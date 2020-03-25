SLV Price At A 12-Year Low 'Call' Opportunity

Silver bullion funds like SLV and AberdeenStandard Physical Silver Shares (SIVR) are also good way to take a silver position if one does not want to trade options.

Its steep decline and extreme oversold status may may be an excellent opportunity to profit from calls as SLV snaps back from this oversold level.

SLV price is now as low as it was in the depths of the 2008 Financial Crisis and lower than at the bottom of the metals bear market in 2015.

(SLV) crashes 38% in one month with the stock market

In one month from Feb 24, SLV fell from a high $17.69 on Feb 24 to a low of $10.68 on March 16, a very sharp decline of $6.38 - a 38.6% loss.

Courtesy BarCharts.com

As the historic waterfall sell-off in the stock market unfolded, gold and silver at first held their ground. They were seen as a safe haven. After all, gold and silver had "just broken out" and hit new highs on Feb 24 and presumably were on their way up to even new and higher highs. Gold had made a 7 year high of 1704 on March 8. Last time it was that high was back in Jan of 2013.

Silver in the near contract reached a high of $19 on Feb 24.

Silver generally follows gold as a precious metal, but has lagged gold. The "Gold to Silver" ratio expresses this.

According to Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss, the ratio of gold to silver is the highest it's been for 5,120 years.Yes there's data back into Pharaoh Menes' time in ancient Egypt, when the ratio was a more modest 2.5, and it was 6 in King Hammurabi's day in Babylon. "Here is a 100 year Gold to Silver ratio chart.

The Gold:Silver ratio is hitting a 5000 year high at 130 to 120+? Amazing!

This chart shows a Gold to Silver ratio blow-off top on March Wed 18 as the ratio hit 130 as silver bottomed that day, a historic extreme deviation from the median.

Courtesy StockCharts.

Historically the ratio has been in the 15 to 20 range. Think of a $1 silver dollar and a $20 gold coin in the 19th century up to the 20th century. That is a 20:1 ratio. This spike in the ratio occurred on the same day, March 18 that SLV made its recent low of $10.86.

The ratio meant that it would take 120 ounces of silver to buy just one ounce of gold.

This puts the SLV $10.86 low in a historic perspective.

This low is lower than the $13.04 low in Dec 2015 when precious metals were bottoming after the selloff and bear market from the 2011 highs.

You have to go back to Dec 2008 in the depths of the 2008 Great Recession/Global financial crisis to encounter a time when the price of SLV was under $11.00

So silver and SLV just fell to a 12-year low. Should one buy SLV or buy SLV call options at this time? Could silver go lower?

We were seeing substantial gold and silver selling in the last two weeks. The drivers for selling was a liquidity crunch and margin calls for leveraged investors as the stock market was crashing. Leveraged investors were selling everything to raise money - especially assets that had not been beaten down yet such as gold and silver where they may have had profits.

Yes, investors would have sold gold and silver investments to lock in profits (earlier) and raise liquidity as the DOW crashed

I would tend to see the steep drop in the price of silver as function of the stock market crash. The chart below suggests a bottom formation with silver rebounding at these levels. Notice on the SLV 30 day 60 minute chart below the price gap from going down from $13.50 to $12.40. This represents a price vacuum.

If SLV bottoms here and begins to rise to $12.50 it is likely it will rise rapidly through this price gap. The price action going up frequently mirrors the price action going down.

At this time and date 3/23/20 11:30 AM ET, silver futures and cash silver have been at the 12.50 area and have traded up to $13 today while $SLV is up 0.41 around 12.03

For that reason - believing a silver/SLV bottom is being put in place - I have been purchasing $12.50 and $13 SLV calls on the premise that the SLV crash was a "one off" event driven by the stock market crash which has slowed down at this time and that silver and SLV may be forming a bottom here.

Courtesy BarCharts.com

Reasons to suspect SLV will rise:

The mining stocks had a strong rebound on 3/19 and are showing signs of a turn-around. (GDX) is up a strong 9% today and is well above its March 16 low. Mining stocks frequently lead the "metal" in price action.

Demand for physical silver is extremely strong with American Silver eagles virtually sold out. Silver traded down to $11.60 area on the CME futures on March 18. Let me say that this price was a "fake" price . That is, there were NO dealers or markets where you could have actually bought silver at that price. The cheapest "1 oz Silver rounds" are around $16.00 at this time.

. That is, there were NO dealers or markets where you could have actually bought silver at that price. The cheapest "1 oz Silver rounds" are around $16.00 at this time. There is no $11.60 or $12.00 silver. The $11.60 CME futures silver was a "paper-electronic" derivative fantasy. I believe that fantasy will shortly be exposed as such.

"Calls" ...an option contract that gives the owner the right (but not the obligation) to buy the underlying stock, index[cash], ETF, etc. at a specified price (the strike price) for a certain, fixed period of time (until its expiration). With a call contract the option gives you the right to buy 100 shares of the underlying asset.

My call strategy was to buy slightly "out of the money" calls when SLV was at $12. I purchased 12.50 calls when SLV was under $12 with an expiration date about 30 days out. Example: SLV 04/17/2020 13.00 C purchased when SLV was around $12.

Today at this time, SLV is at 12.05, up 0.43. An out of the money call would be from 12.50 and up. The closer to the strike price the more expensive the call.

Just looked: a SLV 12.50 call that expires May 1 in 39 days is trading at 0.88; a $13 May 1 call (SLV 05/01/2020 13.00 C) is trading at 0.69. As you go to expiration dates further out like May 1 or May 15 the call premium increases.

I am hoping based on my observations that the price rebound will occur before April 17.

Warning: If one decides to buy call options (going long) the money (premium) may be lost if the price of the underlying asset (SLV in this case) does not go up, or even just stays the same. Do not use money buying calls if you cannot endure the loss. I am not recommending an allocation, but it should be very small relative to your total portfolio.

A $13 call with an expiration date of April 17 will go to zero and expire worthless if SLV stays below $13.

This is a speculative trade and there is no guarantee the SLV price will perform as I speculate here. However if the SLV price rises above the strike price the gain will be approximately $100 per contract for every one dollar above the strike price.

One last item. If one does not want to trade options, you may still invest or take a silver position by purchasing SLV the actual underlying asset of the calls. It is the largest Silver ETF with an expense ratio of 0.5%. As I have demonstrated above it is at a historically low price now.

My favorite Silver ETF though is Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares (SIVR). It is smaller than SLV but has a lower expense ratio of 0.3

The advantage of the silver ETFs over calls, is the calls will expire. ETFs are funds and of course do not expire. They can be long term holdings.

Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SIVR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.