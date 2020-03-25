Coronavirus And Oil Price War Impact To Global Trade

In these volatile markets, rigorous security analysis and selection is more important than ever before. Otherwise the 'sell shipping' button isn't a bad impulse.

We hosted a virtual investor forum last week, 16-20 March, to review the impacts across all segments of shipping. We hosted 15 live sessions, including 9 direct company interviews.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on global trade flows, first due to China's shutdown, and now with ripple effects occurring across the planet.

Virtual Investor Forum: Top 3 Takeaways

Last week, we held a 15-event Virtual Investor Forum at Value Investor's Edge. This report reviews the broad shipping markets and summarizes the top three takeaways from our forum. I've been sharing these insights with the public markets over the past few weeks including our full International Seaways (INSW) interview last Thursday. Stay tuned for our full interview with Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) set for public release tomorrow morning (26 March) as part of our Investor's Edge podcast.

We'll walk through the current shipping market sentiment and fundamentals before diving into our top 3 takeaways:

New frontier: Valuations totally decoupled due to market volatility All-time record low valuations vs. strong relative balance sheets Oil Price War: Crude & product tankers are winners, LPG trade uncertain

COVID-19: Direct Impact to Global Trade

The outbreak of a novel Coronavirus ("COVID-19") in Wuhan in late-2019 eventually led to a drastic quarantine effort in mid-January to lock-down Wuhan, followed shortly thereafter by the surrounding Hubei province and other major cities. China's efforts were drastic, essentially completely turning off their economy for over a month, but they were required to halt the dramatic spread of this virus. Virtually overnight, roads were emptied, energy consumption plummeted, and shipping routes froze in place.

These efforts wreaked havoc on global shipping markets, especially the dry bulk segment, which heavily relies on China's gargantuan imports of iron ore and coal, among other products. The strength of the dry bulk market can be easily gauged by the benchmark Baltic Dry Index ("BDI"). Although the BDI is seasonal and typically always bottoms near the Lunar ("Chinese") New Year, this year's drop was far more violent and long-lasting than usual, plunging over 80% from peaks in September to depths in mid-February. Thus far, even with China starting back up, the BDI has failed to meaningfully improve.

Source: Bloomberg Markets, BDI Index, 24 March 2020

This dry bulk data is clear and obvious for all to see, and has slammed relevant stocks such as Diana Shipping (DSX), Eagle Bulk (EGLE), Genco Shipping (GNK), Golden Ocean (GOGL), Navios Maritime Partners (NMM), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT), and Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK).

Oil Price War - Another Market Moving Catalyst

Shipping markets are considerably nuanced and cannot be simplified by one measure (i.e. GDP growth) or one index (e.g. the BDI shown above). The outbreak of the 'Oil Price War' two weeks ago highlights how there can be several winners and losers at the same time, even as the broad stock market moves as a monolith. Specifically, crude oil tankers are massive beneficiaries of the recent 'Oil Price War,' as I covered in detail in a recent public update following the initial plunge in oil prices.

Despite these nuances, anything connected to shipping has sold off in a completely indiscriminate fashion, with no regard to valuations or specific prospects. I shared a list of potentially oversold firms in early March, but it became clear that we needed to create an event to improve awareness for shareholders, potential investors, researchers, and reporters regarding the actual fundamental impacts and risks of COVID-19.

Virtual Investor Forum: COVID & Oil Price War

Following the developing teleworking trend, Value Investor's Edge launched a Virtual Investor Forum: COVID-19 & Oil Price War Impacts in mid-March. From 16-20 March, we hosted 15 live interviews and Q&A sessions with nine top firms from each segment of shipping, several major bank analysts, industry experts, and shipping journalists. All sessions were available for members of our platform, with free trials available, and media passes open for all journalists, student researchers, and press members.

We did our part to gather the best information in the world, and over the coming days and weeks, I will be sharing our top lessons learned as we position ourselves appropriately for these markets. Last Thursday, we shared our full interview with International Seaways (INSW) in podcast format as well as the full associated transcript.

The full list of companies, management teams, and analysts is shown below:

Maritime Companies:

Capital Product Partners (CPLP) - CEO Jerry Kalogiratos

- CEO Jerry Kalogiratos C ostamare (CMRE) - CFO Greg Zikos

- CFO Greg Zikos Dorian LPG (LPG) - CFO Ted Young

- CFO Ted Young Euronav (EURN) - CEO Hugo De Stoop

CEO Hugo De Stoop Flex LNG (FLNG) - CEO Oystein Kalleklev

- CEO Oystein Kalleklev Intl Seaways (INSW) - CEO Lois Zabrocky & CFO Jeff Pribor

CEO Lois Zabrocky & CFO Jeff Pribor Ship Finance (SFL) - CEO Ole Hjertaker

- CEO Ole Hjertaker Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) - President Hamish Norton

President Hamish Norton Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) - CEO Mark Kremin & CFO Scott Gayton

Leading Analysts & Pundits:

What follows are three major lessons learned from our Forum.

Top Three Market Takeaways

I’ve done my best to boil down our 15 discussions into three high level lessons learned for current and prospective shipping investors:

1- Never Seen a Market Like This: Valuations Decoupled on Volatility

While this might seem intuitive for those of us who track the daily shipping rates and trade flow data as well as those of us who actively trade during these times of stress, we normally do our best to focus on the medium-term markets of the next 6-24 months for our asset allocation strategies. That is much more difficult to do in this reality where stock prices are wildly fluctuating and global trade dynamics are being altered literally every hour. For instance, on Thursday evening last week, we saw the world’s 5th largest economy (California) virtually shut down for the coming weeks, if not months.

Fast forward just a few more days and the entirety of the UK, India's 1.3 billion people, and more than a dozen other US States are following suit.

This is unnerving for investors who don’t wish to see investment prospects rise or fall in days, much less hours! This fraying of nerves, combined with rapidly plummeting oil prices, has led to unrelenting selloffs in both energy and tangential shipping sectors. Many of our firms have been impacted, and the market is often selling off every firm regardless of their underlying prospects.

For just one recent example, LNG firms have been under a relentless assault due to the plunging energy prices, which has led to stock collapses in Flex LNG (FLNG), GasLog (GLOG), Golar LNG (GLNG), and others. However, Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) is fully focused on import projects, which are massive beneficiaries of plummeting prices. HMLP recently reported a solid Q4-19 earnings report and has removed a major legal overhang (multi-year boil-off dispute) from their company. Regardless, the market threw a panic on LNG, sold every firm in the sector, even ironically dumping a clear segment ‘winner’ down by 45% in one-day. HMLP should have been the strongest performer in the entire LNG space the past couple weeks, instead it has been one of the worst. Markets have totally decoupled. HMLP is off by 58% in the past month.

HMLP isn’t necessarily my ‘favorite’ play here, but it is a clear example of massive dislocations in value, and just one of nearly a dozen we can exploit with the help of superior research and industry access.

Source: Google Finance, HMLP Quote, 1 Month Chart

2- Shipping All-Time Record Low Valuations vs. Strong Balance Sheets

These are obviously trying times and with COVID-19 presenting a threat to global trade flows unlike anything we’ve ever seen in modern human history, I certainly understand the broad market viewpoint of “Sell Shipping!”. This is a simple viewpoint and it makes sense to everyone in the markets, right down to the lowest common denominator of trader. It doesn’t take too much imagination to predict that shipping companies could be one of the worst hit segments in the global economy if we continue careening closer to ‘worst case’ type outcomes. I don't blame anyone for dumping and running.

I’m not going to attempt to paint an overly rosy picture of the broad global shipping markets. Even in the best case outcome scenarios (as of 24 March 2020), there is immense uncertainty. However, every shipping segment is diverse in its supply and demand developments, and our Virtual Investor Forum did an excellent job of differentiating between the market forces impacting crude tankers for example versus the entirely disparate dry bulk markets. Crude tankers are facing what could be the most bullish near-term market setup in decades whereas dry bulk carriers have a much scarier near-term outlook, especially with China’s recovery off to a very sluggish trajectory so far.

Segments matter, but as we covered above, markets are far too volatile and panicked to trade these names efficiently. Furthermore, even as all stocks plunge, further baking in ‘worst case’ outcomes to their share prices, the average core balance sheets are some of the best we’ve ever seen in the public markets in terms of overall solvency (i.e. assets minus debts), leverage levels (i.e. ratio of debt to assets), and liquidity (i.e. cash on the balance sheet versus immediate debt maturities). With very few exceptions, such as Golar LNG Partners (GMLP) with a scary $150M bond maturity in May 2020, almost every public shipping company is set for success 2020-2021. This posture certainly hasn’t helped pricing!

3- Oil Price War: Crude Tankers Win, Product Storage Up, LPG Uncertain

The primary focus for our Virtual Forum was the COVID-19 outbreak and the potential impact to global trade; however, the recent ‘Oil Price War’ was also very closely covered. We chatted with nine total companies including the management teams directly in the trenches such as Dorian LPG (LPG), Euronav (EURN), Flex LNG (FLNG), and International Seaways (INSW). We also interviewed top industry analysts including Ben Nolan of Stifel, Randy Giveans of Jefferies, and Michael Webber of Webber Research & Advisory (ex- Wells Fargo) along with our own James Catlin. Throughout the Forum, it was more and more clear that the crude tankers are set to be massive near-term winners, product tankers are likely to follow, and LPG markets are now far more uncertain.

Crude tankers are immediately benefiting from the surge of transportation demand followed by the expectation of sustained high earnings due to a huge contango curve in the oil markets (i.e. far higher future oil prices, causing oil majors and traders to commission tankers for floating storage). Product tankers are benefiting from a multitude of factors including product dislocations, heavy fuel gluts, and LR2s leaving the fleet to ‘go dirty’ to chase higher oil transport rates.

Meanwhile the LPG market is far more uncertain as the primary driver of previously strong USG-Asia growth was the strong arbitrage between cheap US LPG and expensive Asian LPG. This arbitrage is rapidly shrinking, but at the same time the Middle East is also exporting higher levels of LPG. It’s a mixed bag for now, but the primary conclusion is “uncertain.” As we’ve noted above, the market hates uncertainty, so the heavier selloff in the LPG space is much less surprising to me.

Conclusion: Dynamic Markets, Security Selection Is Key

These are unprecedented markets. Even 2008-2009 was far more orderly on average for global trade and the majority of shipping equities. The global shipping trades also benefited in the wake of the 2008 collapse because China was still on a massive growth trajectory. This might not be the case for 2020-2021 as China deals with their own set of structural challenges.

Now, moreso than ever before, security selection is key. For instance, as we covered above, crude tankers companies are significant winners in this market, generating near-record cash flows; however, their stocks were not immune from the volatility and panic dumping we saw last week. I also highlighted how Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) was a proverbial 'baby' thrown out with the 'shipping bathwater.'

I look forward to a continuing dialogue with investors, analysts, and key firms in this industry as we seek to generate alpha in these trying times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CPLP, FLNG, GLNG, HMLP, INSW, LPG, NMM, SBLK, TGP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.