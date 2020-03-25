DTE Energy: A Solid Utility Making Strides In Renewables

DTE Energy has been one of the most proactive utilities at reducing its carbon emissions, which could endear it to the ESG crowd.

One of the effects of the widespread market decline is that even companies that are unlikely to be affected by a viral pandemic or by a resulting recession have been severely beaten down. An excellent example of this is several companies in the utilities sector. These companies are generally stable throughout the entire economic cycle as they generally face very limited competition and most people prioritize paying the electric, gas, and water bills above other things when times are tight. It seems even more likely that people will make these payments while they are stuck at home as they would not want to be stuck in a house with these services turned off. One potential investment to take advantage of the market's recent sell-off of these stocks is Detroit-based electric and gas utility DTE Energy (DTE), which we will discuss in this article.

DTE Energy is an electrical utility serving approximately 2.2 million customers in Southeastern Michigan and a natural gas utility serving 1.3 million customers in Michigan. The company also has operations in several other states providing similar services.

Source: DTE Energy

In addition to generating electricity by traditional methods, DTE Energy is a leader in the generation of renewable energy. It does this primarily through biomass, which is admittedly a method that we do not hear about very often but which has very real potential. In short, the company partners with landfill operators and dairy farmers to capture landfill and agricultural waste gasses, primarily methane, that it then uses to generate electricity. This therefore addresses one of the major concerns that environmentalists have expressed about the production of dairy and other bovine-based products.

DTE Energy is also somewhat unique among utilities because approximately 25% of the company's revenues come from non-utility operations. These operations include natural gas storage and pipelines, power and industrial projects, and energy trading. As is the case with the company's utility businesses, these are businesses that are fairly recession-resistant and will not be impacted much by the emergency measures that have been taken to slow the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The company has enjoyed considerable success at rewarding investors through growth. Over the past decade, the company has managed to grow its earnings per share at a 7.3% compound annual growth rate:

Source: DTE Energy

This is a remarkably high growth rate for a utility, which are generally slow-growing entities as they tend to be dependent on population growth in their home areas. This growth rate has obviously greatly outperformed the broader utilities sector (XLU). The company does not intend to rest on its laurels, however. Over the next four years, it plans to invest a remarkable $19 billion into growth projects, 80% of which will be directed at its utilities segment:

Source: DTE Energy

We can see that some of this money will be directed at renewable energy projects such as renewable natural gas. The company also intends to invest in further efforts to reduce its carbon emissions. This company has been remarkably proactive about reducing its carbon emissions and has already set a target of reducing its carbon footprint by 80% by 2040. When we consider the growing popularity of ESG investing among investors, especially young investors, this may result in DTE Energy's stock having more buying pressure than other utility companies, which would lead it to outperform its sector average. Of the $12 billion that DTE Energy intends to invest into its electrical production and transmission grid over the next four years, a full $3 billion will be devoted to reducing its carbon emissions. We can see this here:

Source: DTE Energy

In addition to reducing the carbon emissions from its power plants, DTE Energy plans to increase the percentage of its electricity that comes from renewable sources of power. In 2005, it had no electrical generation coming from renewable sources but it plans to have fully 25-30% coming from renewable sources by 2030:

Source: DTE Energy

This should make the utility even more appealing to those investors that are interested in such things and have been behind the recent surge of capital into various ESG funds. As already mentioned, this buying pressure could lead the stock to outperform its peers going forward.

The company's various grid upgrades and other growth projects are expected to result in 9.5% compound annual growth in operating earnings by 2024, as shown here:

Source: DTE Energy

When we consider DTE Energy's history of beating its own earnings guidance, we have some reason to believe that it will actually be able to accomplish this projected earnings growth. This is once again very high growth for a utility, which should also help the stock outperform its peers going forward.

DTE Energy is a very financially strong company as evidenced by its credit ratings. The company's debt boasts investment-grade credit ratings, as shown here:

Source: DTE Energy

This is something that should be appealing to investors in the current environment. The reason for this is that there is currently a great deal of fear surrounding risky assets, which is one reason why the price of pretty much everything except for Treasuries and the U.S. dollar has fallen considerably over the past month as market participants fear that the COVID-19 pandemic will push the global economy into a recession or worse. There is also a certain amount of concern surrounding the ability of financially weak or heavily-indebted companies to refinance their debt as it comes due in the current risk-averse world. It is less likely that a financially strong utility company will have such trouble so it is certainly nice to see that DTE Energy boasts a strong balance sheet given the current environment.

We can see further evidence of the company's financial strength by looking at its balance sheet. As of December 31, 2019, the company had no short-term debt and $15.935 billion in long-term debt. This compares to $11.836 billion in equity, which gives the company a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. This is not particularly high for a utility company given their stable cash flows throughout the entire economic cycle. This serves to increase our confidence that the company will have no difficulty weathering and prospering through the current economic climate.

As is the case with most utilities, DTE Energy pays out a dividend to its investors. This is nice because we do not know how long the coronavirus pandemic will take to resolve nor whether or not it will ultimately cause the economy to plunge into a recession. By paying a dividend to investors, the company is essentially paying you to ride out the current conditions, which can make the current market volatility less stressful and easier on the psyche to ride out. In addition, a little extra income never hurt anyone, especially retirees. The company currently pays out an annual dividend of $4.05 per share, which gives the stock a 4.68% yield at the current price. This is quite a bit more than the 4.35% yield paid out by the utilities sector as a whole. The fact that the yield is better than the sector average is just an added bonus for income-focused investors.

In conclusion, DTE Energy was sold off pretty heavily in the current market panic despite the fact that as a utility it is likely to be somewhat insulated from problems in the economy. This is due to the fact that people typically prioritize paying their utility bills over other things during times when money is tight. When we consider that the government is basically forcing everyone to stay at home, they are even more likely to prioritize putting utility payments ahead of other things. The company is also very well-positioned to deliver forward growth and its growing exposure to renewables could appeal to the ESG crowd, resulting in stock outperformance relative to its peers going forward. The company is also quite strong financially and offers an appealing dividend so you get paid to ride out the current economic problems. Overall then, DTE Energy might be worth considering as a potential investment.

