SeaChange: Facilitating Social Distancing Via Online Streaming In The Post COVID-19 World

Even before COVID-19, SeaChange was undergoing a transformation with a new management team, seeing success with its new Framework Solution which produced considerably expanded margins and profits last quarter.

The company is built for social distancing. The sales force and engineering teams can work remote, and its end-to-end video delivery platform allows customers to reach audiences in their homes.

SeaChange is positioned to not only survive, but to thrive in a post COVID-19 world. The company serves content owners who are entering the online streaming market.

There is a sea change underway at SeaChange (SEAC), and the coronavirus only accelerated its corporate transformation.

SeaChange is an enabler of social distancing with it’s end-to-end video delivery platform for online streaming which can be rolled out in a matter of days for content provider customers. In a press release last week, the company disclosed:

Several content providers and broadcasters are looking to both enhance current service and launch new channels to address the growing demand for media consumption by students out of school, older and at-risk demographics isolated at home and the general populace, who suddenly find themselves homebound. These new services include advertisements, subscription and hybrid offerings. SeaChange's cloud-based scalable infrastructure enables the flexibility to launch tailored channels that appeal to a broader audience within days. "It's difficult to predict events as they unfold related to the COVID-19 outbreak and the video viewing market at large, but we are clearly starting to see a major shift in video home viewership," said Yossi Aloni, CEO of SeaChange. "However, content providers can ensure they are prepared with SeaChange's technology. The managed nature of our platform, coupled with automated scaling and burst content ingestion, prepares for launch so quickly that it can be done in a matter of days."

If skeptical investors were quick to dismiss that as a fluff PR, SeaChange followed up two days later with a significant contract with Canada’s largest independent ISP, presumably Shaw Communications (SJR), considering the PR discussed the customers GO Apps:

The ISP selected SeaChange's online-video platform, the Framework, because of its total versatility, combining robust and flexible architecture that will power the customer's over-the-top (OTT) video programming with personalized user experiences and predictive analytics. SeaChange's technology will help to ensure high customer retention of the customer's recently launched triple-play service that offers Canadian residents high quality, yet cost-effective internet, phone and TV services. The ISP's customer base will now have access to more than 150 HD channels as well as a cloud-based personal video recorder (“PVR”) service, access to selected programming GO apps, and video on demand (”VOD”). "This win marks one of the many new major Framework deals we have secured over the last year, reflecting the increasing demand we are seeing for our managed, cloud-based video delivery solution," said SeaChange CEO Yossi Aloni. "The Framework empowers leading companies to launch new video services quickly and at reduced operational costs without sacrificing quality or features. Our platform enables service providers to stay competitive and generate new revenue streams by offering unique services and content to meet all their customer's viewing needs.

I actually believe SeaChange displaced incumbent vendor ARRIS Group (COMM) as Shaw Communications‘ solution provider. Take a look at this video from 2016, and screenshot from the video (note too that the video uses the language “personal video recorder” which is also used in SeaChange contract win PR):

Given theaters are closed indefinitely (and seeking government bailouts which they appear unlikely to get, making their survival in doubt), and consumers will look to cut costs via cord cutting, content owners need to immediately offer lower cost entertainment options to audiences worldwide. SeaChange can immediately roll out subscription video on demand, advertising video on demand, or a hybrid approach.

The gravity of this COVID-19 moment demands that content providers pivot their business models in order to reach audiences in their homes. Industry analysts expect COVID-19 could cause 60% increase in home video streaming consumption. Of course, content owners don’t want all that share to inure to the benefit of Netflix (NFLX), so investment in video delivery is essential to capture that increased demand. Right place, right time for SeaChange.

Make no mistake, the coronavirus makes this a market of stocks, not a stock market. There will be massive winners and, unfortunately, massive losers. My current posturing is to only own companies that can not only survive, but to thrive in a post COVID-19 world, and I believe SeaChange is set to execute on a potentially tidal wave of demand for its services.

I understand that the addressable market for SeaChange Framework deals includes 7000-8000 content providers, and average deal sizes are $3M over 5 years ($600k/annually) yielding a $3.5-$4.2 billion annual market opportunity which will expand with new functionalities that the company plans to roll out this year.

The Opportunity

SeaChange is regarded as having the best technology for over-the-top (“OTT”) video delivery, having spent $250M in research & development over the last decade or so. The reason it was never successful was the company didn’t have the right selling model and/or value proposition, in other words, it never had the right management team.

That changed in January 2019 when industry veteran Yossi Aloni was appointed Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Aloni immediately pivoted the technology from integrating multiple pieces of technology to an end-to-end platform — the Framework — to make it incredibly easy to roll out services, and introduced a value based selling model whereby customers basically pay SeaChange fees out of cost savings. Mr. Aloni let go of all existing SeaChange sales staff, and hired 20 of his own people.

The results have been impressive. Since introducing the Framework in earnest in May 2019, SeaChange closed 15 Framework Deals through the end of October 2019 and the guidance for 4Q results that will be reported on April 6 implies 5-10 more Framework Deals, and $23M to $33M revenue. Assuming SeaChange reaches the midpoint of the guidance, they should report $27M revenue at 75-80% gross margins and around $11M in operating costs, yielding something on the order of 25c EPS (non-GAAP). Note that SeaChange will incur a ~$5M non-cash charge in 4Q as a result of selling their corporate HQ in Acton for $600k, but which needed to be done because a it was costing the company $1M/year to maintain.

The mechanics of the Framework deals are such that deals are generally 5 year contracts (average deal size $3M), made up of a perpetual license and maintenance over the life of the deal. To that end, SeaChange generally reports 60% of the sale upfront when the software license is shipped, and the remaining 40% over the life of the contract. Cash flows are linear and received ratably over the course of the deal which creates a mismatch of revenue and cash generation. Suffice it to say, however, as Framework deals ramp, future cash flows become much more reliable and predictable.

Product revenue was 97% gross margin last quarter, so there is also plenty of room for gross margins to expand to the 85% neighborhood as legacy services contracts roll off. All revenues going forward will be software which should ultimately drive gross margins to the 85-90% level typical of pure software companies. There is considerable operating leverage in the model going forward, particularly because Mr. Aloni and the SeaChange team cut out all non-essential operating costs which should run around $10M per quarter going forward.

After some corporate drama which saw an activist shareholder TAR Holdings (“TAR”) acquire 17% of the company in February 2019, the former CEO quit and TAR appointed two new board members - Bob Pons and Jeffrey Tudor - and agreed to limit their equity ownership to 25%. The SeaChange Board created an interim Office of the CEO, which provided ongoing leadership and oversight of the day-to-day operations of the Company. The Office of the CEO included Yossi Aloni, Chief Commercial Officer; Peter Faubert, Chief Financial Officer; Marek Kielczewski, Chief Technology Officer; and David McEvoy, General Counsel.

By August 2019, it was clear that Mr. Aloni’s strategy was working and the company named him CEO in August 2019. Something else happened that week too — shares of SeaChange and competitor Brightcove (BCOV) — each had a complete change in character in trading, SEAC up and to the right, and BCOV the opposite.

It was odd too that BCOV shares traded down ahead of the announcement of their OTT video delivery offering Beacon on September 10. Coincidentally, SeaChange announced it also hired CFO Mike Prinn from BrightCove in October 2019. In my mind, industry insiders knew SeaChange was emerging as the winner in this video delivery market around the start of September and the price action of SEAC and BCOV started to reflect it. Moreover, on BCOV 4Q earnings report, they discussed “elevated customer churn” and the fact they had to restructure their go-to-market strategy — the next day on February 20, shares of SeaChange were up in a down market, while BCOV shares made new 52 week lows. It was clear to me listening to Brightcove conference call that they were losing market share, and presumable that SeaChange was winning share.

Content Consumption and Consumer Behavior in Post COVID-19 World

It is clear that content providers need to own the relationship with their audiences in the digital world. For film studios, the old distribution platform — 90 day exclusivity for theatrical releases — is totally busted. For one, film studios don’t own the customer relationship currently, they must go through the middleman which is a cinema platform. Given theaters are shut down indefinitely, and I doubt audiences will return quickly, it provides an all-in moment for film studios to own the relationship with their audiences, in their homes. Take a look at what the European Producers Club is lobbying for — immediate deregulation so content owners can access audiences in their homes.

Circulated on Saturday to national producers assns. and several pan-European organizations, the EPC action plan was also submitted last Thursday to Margarethe Vestager, VP of the European Commission, the European Union’s administration, and the same body’s European Digital Competence Framework, an education program, EPC president Alvaro Longoria told Variety. The top priority, the EPC stresses, is to free up European regulation so as to allow industries to react to the explosion of home entertainment market demand as Europe looks set to spend the next weeks or months in self-isolation lockdown.

In the United States, film studios are already rolling out new theatrical releases on demand, totally disregarding the 90 day exclusivity window for theaters. While this appears to be happening on services such as YouTube (GOOG) and Amazon (AMZN), ultimately I believe the studios will invest in their own platforms to own the distribution channel. This is a moment about survival, and content providers and film studios can access technology to reach their consumers immediately and set themselves up for a post COVID-19 world.

Universal Pictures has a broad and diverse range of movies with 2020 being no exception. Rather than delaying these films or releasing them into a challenged distribution landscape, we wanted to provide an option for people to view these titles in the home that is both accessible and affordable,” Jeff Shell, NBCUniversal (CMCSA) CEO, said in a statement released to the Hollywood trades on Monday. “We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.” Given the rapidly evolving and unprecedented changes to consumers’ daily lives during this difficult time, the company felt that now was the right time to provide this option in the home as well as in theaters,” he said. “NBCUniversal will continue to evaluate the environment as conditions evolve and will determine the best distribution strategy in each market when the current unique situation changes.”

And we know SeaChange can roll out this distribution platform in a matter of days. Film studios can’t go months without any revenue, and they can’t rely on brick/mortar theaters when and if they reopen. The first China theater opened last week, and no one showed up.

Moreover, SeaChange offers multiple flavors for content providers to access nesting audiences: subscription, ad-supported and a hybrid approach. I’m sure SeaChange could also enact a pay-per-view model for film studios should they want to build a business model that way. For other content providers, having the ad-supported model makes a lot of sense as many consumers will be tightening their belts during a recessionary environment: SeaChange also has dynamic ad insertion and targeting capabilities.

If content providers think they are going to lose subscribers, SeaChange technology includes predictive analytics which suggests customers most at risk of churning, and can offer special deals to keep customers engaged with the platform.

SeaChange has also indicated it has many yet-to-be-disclosed modules, that it plans to layer onto its existing Framework customer base. Details around these offerings is expected when the company hosts a rumored Analyst Day in late April.

2020 was already touted as the year of the “Streaming Wars.” COVID-19 only accelerated this battlefield. Content owners need to act now or get left behind. And they have the tools needed to aggressively defend their positions, including SeaChange’s Framework solution.

Valuation

Given this COVID-19 world is dynamic with how it is reshaping industries and consumer behavior, valuation is a difficult task and is probably best quantified as a range of outcomes. Valuation is even more difficult given SeaChange has undergone a dramatic pivot in its business model in the past year, moving from an integrator of various hardware/software components, to a pure software play which is evident from the increase in gross margins from the low 60% range to 76% in the most recent quarter. The company has also aggressively lowered costs/fixed overhead, and is guiding investors to $10-$11M per quarter in operating costs.

Using that framework, and the fact management guided to $70-$80M in FY2020 revenues (FY2020 ended in January 2020, so we are already in FY2021), I’m calculating $23-$33M in Q4 revenues at 75% gross margin and $11M operating costs, yielding 25c EPS (non-GAAP) or a $1 run-rate.

If investors believe SeaChange’s opportunity is accelerating due to COVID-19, it is conceivable that Q1 is a stronger bookings quarter and could grow sequentially to $30-$33M in revenues. Using a similar 75% gross margin and $11M in operating costs, that yields approximately 30-35c EPS in Q1, or $1.25 EPS annualized.

Some investors might quibble on the earnings multiple applied to that EPS run rate because 60% of all revenue is booked upfront when SeaChange ships the software license to the customer, and the remaining 40% is recorded ratably over the length of the contract.

Conservatively, 10x earnings seems reasonable, or around $10-$12.50 per share.

Coming to it a different way, management disclosed in an investor presentation that video delivery companies are typically valued at 4x revenues. If we assume SeaChange can grow to $90M revenues in FY2021, that yields a $360M valuation, or about $9.50 valuation. I could argue that SeaChange should receive a premium as well given the inherent operating leverage in its new pure software business model (and stickier revenue streams). If we apply a 5x multiple, it yields a $450M valuation, or around $12 per share.

Using those two valuation metrics, a reasonable valuation for SEAC shares seems like the $9 to $12.50 range, or $350M to $475M in market capitalization.

Risks

One key risk is that the COVID-19 world is evolving rapidly, and it is hard to figure out how customers and audiences will react to the new shelter-in-place normal.

That said, SeaChange appears to be winning market share from other incumbents, as evidenced in the Shaw Communications win, so that should help alleviate some risk in that SeaChange does appear to be winning.

Cash is also a bit of a concern. As of the last quarter, SeaChange had around $13-$14 million cash on the balance sheet, but the company had missed on its cash guidance two straight quarters — much to the chagrin of the sell side analysts covering SeaChange — so the management team definitely needs to make good on being cash flow positive going forward. The good thing is the company sold the Acton HQ for $600k and reduced annual operating expenses by another $1M.

In a blog post released today on LinkedIn (MSFT) by Mr. Aloni, he discusses the evolving nature of its customer base, their needs and the needs of their audiences. Basically, in a recessionary world, audiences will look to cut the cord on premium, expensive services (linear TV subscriptions are in trouble) and will look to free or cheaper options such as ad-supported OTT streaming apps, such as NBCUniversal Peacock service which is slated to be released in mid-April. Peacock is a multi-tiered service; $5/month for ad-supported content and $10/month for no commercials. Luckily, SeaChange supports subscription, ad-supported and hybrid approach OTT formats.

Conclusion

In a post COVID-19 world, instead of asking, “Is there a reason to do this online?” consumers will be asking, “Is there any good reason to do this in person?”— and might need to be reminded and convinced that there is.

Going out for a dinner and a movie isn’t coming back anytime soon. And when it does, I can’t see how it will be at the same levels as before. Given this new reality, it is absolutely crucial for survival that content owners own the relationship with their audiences in their homes.

Because SeaChange is a facilitator of a new social distancing reality, I believe the company represents one of the best risk/rewards in the market since it looks to have an accelerating opportunity, a growing addressable market, an operating model that will express itself in leveraged EPS growth and a sexy narrative around the social distancing theme.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SEAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.