Colony Credit: A Speculative Fire-Sale Mortgage REIT

Colony is a gamble and could go under if quarantines last longer than expected, but long-term macroeconomic fundamentals support the company.

The company is trading at an 80% discount to book, but it owns loans in the office and hotel industry that have high COVID-related impairment risk.

One of my favorite long-term sectors, mortgage REITs, have seen among the most extreme declines over the past few weeks.

Months before the COIVD-crash began, I was writing a lot about mortgage REITs as I believed they had excellent long-term value. However, as explained in "KBWD: Steepening Yield Curve Is Positive, But Dividend Does Not Adequately Compensate For Risk", a few weeks ago I closed most of my mREIT positions with the plan to wait for mortgage rates to spike.

Without a doubt, this is one of the fastest-moving market crashes in history. Three weeks ago, bonds and stocks were incredibly overvalued across the board, and today, many are trading at 2X-3X higher yields. The Fed has dropped short-term borrowing rates to zero, and mortgage rates have spiked.

I'm still not convinced that the long-term bottom is in. Frankly, I believe that we are at the mid-point and would not be surprised to see the Dow below 15K this year. That said, this means many stocks and bonds that were egregiously overvalued are now at or below fair value. They may go lower, but for the long-term investor, it may be a good time to accumulate.

Mortgage REITs are perhaps the most oversold of all, with many trading at less than half of book value and with dividend yields above 20%. Of course, mortgage REITs fell the most during 2007-2008, so it is sensible that investors are conditioned to fear them. That said, if you look deeply at their fundamental situation and the likely impacts of the COVID pandemic on the U.S., mortgage REITs are less likely to go under than many others.

One deep-value mREIT I find extremely interesting is Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC), which has lost nearly 80% of its value since the beginning of the month. Despite the collapse, the company has affirmed its $0.10 dividend per month, giving CLNC a dividend yield of 40%. Even more, the fund is also trading 82% below its stated book value.

Obviously, such extreme valuation measures do not come without high risk. Indeed, like most REITs, CLNC has high leverage and is rate-sensitive. To make matters worse, office building holds the highest exposure portion, which is likely at the highest default risk due to millions of Americans not going to work. Obviously, the company has a greater risk than most of going under.

A Closer Look at CLNC's Exposure

Without a doubt, CLNC's book value will take a hit this quarter, as the bulk of its loans are floating and were issued during the 2018-2019 time frame, when risk spreads were low. Obviously, corporate bond spreads and commercial mortgage spreads are not exactly the same, but take a look at how drastically the LIBOR spread of CCC, BBB, AAA bonds has increased in recent weeks:

Data by YCharts

These yields matter, since they give us an idea of the degree to which Colony will need to mark down its assets. Importantly, 93% of Colony's assets are floating-rate, so the drop in LIBOR will decrease payments to the company. That said, the company uses rate swaps and floors as well as other contracts to limit this risk. In its annual report, Colony stated:

As of December 31, 2019, a hypothetical 100 basis point increase in the applicable interest rate benchmark on our loan portfolio would increase interest income by $0.8 million annually, net of interest expense.

Thus, I believe that we can assume a 100 bp drop will marginally decrease the company's net income (CFO is usually over $100 million), barring counterparty default. Counterparty risk is worth considering today, though it is extremely difficult to put a price on due to its rarity. Since the U.S. Federal Reserve is drastically expanding its repo market facilities, I do not believe it is an imminent risk.

Importantly, over half of its assets are Senior Mortgage Loans, as you can see below:

(Source: Colony Credit Real Estate)

These loans typically have the lowest credit risk, since they are secured by a first-lien, but that does not make them necessarily low-risk. As you can see below, these loans were usually issued at L+(3-5%) at higher LTVs of 70%:

(Source: Colony Credit Investor Presentation)

Again, this could be much worse, and the main issue I see its exposure to West Coast office and hotel properties. Offices make up 32% of Colony's holdings, while hotels make up 14%. Most of the West coast is on "shelter and place", meaning hotel use is likely to drop to near-zero and office use will be dramatically lower as many work from home. If this continues for over a month (which I expect), we will likely first see a rise in hotel defaults, and then, if longer, office building defaults.

Additionally, most of these loans mature in the next three to five years, which means a temporary drop in cash flow from borrowers could drastically reduce their ability to make payments.

Colony's mezzanine and preferred portfolios are of even higher risk, as they generally carries similar maturities but are subordinated. These are shown below:

(Source: Colony Credit Investor Presentation)

The company uses a 1-5 "risk rating metric", and these assets carry ratings of 3.3-3.4, while its larger senior portfolio is at 3.1. This shows that its holdings are almost all toward the high end of the risk spectrum. Again, the risk could be higher, but it is certainly not low.

Can Colony Take the Hit?

The core question is whether or not the company can survive the likely impact of a rise in non-payment. Importantly, the mortgage payment moratorium has not been extended to commercial borrowers, meaning they'll need to continue to make payments to Colony.

While Colony has higher asset risk, it has a lower leverage. As of December 31st, 2019, it had a total of $7.4 billion in assets and $5.2 billion in total liabilities. This gives the company total liabilities to assets of 70%. Most mREITs have a figure closer to 80%.

It is not entirely clear if Colony will overcome this situation scot-free. The company has struggled with loan impairments and is likely to see an increase in impairments this quarter as offices and hotels effectively close shop. That said, its extreme discount compensates for this risk and then some. It seems investors oversold CLNC simply because mREITs saw mass failure in the last recession. Recessions rhyme but do not repeat, and it is actually uncommon for an industry to fail two recessions in a row - each is different than the last.

While Colony has a book value of $2.2 billion, it has a market capitalization of $425 million. Thus, its total asset value must fall 24% for the company's true equity value to be below its current market cap. This could happen, but I believe the probability of it occurring is less than 50% and that the upside of it not happening is greater than 100% (likely closer to 400% as it returns to book). Thus, expected returns are positive. In fact, I believe the fair value of the company is closer to $6 even after accounting for its high risks.

For investors willing to take on risk, I believe CLNC is a solid "Buy".

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CLNC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.