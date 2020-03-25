Cannabis In The Time Of Corona With Bruce Linton (Podcast)

Summary

Cannabis stocks have been generally up this week, and are even outperforming the S&P 500 - but we're also seeing management shakeups, layoffs and supply chain disruption.

Bruce Linton, industry trailblazer and executive chairman at Vireo Health, shares his insights into the sector in the time of this global pandemic.

We also cover why Bruce chose Vireo after Canopy, his unique access to capital and why now is actually the best time to make the company stronger though accretive acquisitions.