agricultural prices and U.S. trade. This is the major factor that has held ADM down since 2014. However, when the dollar was weaker in the 2000s, it was the major factor propelling ADM higher. There is currently a shortage of dollars that has caused yet another spike, but the fact is that the Federal Reserve will create an unlimited supply until demand is met. Thus, I would be surprised if the dollar remains this strong by 2021.

While ADM may see more downside if markets drop again (I believe they will), I'm bullish on the company and believe it is a solid "buy," particularly for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADM over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.