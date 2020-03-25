3D Systems Faces Enormous Challenges

While 3D Systems has been doing a good job of improving its cost structure, the company is still having trouble growing its revenues.

3D Systems may not be as well-equipped to deal with the economic downturn as its competitors.

3D Systems (DDD) is being particularly hard hit by the pandemic-induced economic downturn. The company has lost ~50% over the past month alone and has performed even worse than the general market. The current economic downturn will likely continue to have a disproportionate impact on 3D Systems given the company's already precarious financial situation.

3D Systems reported solid Q4 numbers and beat expectations on several important fronts. The company reported a GAAP EPS of -$0.04, beating expectations by $0.05. Unfortunately, the company's revenue of $164.57 million represents an 8.9% Y/Y decrease. However, a revenue decrease was expected and the company's revenue actually came in higher than expected. While 3D Systems performed well enough during the quarter, the company is facing huge obstacles.

3D Systems' stock has plummeted over the past few weeks as a result of the global pandemic.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

Precarious Financial Situation

The current global pandemic is putting an incredible strain on 3D Systems. 3D Systems was not in the best financial situation even prior to the pandemic. The company has around $133.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, which could be problematic in the current rough macroeconomic environment. As a point of comparison, Stratasys (SSYS) currently has around $321.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

On the bright note, 3D Systems generated $21.5 million from operations in Q4. However, 3D Systems will almost certainly have an increasingly hard time generating cash in the current economic environment. 3D Systems' declining revenues could also present problems as investors start to lose even more faith in the company. Stagnation in a growth industry is clearly not a good sign for a smaller company like 3D Systems.

3D Systems is experiencing a period of prolonged stagnation after years of explosive growth.

Source: Macrotrends

Growing Competition

3D Systems, along with main competitors Stratasys, was seemingly poised to dominate the 3D printing industry. Unfortunately, 3D Systems has been on a clear downward trajectory since the 3D printing bubble burst in 2014. Not only has 3D Systems underperformed on several fronts over the past few years, but the company is also facing far more competition.

Stratasys appears to be in a better position to weather the economic downturn given its cash reserves. To make matters worse, Stratasys may not even pose the largest threat to 3D Systems in the long run. 3D Systems may face far more competition from larger companies like HP (HPQ) and Xerox (XRX), which have started entering the additive manufacturing space.

These larger companies have far more resources to invest in 3D printing and could more easily weather periods of economic distress. HP is currently even using its 3D printing resources to provide critical medical supplies to help with coronavirus relief.

If 3D Systems is not able to show consistent growth in the near term, which will be harder than ever in the current environment, investor sentiment will sour even further on this company. The ramping competition from the likes of HP will only make growth more difficult for 3D Systems.

3D Systems is facing far more competition as larger companies like Xerox are entering the 3D printing space.

Source: Xerox

Serious Hurdles Ahead

3D Systems has done a good job of improving its cost structure and cash generation. After years of hype and endless acquisitions, 3D Systems began focusing on operational efficiency. However, these efforts could prove insignificant if the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent economic downturn lasts far longer than expected.

If demand slows down for a prolonged period of time, 3D Systems will have an increasingly hard time generating cash and keeping its business afloat. The company's major competitors like Stratasys are better positioned to deal with the current economic crisis and could take more market share from 3D Systems. It is hard to see any upside for 3D Systems in the near-term future.

Conclusion

While 3D printing and additive manufacturing are extremely promising technologies, such technologies may still not be ready for the mainstream. 3D printing and additive manufacturing have found formal usefulness in more industrial settings like manufacturing and prototyping. While 3D Systems has adapted to this reality, the company is still struggling to grow.

3D Systems is facing far too much economic uncertainty in the current environment. The company is still too risky to buy even after its valuation has been cut by half over the past few weeks. Investors should still stay away from 3D Systems at its current market capitalization of $700 million. Despite 3D Systems' stagnant growth and a highly uncertain macroeconomic environment, the company still boasts a forward P/E ratio of 90. Investors should wait and see how the current economic crisis plays out before seriously considering 3D Systems.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.